Fulton County Senior Center Spotlight
THE PFAFFS … LeRoy and Babs Pfaff of Delta enjoy the FCSC as a place to fellowship and play games with other seniors. It was February of 1967 when LeRoy Pfaff proposed marriage to Babs, and she accepted. The Pfaffs of Delta have LeRoy’s sister to thank for playing...
Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26
A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
Eagle Scout Noah Nagel Makes Donation To New Horizons Academy In Wauseon
Scouts attending ceremony ... Pictured above (left to right): Jason Vasko, Karson Schrock, Lincoln Vasko, Noah Nagel, August Ruby, and Matt Schrock (leader 3 years). Saturday, January 28, 2023, a local Fulton County Eagle Scout, Noah Nagel, was honored in a ceremony held for Noah’s Donation of his designed and constructed Bench to New Horizons Academy, 220 Lawrence Avenue, Wauseon, Ohio.
Registration Now Open At St. Patrick Catholic School (Bryan) For 2023-2024 School Year
Saint Patrick Catholic School, Bryan, Ohio is now open for registration for the 2023-2024 school year. for preschool 3-year-olds, preschool 4-year-olds, Clovergarten, and kindergarten through grade 6!. Call the school office at 419-636-3592 today to schedule a tour, get a registration packet, and get more information. Scholarships are available for...
United Way Of Williams County Board Of Directors Announce Executive Director Search
Bryan, Ohio, February 1, 2023: The Board of Directors of the United Way of Williams County has opened a search for a new Executive Director. While the search is underway, Lori Smith will be the Interim Executive Director. Lori is a Bryan resident, a local business owner, and has served...
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Heart Awareness Week Proclamation Made & Difficult Ditch Review Held
YEARLY PROCLAIMATION … This group gathered together in the East Annex building, for a photo on Thursday afternoon, February 2, 2023, to celebrate the Proclamation of Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) Awareness Week in Williams County. That morning during the commissioner’s regular session, the proclamation was read by Commissioner Lew Hilkert, with Mayor Carrie Schlade and a few others present. From left to right in the back row are Bryan Mayor Carrie Schlade, Commissioner Lew Hilkert, Norman Bair, and Commissioners Bart Westfall and Terry Rummel. Front row are Annie Kunsman and her mom Meg Kunsman, Taryn Walz and her daughter Averie Walz, Chrystal Zehr holding her son Dean David Bair, Amanda Harper holding Bryson Hoover, and Amanda Hoover holding her daughter Aleigha Hoover. Amanda Hoover was instrumental four years ago, with the help of Mayor Schlade in getting this week proclaimed. Amanda Harper is “the oldest of the heart babies” and shared that she is blessed to celebrate this week with these children who were also born with heart issues. The children in the picture who began their lives with heart defects and with the help of parents are conquering CHD, are Annie, Averie, Dean David, and Bryson. (PHOTOS BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
Fulton County Board Of DD Holds 2023 Organizational Meeting
The Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities held their 2023 organizational meeting on January 17, 2023. They reelected the following officers: Mike Oricko, President; Scott Anderson, Vice President; and Lynlee Reinking, Secretary. Board Meetings for 2023 are scheduled for the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 4:00pm. The Finance/Facilities and...
Four County HOSA Members Qualify For State Skill Competition
Twenty-three Four County Career Center HOSA – Future Health Professionals Chapter members have qualified for the State HOSA Skill competition in Columbus on March 16 & 17, 2023 by placing in the top four in the regional contests. Contest winners from Fulton County (above) are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Breann...
WILLIAMS COUNTY PORT AUTHORITY: Port Authority Discusses Housing Projects For 2023
2023 PROJECTS … Board members Sean Rupp, David Newcomer, Stacy Lillard and Dawn Fitzcharles discuss upcoming projects during last week’s meeting. (PHOTO BY BETH CLARK, STAFF) The regular monthly meeting of the Williams County Port Authority was held Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the East Annex Building Conference...
Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property
LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
Marilyn Royal: Community Artist & West Unity’s Outstanding Citizen 2022
DISPLAYING ARTWORK … Marilyn Royal poses next to works of art made from gourds. (PHOTOS BY ANNA WOZNIAK) Marilyn Royal, a West Unity resident, is heavily involved in her community. In-between volunteering with the “Jaycee-ettes,” working as a chamber member, and being on the zoning board for West Unity.
150th Birthday Party Held For Fayette At Fulton County Museum
FAYETTE MAYOR … Mayor Dave Borer agreed to share for a few moments during the party which was held at the Museum of Fulton County to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the town he leads. (PHOTO PROVIDED) With a snowstorm blowing in during the week of January 27, 2023,...
MONTPELIER PARKS & RECREATION BOARD: Angela Hillard Elected As Board President
NEW BOARD PRESIDENT … Angela Hillard was recently elected as the Montpelier Parks and Recreation Board President. Hillard was elected at the January 4 meeting. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) Board members at the Montpelier Parks and Recreation Board's February 1 meeting were Brent Saneholtz, Matt Reid, and Angela...
A town divided: 62 years after the killing of Nancy Eagleson, Paulding residents have many suspects, but no closure
PAULDING, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third story in a series about the 1960 killing of Nancy Eagleson. Also readpart one and part two. On Sept. 20, members of Nancy Eagleson’s family went to court to ask Paulding County Judge Michael Wehrkamp for permission to exhume Nancy’s body.
Robert “Bob” Gustwiller (1956-2023)
Robert Francis “Bob” Gustwiller, age 66, passed away after a sudden illness on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at University of Toledo Medical Center. He was born on June 13, 1956 to Leo C. and Janet (Coressel) Gustwiller in Wauseon, Ohio. Bob married Mary Alice (Apger) Gustwiller in St. Caspar Church in Wauseon on September 18, 1982 and she survives.
Neighborhood Nuisance: Abandoned house turned playground on Burton Ave
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Burton Avenue in Toledo, just north of Willys Park, sits an abandoned house that according to neighbors has become a playhouse for neighborhood kids. Neighbors told 13abc they are concerned and want the place gone because the house is not safe. Cheryl Wagner has lived...
FAYETTE VILLAGE COUNCIL: Special Meeting Held To Approve Legislative Actions
SPECIAL MEETING … Mayor Dave Borer and council member Kim Priestap sit to discuss items with other city officials present. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fayette Village Council held their meeting on Wednesday, February 1st. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance.
Two Edon Graduates Awarded KSKJ Life Educational Grants
Edon, OH – Two college students from Edon were recently awarded a $1000 Educational Grant from KSKJ Life, a not-for-profit fraternal benefit society that offers life insurance and annuity products and reinvests its profits back into the communities it serves. Drew Gallehue is currently attending Ohio Dominican University playing...
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Approve New Generator For Hillside Country Living
Williams County Commissioners met on Monday, January 30, 2023 for a regular session, approving the following:. -Resolution 49 Transfer on behalf of Commissioners office. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
Williams County Spelling Bee Held In Stryker
SPELLING BEE … Contestants from the Williams County Spelling Bee stand for a picture following the contest. Names provided from left to right. Back row – Logan Samper, Aaron Cheeseman, Mia Hawkins, Payten Hall, Jalen Fort, Troy Snyder, Mya Parker. Middle row – Savannah Thompson, Jocelin Lopez, Melody Gineman, Stella Fellers, John Deitemeyer, Finley Davis. Front row – Deegan Roth, Weston Brown, Presley Yoder. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)
