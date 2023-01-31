ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita man ordered to pay over $14,000 in restitution after Kansas Medicaid fraud

By Eduardo Castillo
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0kc7_0kWjolMb00

A Wichita man has been ordered to pay more than $14,000 after being convicted of two counts of Medicaid fraud.

Johnson Kongvongsay of Wichita pleaded guilty in December 2022 to one felony count of making a false claim, statement or representation to the Medicaid program and one misdemeanor count of unlawful acts concerning computers, according to a news release from the Kansas attorney general’s office.

Johnson’s daughter, 22-year-old Kyla Kongvongsay, pleaded guilty the same month to the same charges. At different times, they had both worked as personal care assistants for a relative who was a Medicaid beneficiary, according to the news release.

They both submitted false claims, stating they were providing care when they were working other jobs, according to the news release.

All together, the father and daughter had committed $30,947.45 worth of fraud, the release said.

Johnson was ordered to repay $14,857.78 to the Kansas Medicaid Program. His daughter was ordered to repay $16,089.67. Both were sentenced to serve 12 months of supervised probation, the release added.

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas.

