Legendary ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry issues an ominous warning after the latest stock market rally: ‘Sell.’
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on January 19, 2023 in New York City. After a dismal 2022, the stock market has had a red-hot start to the year, with the S&P 500 soaring over 6% in January and tech stocks having their best month since 2001. But Michael Burry, the hedge fund manager best known for predicting and profiting from the collapse of the housing market in 2007 and 2008, is predicting a dark turn.
GameStop Stock Soars On Its 2-Year Short Squeeze Anniversary. Is There More To Come?
During January 27th’s trading session – a session that marked the two-year anniversary of GameStop stock’s massive 2021 short squeeze – GameStop shares jumped about 15%.
Benzinga
Cryptocurrency Ethereum Classic Up More Than 9% In 24 hours
Ethereum Classic's ETC/USD price has increased 9.46% over the past 24 hours to $23.48. Over the past week, ETC has experienced an uptick of over 7.0%, moving from $22.02 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $167.09. The chart below compares the price...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike Ahead Of Fed Decision: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting 'Triple-Headed Resistance Monster'
Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global market cap rose 1.25% to $1.05 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD, traded at $23,118. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,585, up 1% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was up 4% in the last 24 hours, pushing its price up to $0.094.
Is Apple Stock Headed To $250? Why Gene Munster Says 'One Of The World's Greatest Companies' Is Poised To Double
Apple Inc AAPL was the last to feel the effects of the tech wreck. The stock fell out of the $2 trillion club to start the year, but one analyst saw a resurgence on the horizon. "This should be a $250 stock," Loup Funds' Gene Munster said Wednesday (Jan. 4)...
'I Think It's A Terrific Buy, Even At These Levels': Cramer On This Stock Up 8% Over Last Month
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Regions Financial Corporation RF is an excellent stock. "I think it’s a terrific buy, even at these levels," he added. When asked about Vale S.A. VALE, he said, "I am going to bless it for a trade. Why? Because...
Tesla Stock Just Had Its Worst Year in History -- Here's Why Investors Should Buy in 2023
Tesla stock fell sharply on economic concerns, but the future still looks bright for the electric car company.
Tesla has rebounded over 50% from its lows in just one month. Here’s why the stock is flying high
The remarkable January rally by Elon Musk's carmaker has been triggered by a range of short term drivers, but caution is warranted.
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Is Soaring. Time to Buy?
Tesla fell 65% last year, and investors seem to be betting the sell-off went too far. The company's earnings report shows a fast-growing business that's likely to continue growing rapidly. The electric-car maker's strong business growth justifies a premium valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Apple Shares Slide After Q1 Miss Amid Weak iPhone Sales; Installed Active Devices Cross 2B Mark
Apple, Inc. AAPL reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that missed expectations. iPhone revenue trailed forecasts, while strength in Services and iPad helped offset some of the weakness. How Apple Did On Key Q1 Metrics: Cupertino, California-based Apple reported first-quarter earnings per share of $1.88, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94...
Benzinga
Bitcoin Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has risen 4.12% to $24,076.00. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% gain, moving from $23,048.70 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $69,045.00. The chart below...
Benzinga
Intevac Earnings Preview
Intevac IVAC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2023-02-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Intevac will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.18. Intevac bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Benzinga
Where SI-BONE Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, SI-BONE SIBN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, SI-BONE has an average price target of $21.83 with a high of $32.00 and a low of $17.00.
Is This The End Of The Bear Market? S&P 500 Nears Key Metric, Golden Cross Set To Form
The S&P 500 index, which is tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, was spiking up about 1.3% on Thursday, boosted by a positive reaction to Meta Platform’s fourth-quarter financial report and heading into the biggest after market session of the earnings season. The move higher on...
Should GameStop (GME) Shareholders Keep Direct Registering Their Shares?
To keep their shares away from brokerage houses, GameStop shareholders have been engaging in an impressive and unusual collective strategy.
JPMorgan Analyst Explains How His Bank Sees Tesla's Stock Performing Moving Forward
After a mixed earnings report last week, an analyst reiterates a recommendation for Tesla's stock.
Tesla stock options traders are even more bullish than Elon Musk, betting shares will soar nearly 400%
Tesla options are traded more than any other stock, according to CBOE data cited by the Wall Street Journal. Nearly 3 million contracts for Tesla options are traded daily, up from 1.5 million a year ago, accounting for roughly 7% of all options trading. The most popular options trade is...
Why Tesla Stock Is Popping Off Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 7.30% to $194.65 Thursday afternoon after strong fourth-quarter earnings from Meta Platforms Inc, which has driven a rotation into tech and growth stocks. Growth stocks have also gained following Wednesday's 25 bps rate hike by the Fed and hopes of easing inflation.
