Alt 95.7

Two Men on Probation Were Arrested for Having Drugs in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 1, 2023, Missoula Probation and Parole Officers were doing a home visit of 63-year-old Tracy Buckingham. Buckingham was staying at a hotel in the 3000 block of Stockyard Road. Buckingham is currently on felony probation and he is being supervised by a probation officer.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

If You Really Want To Be Heard In Missoula, Check Out This Site

The big news in Missoula today was that the city council voted overwhelmingly to narrow Higgins Avenue to three lanes. If this idea comes as a surprise, it shouldn't, because this project has been in the works for over a year. If you don't agree with the decision, I'd make the same recommendation to you as if you didn't know about it in the first place.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Man charged after 2 rape cases reported at Missoula tattoo parlor

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Attorney's Office charged Andrew Villa III with a number of offenses including sexual intercourse without consent. Missoula police are investigating two cases that reportedly happened on Dec. 1 and Jan. 31 at Art and Soul Tattoo. The cases involved separate female victims. The...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Man Arrested for Theft, Meth, and Fentanyl

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 29, 2023, Cody Clark was arrested for his part in stealing a flatbed trailer from a business on Racetrack Lane. A White Dodge Ram 2500 4-door truck with a Job Box and fuel tank in the back was on the flatbed trailer. The truck was valued at $90,000 and the flatbed trailer was valued at $8,000.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Man Gets Caught With Over 700 Fentanyl Pills in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 29, 2023, dispatch received a call from an individual stating that their missing phone was pinging inside the Walmart on Mullan Road. When Missoula Police Department Officers arrived, they met with loss prevention who stated they observed a male that fit the description of the male in a photograph from the investigation the day before.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Council Votes to Narrow Higgins by One Lane

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At Wednesday’s Missoula City Council Public Works hearing, the vote was 10-2 to move forward with the plan to narrow Higgins Avenue by one lane in order to enhance safety for cars, bicycles, and pedestrians. Starting off the testimony was Jeremy Keene, Director of...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Now We Know Why the Reserve Street Bridge Has No Lights

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO's Nick Chrestenson asked an interesting question recently during one of our open phone segments on Talk Back. He wanted to know why there aren’t any lights on the Reserve Street Bridge. He was curious because it is something his grandmother frequently questioned. A...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Pros and Cons of the Higgins Avenue Project in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News spoke to Scott Billadeau, co-owner of Liquid Planet in downtown Missoula on Tuesday about his strong opposition to the City of Missoula’s ‘Road Diet’ proposal for Higgins Avenue. After attending a recent city council meeting, Billadeau put together a ‘synopsis...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Man Jumps Out of a Moving Car on a Busy Missoula Street

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 28, 2023, at 2:38 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers responded to the intersection of Russell Street and Mount Avenue. Dispatch received seven complaints of a vehicle that traveled northbound on Russell Street. At the intersection with Mount Avenue, the vehicle proceeded through a...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

False Reports for Uncleared Snow Slow Missoula Crew Responses

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The City of Missoula is asking for help after receiving many false reports for lack of cooperation in clearing city residential and commercial sidewalks. KGVO News spoke to Charmelle Owens, Missoula City Code Compliance Supervisor about the problem. The City is Getting False Reports About...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Legislators at odds with Missoula over housing as wealthy move in

As more data comes in, it’s clear that college-educated, out-of-state, high-earning remote workers have been pouring in to Missoula County and boosting housing prices while displacing the people that live here. And even though Missoula has undergone an unprecedented housing construction boom in the last few years, state lawmakers are introducing bills aimed at reducing barriers to construction.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Alt 95.7

These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns

What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim

We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

