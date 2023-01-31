Read full article on original website
Two Men on Probation Were Arrested for Having Drugs in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 1, 2023, Missoula Probation and Parole Officers were doing a home visit of 63-year-old Tracy Buckingham. Buckingham was staying at a hotel in the 3000 block of Stockyard Road. Buckingham is currently on felony probation and he is being supervised by a probation officer.
Missoula Man Asleep in His Vehicle Gets Caught With Meth
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On the evening of January 31, 2023, the owner of a local restaurant called law enforcement to report that he was watching his surveillance cameras and observed a male attempt to enter his closed restaurant after parking in his private lot. It was after hours...
If You Really Want To Be Heard In Missoula, Check Out This Site
The big news in Missoula today was that the city council voted overwhelmingly to narrow Higgins Avenue to three lanes. If this idea comes as a surprise, it shouldn't, because this project has been in the works for over a year. If you don't agree with the decision, I'd make the same recommendation to you as if you didn't know about it in the first place.
Man charged after 2 rape cases reported at Missoula tattoo parlor
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Attorney's Office charged Andrew Villa III with a number of offenses including sexual intercourse without consent. Missoula police are investigating two cases that reportedly happened on Dec. 1 and Jan. 31 at Art and Soul Tattoo. The cases involved separate female victims. The...
Man charged following alleged incidents at Missoula tattoo shop
A man is facing several charges — including sexual assault — following a pair of alleged incidents at a Missoula tattoo shop.
Missoula Woman Crashes Into Oncoming Traffic, Has 6th DUI Arrest
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 29, 2023, Missoula Police Department Officers responded to the area of Russell and Mount for a report of a two-vehicle crash. An officer spoke with fire and medical personnel who stated they believed the suspect vehicle was attempting to leave the scene. An...
Missoula Man Arrested for Theft, Meth, and Fentanyl
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 29, 2023, Cody Clark was arrested for his part in stealing a flatbed trailer from a business on Racetrack Lane. A White Dodge Ram 2500 4-door truck with a Job Box and fuel tank in the back was on the flatbed trailer. The truck was valued at $90,000 and the flatbed trailer was valued at $8,000.
Drone video high above Missoula Valley
MISSOULA, Mont. — The NBC Montana Sky Team flew high above the snowy Missoula Valley. Watch all our drone videos here: https://nbcmontana.com/news/sky-team.
Man Gets Caught With Over 700 Fentanyl Pills in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 29, 2023, dispatch received a call from an individual stating that their missing phone was pinging inside the Walmart on Mullan Road. When Missoula Police Department Officers arrived, they met with loss prevention who stated they observed a male that fit the description of the male in a photograph from the investigation the day before.
Missoula Task Force tells Drug Dealers ‘We’re Coming After You’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A newly formed local Missoula law enforcement drug task force has been formed with a simple message for drug dealers; ‘We’re coming after you’. KGVO hosted Lieutenant Sean Manraksa with the Missoula Police Department on Monday’s Talk Back program, and the message...
Missoula Council Votes to Narrow Higgins by One Lane
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At Wednesday’s Missoula City Council Public Works hearing, the vote was 10-2 to move forward with the plan to narrow Higgins Avenue by one lane in order to enhance safety for cars, bicycles, and pedestrians. Starting off the testimony was Jeremy Keene, Director of...
Now We Know Why the Reserve Street Bridge Has No Lights
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO's Nick Chrestenson asked an interesting question recently during one of our open phone segments on Talk Back. He wanted to know why there aren’t any lights on the Reserve Street Bridge. He was curious because it is something his grandmother frequently questioned. A...
Pros and Cons of the Higgins Avenue Project in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News spoke to Scott Billadeau, co-owner of Liquid Planet in downtown Missoula on Tuesday about his strong opposition to the City of Missoula’s ‘Road Diet’ proposal for Higgins Avenue. After attending a recent city council meeting, Billadeau put together a ‘synopsis...
Man Jumps Out of a Moving Car on a Busy Missoula Street
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 28, 2023, at 2:38 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers responded to the intersection of Russell Street and Mount Avenue. Dispatch received seven complaints of a vehicle that traveled northbound on Russell Street. At the intersection with Mount Avenue, the vehicle proceeded through a...
Authorities investigating death of Montana State Prison inmate as homicide
Fisher had been in the prison since 2019. He was convicted of shooting and killing his father, Wilbur Fisher, in the home they shared.
False Reports for Uncleared Snow Slow Missoula Crew Responses
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The City of Missoula is asking for help after receiving many false reports for lack of cooperation in clearing city residential and commercial sidewalks. KGVO News spoke to Charmelle Owens, Missoula City Code Compliance Supervisor about the problem. The City is Getting False Reports About...
Legislators at odds with Missoula over housing as wealthy move in
As more data comes in, it’s clear that college-educated, out-of-state, high-earning remote workers have been pouring in to Missoula County and boosting housing prices while displacing the people that live here. And even though Missoula has undergone an unprecedented housing construction boom in the last few years, state lawmakers are introducing bills aimed at reducing barriers to construction.
Horses in need find home at Missoula sanctuary
It takes a lot to run an animal rescue, not just money and resources, but time as well. And that's where a local organization hopes you will come in.
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim
We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
