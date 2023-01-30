Read full article on original website
Two Men on Probation Were Arrested for Having Drugs in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 1, 2023, Missoula Probation and Parole Officers were doing a home visit of 63-year-old Tracy Buckingham. Buckingham was staying at a hotel in the 3000 block of Stockyard Road. Buckingham is currently on felony probation and he is being supervised by a probation officer.
Missoula Crime Report: Highest Amount of Cases So Far This Year
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 28 new criminal complaints this week, which is nine more than last week and nearly double their weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, nine of those cases involved violent crimes or crimes against persons. “In one,...
Missoula Man Asleep in His Vehicle Gets Caught With Meth
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On the evening of January 31, 2023, the owner of a local restaurant called law enforcement to report that he was watching his surveillance cameras and observed a male attempt to enter his closed restaurant after parking in his private lot. It was after hours...
Man charged following alleged incidents at Missoula tattoo shop
A man is facing several charges — including sexual assault — following a pair of alleged incidents at a Missoula tattoo shop.
Missoula Woman Crashes Into Oncoming Traffic, Has 6th DUI Arrest
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 29, 2023, Missoula Police Department Officers responded to the area of Russell and Mount for a report of a two-vehicle crash. An officer spoke with fire and medical personnel who stated they believed the suspect vehicle was attempting to leave the scene. An...
Missoula Man Arrested for Theft, Meth, and Fentanyl
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 29, 2023, Cody Clark was arrested for his part in stealing a flatbed trailer from a business on Racetrack Lane. A White Dodge Ram 2500 4-door truck with a Job Box and fuel tank in the back was on the flatbed trailer. The truck was valued at $90,000 and the flatbed trailer was valued at $8,000.
NBCMontana
Man charged after 2 rape cases reported at Missoula tattoo parlor
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Attorney's Office charged Andrew Villa III with a number of offenses including sexual intercourse without consent. Missoula police are investigating two cases that reportedly happened on Dec. 1 and Jan. 31 at Art and Soul Tattoo. The cases involved separate female victims. The...
NBCMontana
Drone video high above Missoula Valley
MISSOULA, Mont. — The NBC Montana Sky Team flew high above the snowy Missoula Valley. Watch all our drone videos here: https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
Man Gets Caught With Over 700 Fentanyl Pills in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 29, 2023, dispatch received a call from an individual stating that their missing phone was pinging inside the Walmart on Mullan Road. When Missoula Police Department Officers arrived, they met with loss prevention who stated they observed a male that fit the description of the male in a photograph from the investigation the day before.
Missoula County Commissioners Respond to Sheriff’s Complaint
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Before leaving office after two terms, outgoing Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott sent a letter dated September 14, 2022, to the Missoula Board of County Commissioners about $530,000 that had been targeted to the Missoula County Detention Center. Read Sheriff McDermott's letter to the County...
NBCMontana
Missoula officials report spike in false reports of unshoveled sidewalks
MISSOULA, Mont. — City officials in Missoula say they're seeing a spike in false reports of property owners not shoveling their sidewalks. The city said it takes time for staff to write the violation, and it could lead to an unwarranted assessment on a property owner's tax bill. Officials...
Missoula Man Steals $90,000 Truck and $8,000 Trailer
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 29, 2023, at approximately 11:00 a.m., a complainant reported to law enforcement that a flatbed trailer was stolen from a business on Racetrack Lane. A White Dodge Ram 2500 4-door truck with a Job Box and fuel tank in the back was on the flatbed trailer.
Missoula Task Force tells Drug Dealers ‘We’re Coming After You’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A newly formed local Missoula law enforcement drug task force has been formed with a simple message for drug dealers; ‘We’re coming after you’. KGVO hosted Lieutenant Sean Manraksa with the Missoula Police Department on Monday’s Talk Back program, and the message...
montanakaimin.com
Businesses mixed on Higgins Avenue redesign; dozens of January fentanyl overdoses in Montana; black bears active in Western Montana
Business owners, Missoulians mixed on Higgins Avenue redesign. Business owners and Missoula residents weighed in with varied opinions on a city staff proposal to redesign Beartracks Bridge and part of Higgins Avenue at last week’s city council meeting. The redesign would reduce two lanes to one lane in each...
There’s Another Valuable Way To Get Emergency Help In Missoula
If you are in need of emergency assistance in Missoula County, dialing 9-1-1 is the traditional way to get the help you need. There is now another option available. If you are in need of assistance and not able to speak with an operator, you can text 9-1-1 for help. In Missoula County texting 9-1-1 is available.
Missoula Council Votes to Narrow Higgins by One Lane
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At Wednesday’s Missoula City Council Public Works hearing, the vote was 10-2 to move forward with the plan to narrow Higgins Avenue by one lane in order to enhance safety for cars, bicycles, and pedestrians. Starting off the testimony was Jeremy Keene, Director of...
Now We Know Why the Reserve Street Bridge Has No Lights
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO's Nick Chrestenson asked an interesting question recently during one of our open phone segments on Talk Back. He wanted to know why there aren’t any lights on the Reserve Street Bridge. He was curious because it is something his grandmother frequently questioned. A...
Man Jumps Out of a Moving Car on a Busy Missoula Street
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 28, 2023, at 2:38 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers responded to the intersection of Russell Street and Mount Avenue. Dispatch received seven complaints of a vehicle that traveled northbound on Russell Street. At the intersection with Mount Avenue, the vehicle proceeded through a...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 604 Cases, Four New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,658,482 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,963 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 233,741 doses have been administered and 78,468 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Pros and Cons of the Higgins Avenue Project in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News spoke to Scott Billadeau, co-owner of Liquid Planet in downtown Missoula on Tuesday about his strong opposition to the City of Missoula’s ‘Road Diet’ proposal for Higgins Avenue. After attending a recent city council meeting, Billadeau put together a ‘synopsis...
