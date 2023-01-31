Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Tips to Avoid Frostbite
Make sure you avoid frostbite when heading outdoors in cold weather. Symptoms include pain and redness of the skin. The most susceptible areas include your fingers, your toes, your cheeks, your ears, your eyes and your nose. You need to make sure you’re dressed warmly if you do go outside....
WNYT
Study: Many Americans say cost is big barrier to heart-healthy food
A survey conducted by the Cleveland Clinic found 46% of Americans believe the cost of nutritious food is the biggest barrier between them and a heart-healthy diet. The survey also found that some Americans are unclear on which diets are the healthiest for their hearts. In fact, 10% chose a fast-food diet as the healthiest, with parents being two times more likely to choose it.
Comments / 0