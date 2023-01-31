Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Health benefits of Omega 3 fatty acids
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -February is American Heart Month, a time when all people can focus on their cardiovascular health. Today, nutritionist Jen Avis stopped by the studio to talk about the health benefits of Omega 3 fatty acids. Omega 3 fatty acids are healthy fats that can support your heart health.
KNOE TV8
Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana hosting 6th annual peanut butter drive
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana (FBNELA) is encouraging the community to help feed those who face hunger by donating to the area-wide peanut butter drive, happening from Feb. 1 - March 31. The jars collected throughout the 6th annual Spread the Love Peanut Butter drive...
KNOE TV8
Safety tips, prohibited acts and items ahead of Krewe de Riviere parade
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe is offering safety tips and guidelines ahead of the Krewe de Riviere parade on Saturday, Feb. 4. Do not leave children unattended! Designate a meeting place in the event you find yourself accidentally separated from your children or other family members/friends.
KNOE TV8
Check out the Krewe de Riviere’s floats!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It is the third year for the Twin Cities Krewe de Riviere and they’re going to make it the best yet! This Saturday, Feb. 4, the parade will roll down the streets of West Monroe and Monroe. They’ve got over 50 entries in the parade...
myneworleans.com
Ochsner Eat Fit Challenges Louisianans to Go #AlcoholFreeFor40 and Measure the Benefits
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In Louisiana, months of celebratory drinks and parties make Mardi Gras one of the best times of the year, but all of the revelry can take a toll on our personal health. Plus, it’s no secret that alcohol consumption increased significantly during the pandemic. To encourage Louisianians to take a break from alcohol and make it their own self-experiment, Ochsner Eat Fit is kicking off its eighth annual Alcohol Free for 40 Challenge powered by Lyre’s Zero Proof Spirits on Feb. 23, the Thursday after Ash Wednesday.
KNOE TV8
NELA mourns loss of longtime KNOE Sports Director Lanny James
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former KNOE Sports Director Lanny James passed away at the age of 82. James covered NELA sports for over two decades. His booming voice and unique style provided the soundtrack for some of the area’s most memorable moments.
KNOE TV8
Adopt a Pet: Meet Cash!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Meet Cash! He’s available for adoption at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter. Roxanne Smith from PAWS of Nela joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about pet adoptions. She said Cash is an 8-month-old German Shorthaired Pointer and Great Pyrenees mix. Smith said that Cash is still...
KNOE TV8
Young Aviators Day happening at Chennault Museum
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Kids aged from elementary through high school will have an upcoming opportunity to learn about aviation from Louisiana Tech’s Alpha Eta Rho and Women in Aviation organizations. On Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., these two aviation organizations will be hosting Young...
KNOE TV8
Women’s worship event coming up at Fair Park Baptist Church
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Fair Park Baptist Church is hosting a Champions of Faith night for women on Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. The event will include shopping experiences, worship and a program with special guests. Special guests include Congresswoman Julia Letlow, cancer survivor Amanda Alsup, and founder of The...
KNOE TV8
City of West Monroe seeking artist submissions for display
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe is asking local artists to submit works of art to help celebrate the city’s 140th birthday in 2023. Local artists can submit art that showcase celebrations and historical photos, paintings or 2D artwork. Selected submissions will be on display at City Hall through 2023 with a special opening reception this spring.
KNOE TV8
NELA colleges and universities making it easier for parents to attend classes
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University recently received $75,000 to re-open a child development center on campus to help students who are also parents. Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC), Louisiana Tech, and the University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM) all have programs to help parents as well. “Well, it’s nice...
KNOE TV8
KNOE TV8
High waters close down Monroe roads
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe’s Traffic and Engineering Department said they have closed South Grand St. at the 3100 block and South 24th St. at Grammont St. and DeSiard St. intersection due to high water on the roadways. City of Monroe said they are continuing to...
KNOE TV8
Sterlington Middle School incident being investigated
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Deputies say they have determined a photo of a firearm sent to a Sterlington Middle School student with the message not to attend class is not of threat to the school. OPSO says they were contacted by a parent on Feb. 1 about the...
KNOE TV8
City of West Monroe announces Krewe de Riviere parade route, street closures
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe announced street closures and the parade route for the Twin Cities Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras Parade, which is happening on Sat., Feb. 4. The parade will start at 5 p.m. at West Monroe High School, travel south on N....
KNOE TV8
ULM hosting FAFSA open house
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe will be helping high school and transfer students and their parents fill out federal financial aid forms on Feb. 7 anytime between 1-7 p.m. Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is a requirement for Louisiana students to qualify for TOPS...
Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office to offer free self-defense program for women in the area
CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that their new program, the Equalizer Women’s Self-Defense Program, will be offered soon. The program is intended to teach women self-defense tactics. The program will be free and sponsored by Sheriff Clay Bennet.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Simsboro announces 2022 Homecoming Court
Simsboro High School will hold its 2022-23 homecoming activities on Friday, February 10. The school announced its homecoming court which was voted on by the students peers in their respective grade levels. The Homecoming Queen will be voted on by the entire high school student body and will be announced...
bizmagsb.com
Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money
Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022.
Authorities find fentanyl, crystal meth, Xanax, and more narcotics during routine residence check, deputies say
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 27, 2023, agents of the Louisiana Probation and Parole Office conducted a routine residence check at a home on Redbud Street in West Monroe, La. During the routine check, agents located the following narcotics in the home: Authorities made contact […]
