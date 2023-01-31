Kansas City police: Missing 14-year-old girl found safe

UPDATE: Police said Lily was located Tuesday and is safe.

—————-

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen leaving school Monday.

Police said 14-year-old Lily Launer has not been seen since she left school around 3 p.m. in the area of Barry Road and Congress Avenue.

She is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 150 pounds. We was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue sweatpants and rainbow-colored Vans sneakers.

Anyone who has seen Lily is asked to call KCPD’s Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.

