Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
The Triple Threat is here just in time for the Super BowlChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Native activists urge Kansas City Chiefs to end cultural appropriationEdy ZooKansas City, MO
Related
KCPD: All clear after suspicious package outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Emergency crews responded Thursday afternoon to reports of a suspicious package outside of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
KCK woman thankful after firefighters rescue son, dog from recent house fire
Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department shared body cam video with FOX4, which shows first responders battling the blaze, the cause of which is unknown.
KCTV 5
Woman injured when car goes into side of Kansas City church
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One woman was injured when her car slammed into a Kansas City, Missouri, church on Wednesday night. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the New Home Church of God in Christ, which is located near the intersection of E. 31st Street and Forest Avenue. The neighborhood is one block east of Troost Avenue.
KCTV 5
Your House Your Home: DIY drink coasters
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Maybe you’ll be hosting a party in the next week or so to watch a big upcoming sporting event. In today’s Your House Your Home segment, KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink has an easy DIY to help protect some of your furniture from drinkware.
KCTV 5
Authorities briefly check out suspicious package at Arrowhead on Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities were checking out a suspicious package at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night. It appears that the authorities received a call at 5:37 p.m. regarding some kind of suspicious package in Lot N. The Kansas City Fire Department crew that deals with hazardous materials...
Investigation underway for man found dead in Swope Park
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after 43-year-old Eric J. Allison was found dead in Swope Park late Thursday night.
KCTV 5
Large grass fire extinguished outside Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As cars headed out of the Arrowhead Stadium parking lots Sunday evening, a fire broke out in a grassy area west of Kauffman and Arrowhead Stadium. The fire appeared to be on the grassy hill at Gate 6 of the Truman Sports Complex. It was put out after about 30 minutes.
KMBC.com
Large fire burning in the parking lot near Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews from Kansas City and Raytown, Missouri were called to battle a large grass fire outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium after Sunday night's big win. Crews were called to a field near one of the stadium exits to try to control a large...
KCTV 5
One dead in Clay County rollover crash Thursday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Thursday morning near Kearney, Missouri, after a single-vehicle crash. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated a man was driving a Ford F-150 about 3:30 a.m. in the area of NE 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road at a high rate of speed.
Photos: Overland Park woman spots rare weather phenomenon
An Overland Park, Kansas, resident spotted an unusual sight in the sky: Rare clouds with a circular gap formed by a plane.
Crash claims the life of Overland Park woman
BLUEJACKET, Okla. — An Overland Park woman was killed in a three-vehicle wreck Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles […]
Passenger in dump truck crash in Kansas City dies days later
A passenger injured in a crash with a dump truck last week on 71 Highway in Kansas City has died days after the wreck, police say.
KCTV 5
Kansas City police engage in standoff on Wednesday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police engaged in a standoff on Wednesday after shots were fired at someone coming to check on their deceased relative’s house. The police department said officers were called to the 500 block of Wallace at about 3:30 p.m. after gunshots were...
Suspect in custody following standoff with Kansas City police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City Missouri police have taken one person in custody following a standoff that lasted for several hours Wednesday. Around 3:30 p.m. police were called to a home in the 500 block of Wallace Ave, which is near I-435 and E Winner Road, for reported sounds of gunshots. Once on scene officers […]
Olathe man lucky to be alive after being shot while hunting in Miami County
An Olathe, Kansas man is recovering at Overland Park Medical Center after being shot while hunting in Miami County's Hillsdale Park.
KCTV 5
Wednesday night shooting off Askew Avenue in KCMO leaves one dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person died Wednesday night after a shooting in the Noble and Gregory Ridge neighborhood. According to a release, officers were made aware of a shooting just after 11 p.m. in the 7100 block of Askew Avenue, and the victim had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
KCTV 5
Hy-Vee Team of the Week: Grain Valley
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Your Hy-Vee High School Team of the Week is the Grain Valley girls hoops squad!
Woman killed in overnight shooting in Westport
A woman is dead after an overnight shooting Friday morning in the World Market parking lot in Kansas City, Missouri.
WIBW
One dead in fiery crash early Tuesday in Miami County
SPRING HILL, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed early Tuesday when a pickup truck collided with a semitrailer in Miami County in eastern Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 1:29 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of US-169 highway and 215th Street, on the southwest edge of Spring Hill.
One killed, 2 injured in separate crashes on I-70 in KCK
One person died and two others were injured in separate crashes along eastbound I-70 of Kansas City, Kansas, Wednesday morning.
Comments / 0