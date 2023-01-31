Read full article on original website
Tom Booth
3d ago
I'm glad they shared the video. I believe that all footage from a police officers' bodycam or dashcam belongs to the taxpayers. That's evidence for "the people" to use; both in defending police actions as well as prosecuting police actions. Any laws on the books that allow officials to withhold footage needs to be repealed! I believe that the City did right by releasing this. I also believe that cases like this should be decided by the same people that police officers serve and never by another police officer. If they really do "serve" us, shouldn't we be the ones who decide what's acceptable behavior and what isn't?
wchstv.com
Charleston police seek public assistance to identify suspect in harassment investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police are asking for public assistance to identify a suspect connected to a harassment incident at the Kanawha Public Library. Surveillance video obtained by police shows the suspect at the Kanawha Library’s main branch, located at 123 Capitol Street on Jan. 25. Anyone...
WSAZ
Troopers: Man breaks into homes and hides under sheet
SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested after allegedly breaking into two homes in South Williamson and hiding under a sheet, Kentucky State Police say. William Grover Brewer, 30, of Dunlow, West Virginia, is charged with second-degree burglary and resisting arrest. Troopers say the incident happened around 6...
WSAZ
Man accused of breaking into church
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges after investigators say he broke into a church Thursday in the Charleston area. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Deputies in the area saw suspicious activity at Great Community Fellowship Church in the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
WSAZ
W.Va. man wanted in federal drug trafficking investigation arrested; another still on the run
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of two men from West Virginia wanted by federal officials in a drug trafficking investigation was arrested in California, according to the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS). Elijah Tariq Figg, 23, of Huntington, was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles. Investigators say Figg was wanted on a...
Juvenile Missing in the Jumping Branch area
UPDATE: We have received unconfirmed reports that the boy has been found, safe. BREAKING NEWS: JUMPING BRACH, (Hinton News) - An 11-year-old boy has been missing in the Jumping Branch area since last night. The Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating the juvenile. Anyone interested in joining the search efforts is asked to check in at the established command post inside the Bluestone Baptist Church. The boy was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket in the area of Will Dodd Road. If you have any information on the potential whereabouts of the child, contact Summers County 911 at 304-466-3333. This is an ongoing situation and Hinton News will provide more information as it becomes available. The post Juvenile Missing in the Jumping Branch area appeared first on The Hinton News.
WSAZ
Part of U.S. 23 shut down after trooper-involved shooting
City of Huntington files lawsuit against owners of former sober living facility. City of Huntington files lawsuit against owners of former sober living facility. Senate probes COVID funds used for MU baseball stadium. Updated: 1 hour ago. Senate probes COVID funds used for MU baseball stadium. Hometown Hero | Hurricane...
WSAZ
Fundraiser held for Regal Apartment fire victims
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After the Regal Apartments went up in flames, the building was torn down,, and the people who were living there have been forced to start over. The Charleston Police Department and the city’s FBI office are working to bring some hope back into their lives with a lunch benefit Friday.
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County man pleads guilty in DUI causing death case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man pleaded guilty Thursday to DUI causing death in connection with a deadly collision that happened in Kanawha City last March. David Slack, 36, of Marmet, was under the influence of meth when his vehicle struck a motorcycle being driven by Lonnie Bellew, 68, of Dawes.
lootpress.com
Mercer County Deputy cleared of any wrongdoing after dog attack
MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mercer County Deputy has been cleared of any wrongdoing involving an incident at his home. According to WV State Police, on Sunday, January 29, 2023, in the evening hours, Deputy Matt Horn was at his residence in an off-duty status. Deputy Horn had exited his residence with his two small dogs and went to his mailbox, which is located at the end of his driveway that intersects with the main roadway. His dogs remained within the boundaries of his property and close to the residence. As Deputy Horn returned to his driveway, the neighbor’s dog darted across the main road from the residence of its owners and onto Deputy Horn’s property. Deputy Horn reports hearing something approaching him from behind. As he turned, he saw the German Shepard, that he knew to be his neighbor’s dog, approaching him quickly and in an aggressive manner, barking, growling, and with its teeth showing. Deputy Horn retreated further into his property, actually running into the front of one of his vehicles, and drew his firearm from its concealed carry position. The dog then directed its attack to that of Deputy Horn’s dogs. Deputy Horn fired a shot which struck the German Shepard and stopped the attack. The shot that was fired was a fatal shot.
Ohio man facing extradition from Fayette County for ‘dangerous drug’ warrants
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – An Ohio man is facing extradition from Fayette County after trashing drug paraphernalia and running from Deputies. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, deputies received a call for a welfare check on two unconscious men inside a car parked in a private […]
wchstv.com
Former employee accused in McDonald's bathroom attack on customer heads back to prison
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A now former Elkview McDonald's employee who is accused of stabbing and robbing a customer in the restaurant's bathroom is headed back to prison for crimes he was on probation for at the time of the alleged attack. Richard Thornton, 31, of Elkview is charged with...
2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
wchstv.com
Deputies: Kanawha County man found safe after being reported missing
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 5:55 p.m., 2/2/23. Deputies report a Kanawha County man has been found after being reported missing. Travis Allen Sigman, 29, went missing Jan. 25, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. An update from deputies released Thursday said Sigman...
WSAZ
More details released in officer-involved shooting
A street in Huntington, West Virginia, was dedicated in the late Billy Scott's honor. Fire on Wednesday afternoon damaged an apartment complex along Kingswood Drive in South Charleston, first responders say. Ironton Elementary students learn geography by getting letters from around the U.S. Updated: 2 hours ago. Valentine’s Day is...
UPDATE: Missing West Virginia man found safe
Editor’s Note: The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office originally released Travis Sigman’s last name as “Sigmon.” This article has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of “Sigman.” UPDATE (5:40 P.M. Feb. 2, 2023) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Travis Sigman, 29, has been found safe. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office […]
Charleston, West Virginia Police release video of officer-involved shooting
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department has released the body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a man earlier this month. The incident which happened on Jan. 11, 2023, was ruled self-defense by the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office, following a review of the police report and body […]
Hinton man charged with Brandishing a Deadly Weapon
HINTON, (Hinton News) - Local police were called to an alleged altercation involving a firearm between multiple individuals in downtown Hinton on Sunday, Jan. 29. At the conclusion, one individual was charged. According to the criminal complaint, the dispute was over a stove that the victim and other individuals were moving out of a residence. An officer arrived at the scene and reportedly removed a Taurus .380 from one of the individuals, Edward Lilly, 77, of Hinton. The officer then spoke to the victim, who allegedly stated Lilly had arrived at the residence and exited his vehicle with said firearm. The victim...
Man wanted after robbing business in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man is wanted after allegedly robbing Wild Wiley’s in South Charleston, West Virginia. The South Charleston Police Department says, on Jan. 22, a robbery happened at Wild Wiley’s on Short Street in South Charleston. They say they got a warrant on Dustin Ray Bassham for first-degree robbery. Police say […]
WSAZ
Woman dead in two-vehicle crash; name released
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened Thursday on U.S. 50 at the intersection of Torch Road, including the name of a woman who died. Linda Lou Russell, 78, of New Haven, West Virginia, was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital...
Kentucky fugitive arrested in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON, WV (WOWK) – An accused fugitive from Kentucky has been arrested in Mason County, West Virginia. According to the Mason Police Department, officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of 3rd Street and Hickory Lane in Mason around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Police say during the stop, they learned the driver, […]
