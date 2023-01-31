BREAKING: Florida State's full 2023 football schedule released

The order and dates of FSU's 2023 schedule have been unveiled.

The ACC announced the 2023 conference schedule on Monday night, which helped fill in the remaining dates and opponents on Florida State's upcoming schedule.

This season will be the first year that the ACC scraps divisions and inherits a 3-5-5 model. Each team will play three primary opponents annually while facing the other 10 teams in the conference twice during a four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road. The top two teams in the league based on conference winning percentage will compete in the championship game. Florida State's three primary opponents are Miami, Clemson, and Syracuse.

As previously known, the Seminoles will the open season with a highly-anticipated neutral site matchup against LSU in Orlando at Camping World Stadium. Both programs are expected to be ranked among the top teams in the country during the preseason.

Following round two of a showdown between the Seminoles and Tigers, Florida State will play its home-opener in Tallahassee against Southern Mississippi just six days later.

Conference play won't begin for the Seminoles until September 16 when the team travels north to take on Boston College. FSU defeated the Eagles 44-14 last season.

A week later, Florida State will face on of its top opponents of the season in a road matchup with Clemson. It'll be the second consecutive road game for the Seminoles as they try to defeat an opponent that they've come up short against in the last seven meetings.

The Seminoles will be off the following weekend which means FSU will only play two home games in the first six weeks of the season.

After the week off, Florida State will begin a three-game home-stand (Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Duke) before going back on the road for two games (Wake Forest, Pittsburgh).

To conclude the 2023 season, the Seminoles will play their only FCS opponent of the year in North Alabama prior to rivalry week. The regular-season finale against the Gators will take place in Gainesville, a stadium where FSU hasn't won since 2017.

All in all, the team has six home games, five road games, and one neutral site game to work with. FSU will be tested early in the year.

The full schedule can be viewed below.

2023 Florida State football schedule:

Week 1: Sunday, September 3 - vs. LSU (neutral game in Orlando, season-opener)

Week 2: Saturday, September 9 - vs. Southern Mississippi (home-opener)

Week 3: Saturday, September 16 - at Boston College

Week 4: Saturday, September 23 - at Clemson

Week 5: Saturday, September 30 - BYE week

Week 6: Saturday, October 7 - vs. Virginia Tech

Week 7: Saturday, October 14 - vs. Syracuse

Week 8: Saturday, October 21 - vs. Duke

Week 9: Saturday, October 28 - at Wake Forest

Week 10: Saturday, November 4 - at Pittsburgh

Week 11: Saturday, November 11 - vs. Miami

Week 12: Saturday, November 18 - vs. North Alabama (home-finale, senior day)

Week 13: Saturday November 25 - at Florida (regular-season finale)

