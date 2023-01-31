ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Woman injured when car goes into side of Kansas City church

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One woman was injured when her car slammed into a Kansas City, Missouri, church on Wednesday night. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the New Home Church of God in Christ, which is located near the intersection of E. 31st Street and Forest Avenue. The neighborhood is one block east of Troost Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Your House Your Home: DIY drink coasters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Maybe you’ll be hosting a party in the next week or so to watch a big upcoming sporting event. In today’s Your House Your Home segment, KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink has an easy DIY to help protect some of your furniture from drinkware.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Large grass fire extinguished outside Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As cars headed out of the Arrowhead Stadium parking lots Sunday evening, a fire broke out in a grassy area west of Kauffman and Arrowhead Stadium. The fire appeared to be on the grassy hill at Gate 6 of the Truman Sports Complex. It was put out after about 30 minutes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Large fire burning in the parking lot near Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews from Kansas City and Raytown, Missouri were called to battle a large grass fire outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium after Sunday night's big win. Crews were called to a field near one of the stadium exits to try to control a large...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One dead in Clay County rollover crash Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Thursday morning near Kearney, Missouri, after a single-vehicle crash. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated a man was driving a Ford F-150 about 3:30 a.m. in the area of NE 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road at a high rate of speed.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Crash claims the life of Overland Park woman

BLUEJACKET, Okla. — An Overland Park woman was killed in a three-vehicle wreck Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas City police engage in standoff on Wednesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police engaged in a standoff on Wednesday after shots were fired at someone coming to check on their deceased relative’s house. The police department said officers were called to the 500 block of Wallace at about 3:30 p.m. after gunshots were...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Wednesday night shooting off Askew Avenue in KCMO leaves one dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person died Wednesday night after a shooting in the Noble and Gregory Ridge neighborhood. According to a release, officers were made aware of a shooting just after 11 p.m. in the 7100 block of Askew Avenue, and the victim had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

One dead in fiery crash early Tuesday in Miami County

SPRING HILL, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed early Tuesday when a pickup truck collided with a semitrailer in Miami County in eastern Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 1:29 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of US-169 highway and 215th Street, on the southwest edge of Spring Hill.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy