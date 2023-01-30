ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

Legendary ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry issues an ominous warning after the latest stock market rally: ‘Sell.’

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on January 19, 2023 in New York City. After a dismal 2022, the stock market has had a red-hot start to the year, with the S&P 500 soaring over 6% in January and tech stocks having their best month since 2001. But Michael Burry, the hedge fund manager best known for predicting and profiting from the collapse of the housing market in 2007 and 2008, is predicting a dark turn.
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Ethereum Classic Up More Than 9% In 24 hours

Ethereum Classic's ETC/USD price has increased 9.46% over the past 24 hours to $23.48. Over the past week, ETC has experienced an uptick of over 7.0%, moving from $22.02 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $167.09. The chart below compares the price...
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike Ahead Of Fed Decision: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting 'Triple-Headed Resistance Monster'

Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global market cap rose 1.25% to $1.05 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD, traded at $23,118. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,585, up 1% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was up 4% in the last 24 hours, pushing its price up to $0.094.
Motley Fool

Tesla Stock Is Soaring. Time to Buy?

Tesla fell 65% last year, and investors seem to be betting the sell-off went too far. The company's earnings report shows a fast-growing business that's likely to continue growing rapidly. The electric-car maker's strong business growth justifies a premium valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Benzinga

Bitcoin Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has risen 4.12% to $24,076.00. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% gain, moving from $23,048.70 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $69,045.00. The chart below...
Benzinga

Intevac Earnings Preview

Intevac IVAC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2023-02-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Intevac will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.18. Intevac bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Benzinga

Where SI-BONE Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, SI-BONE SIBN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, SI-BONE has an average price target of $21.83 with a high of $32.00 and a low of $17.00.
Benzinga

Why Tesla Stock Is Popping Off Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 7.30% to $194.65 Thursday afternoon after strong fourth-quarter earnings from Meta Platforms Inc, which has driven a rotation into tech and growth stocks. Growth stocks have also gained following Wednesday's 25 bps rate hike by the Fed and hopes of easing inflation.

