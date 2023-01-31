ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

Health benefits of Omega 3 fatty acids

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -February is American Heart Month, a time when all people can focus on their cardiovascular health. Today, nutritionist Jen Avis stopped by the studio to talk about the health benefits of Omega 3 fatty acids. Omega 3 fatty acids are healthy fats that can support your heart health.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana hosting 6th annual peanut butter drive

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana (FBNELA) is encouraging the community to help feed those who face hunger by donating to the area-wide peanut butter drive, happening from Feb. 1 - March 31. The jars collected throughout the 6th annual Spread the Love Peanut Butter drive...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Safety tips, prohibited acts and items ahead of Krewe de Riviere parade

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe is offering safety tips and guidelines ahead of the Krewe de Riviere parade on Saturday, Feb. 4. Do not leave children unattended! Designate a meeting place in the event you find yourself accidentally separated from your children or other family members/friends.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Check out the Krewe de Riviere’s floats!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It is the third year for the Twin Cities Krewe de Riviere and they’re going to make it the best yet! This Saturday, Feb. 4, the parade will roll down the streets of West Monroe and Monroe. They’ve got over 50 entries in the parade...
WEST MONROE, LA
myneworleans.com

Ochsner Eat Fit Challenges Louisianans to Go #AlcoholFreeFor40 and Measure the Benefits

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In Louisiana, months of celebratory drinks and parties make Mardi Gras one of the best times of the year, but all of the revelry can take a toll on our personal health. Plus, it’s no secret that alcohol consumption increased significantly during the pandemic. To encourage Louisianians to take a break from alcohol and make it their own self-experiment, Ochsner Eat Fit is kicking off its eighth annual Alcohol Free for 40 Challenge powered by Lyre’s Zero Proof Spirits on Feb. 23, the Thursday after Ash Wednesday.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Adopt a Pet: Meet Cash!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Meet Cash! He’s available for adoption at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter. Roxanne Smith from PAWS of Nela joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about pet adoptions. She said Cash is an 8-month-old German Shorthaired Pointer and Great Pyrenees mix. Smith said that Cash is still...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Young Aviators Day happening at Chennault Museum

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Kids aged from elementary through high school will have an upcoming opportunity to learn about aviation from Louisiana Tech’s Alpha Eta Rho and Women in Aviation organizations. On Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., these two aviation organizations will be hosting Young...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Women’s worship event coming up at Fair Park Baptist Church

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Fair Park Baptist Church is hosting a Champions of Faith night for women on Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. The event will include shopping experiences, worship and a program with special guests. Special guests include Congresswoman Julia Letlow, cancer survivor Amanda Alsup, and founder of The...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

City of West Monroe seeking artist submissions for display

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe is asking local artists to submit works of art to help celebrate the city’s 140th birthday in 2023. Local artists can submit art that showcase celebrations and historical photos, paintings or 2D artwork. Selected submissions will be on display at City Hall through 2023 with a special opening reception this spring.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

NELA colleges and universities making it easier for parents to attend classes

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University recently received $75,000 to re-open a child development center on campus to help students who are also parents. Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC), Louisiana Tech, and the University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM) all have programs to help parents as well. “Well, it’s nice...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

High waters close down Monroe roads

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe’s Traffic and Engineering Department said they have closed South Grand St. at the 3100 block and South 24th St. at Grammont St. and DeSiard St. intersection due to high water on the roadways. City of Monroe said they are continuing to...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Sterlington Middle School incident being investigated

STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Deputies say they have determined a photo of a firearm sent to a Sterlington Middle School student with the message not to attend class is not of threat to the school. OPSO says they were contacted by a parent on Feb. 1 about the...
STERLINGTON, LA
KNOE TV8

ULM hosting FAFSA open house

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe will be helping high school and transfer students and their parents fill out federal financial aid forms on Feb. 7 anytime between 1-7 p.m. Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is a requirement for Louisiana students to qualify for TOPS...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Simsboro announces 2022 Homecoming Court

Simsboro High School will hold its 2022-23 homecoming activities on Friday, February 10. The school announced its homecoming court which was voted on by the students peers in their respective grade levels. The Homecoming Queen will be voted on by the entire high school student body and will be announced...
SIMSBORO, LA
bizmagsb.com

Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money

Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022.
LAFAYETTE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities find fentanyl, crystal meth, Xanax, and more narcotics during routine residence check, deputies say

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 27, 2023, agents of the Louisiana Probation and Parole Office conducted a routine residence check at a home on Redbud Street in West Monroe, La. During the routine check, agents located the following narcotics in the home: Authorities made contact […]
WEST MONROE, LA

