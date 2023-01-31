Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
Early morning alcohol sales are a concern in Rapid City
Rapid City Fire Department stresses the importance of people having the Pulse Point app. As the Rapid City and Box Elder communities grow, a study emerges for a major route connecting the two municipalities.
newscenter1.tv
The report cards are in! How do Rapid City area high schools compare?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The overwhelming majority of public high school students in the Rapid City area attend one of three schools: Rapid City Central, Rapid City Stevens, or Douglas High School. But how do they compare? Here’s a look at data from the 2021-2022 South Dakota School Report...
kotatv.com
A parking lot in Rapid City will soon transform into a multi use building
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. Colder Thursday with warmer temperatures returning Friday and into the weekend. Celebrate national ‘Inspire Your Heart with Art Day’
newscenter1.tv
A camel at the Black Hills Stock Show? First Interstate Bank’s Barnyard Animal Nursery offers more than livestock for the public to see
RAPID CITY, S.D.– For more than 25 years, the Noah’s Way Exotic Petting Zoo has entertained families at numerous events across the country. This year marks the petting zoo’s first time at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo for First Interstate Bank’s Barnyard Animal Nursery.
newscenter1.tv
Check out this dream home in Rapid City. You won’t believe how high the vaulted ceilings are!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – This hand-crafted home is something out of a dream! This place is unreal!. The main floor of this house is absolutely incredible! With the living room and kitchen as the main draw, and the 17-foot vaulted ceilings towering over everything, your jaw will drop onto the brand new red oak wood floors. Top-of-the-line appliances surround the custom-built island in the kitchen (Check out the photo gallery of the ice maker! Yes! Those are spherical ice balls!)
KEVN
November numbers are in; Rapid City’s sales tax receipts look positive
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City November sales tax receipt numbers are holding slightly ahead of the consumer price index number for the Midwest region, that’s according to city communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker. Rapid City businesses collected nearly 3-point-1 million dollars of sales tax revenue for November of...
KEVN
Corridor study aims to make a road connecting two highways more effective
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A study could push for change on one of the busiest roads. Highway 1416 to Highway 44. The Radar Hill Road study will focus on finding an efficient design for the corridor. The discussion of this study was brought up at the Rapid City Legal...
KEVN
Very nice weather to end the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures overnight will drop into the teens for much of our area, but northern counties will drop into the single digits. Places in the northeastern portion of our area will see highs in the single digits and teens tomorrow. The rest of the region will see highs in the 20s and 30s. There is a small chance of snow tomorrow morning, but we’re not expected to see any accumulation. However, we are expected to see some foggy weather tomorrow. Starting Friday, we are going to see very mild temperatures. Highs in Rapid City could reach the mid-50s Friday afternoon. The mild weather will continue for the weekend and next week.
KEVN
Cowboys deliver at Ranch Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The annual Ranch Rodeo grabbed the spotlight out at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo on Tuesday. Cowboys had a chance to show off their skills in a variety of ranch hand events.
kotatv.com
A logo for the city of Rapid City is in the approval process
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, Feb. 1, the city’s Legal and Finance committee will discuss approving Rapid City’s first-ever logo which was created in an 18-month process. The process began in August of 2021 and the final selection features a bold tri-colored “R-C” emblem along with a...
KEVN
Unbeef-lievable prices continue
Intoxicated individuals issue on Mt. Rushmore Rd. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday.
KEVN
Powerball odds: One in 292.2 million
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Eiffel Tower is 1,063 feet tall. If you were to stack hundred-dollar bills on top of each other, your winnings would be twice that height, if you hit the $700 million Powerball jackpot. Powerball increased to $700 million Thursday after no winning tickets matched...
KEVN
Neglected Rapid City horses can now be adopted
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thursday afternoon a Pennington County Judge awarded ownership of the 14 horses and two donkeys that were found in early January in northeast Rapid City to Happy Tails Haven. This was done with the agreement of the previous owners of the animals. Anyone wishing to...
KEVN
Rapid City hiring now for the summer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City’s Parks and Recreation Department is now hiring for their parks, swimming pools, and golf courses. Although the nation is experiencing worker shortages, the Roosevelt Swim Center was able to hire enough summer employees. This year, the plan is to bring in more people.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: I-90 Eastbound is now open. – I-90 Eastbound blocked from accident: Exit 51 to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — I-90 eastbound is closed from Exit 51 to Rapid City due to a crash. Officials are asking drivers to find an alternate route. Updates will be provided as they become available.
KEVN
Department of Justice stays busy with firearm cases
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the last two weeks, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of South Dakota has been involved in 10 gun cases; some people indicted, and others sentenced to federal prison. These cases come at a time when the federal government releases its most expansive report...
KEVN
Rapid City Fire Department promoting app that can save lives
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On January 2, millions of Americans watched as a professional football player was successfully resuscitated on the field after experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. Since a cardiac emergency can happen anywhere at any time, the Rapid City Fire Department is promoting an app that can help...
KEVN
DCI: Rapid City police shoot suspect when armed robbery turns into hostage situation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man who was holding a woman at knifepoint during a robbery was shot by a Rapid City police officer at the Loaf ‘N Jug gas station on Haines Avenue Friday. A release from the South Dakota Attorney General’s office stated that the police...
kotatv.com
District 30 voters: ‘We legally elected her, and we don’t want her illegally removed’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In light of state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller’s suspension, some voters in South Dakota’s Senate District 30 feel their voices have been denied the representation they voted for. What makes up Custer, Fall River, and parts of Pennington County is the area considered South...
