WANE-TV
House Bill would offer option of ‘outdoor refreshment areas’ for Hoosier businesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A bill is headed to the Indiana Senate that would give cities the option to serve alcohol in “outdoor refreshment areas”. It’s a move that Michael Galbraith, the president and CEO of Fort Wayne’s Downtown Improvement District, hopes will bring even more events and activities to the city as a result.
WISH-TV
Shabazz defends past comments on crime and poverty
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Republican mayoral candidate Abdul-Hakim Shabazz on Friday said past comments on crime were meant to provoke thought and discussion. Democrats already are targeting Shabazz over past comments he has made such as a 2015 op-ed in which he referred to the matter of homicides involving people with past felony convictions as “a self-cleaning oven.”
WIBC.com
Zionsville 2040: Republican Candidate John Stehr’s Plan
ZIONSVILLE, Ind.--Republican candidate for Mayor of Zionsville John Stehr says he has a three-part comprehensive plan for Zionsville over the next 15 years if elected. He calls it “Zionsville 2040.”. “When I set out to run for mayor, I did it with a purpose – I want to make...
Abdul-Hakim Shabazz confirms run for Indianapolis mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — Political commentator Abdul-Hakim Shabazz has confirmed he will run for Indianapolis mayor. Shabazz, the editor and publisher of IndyPolitics.org, shared with FOX59 that he will officially file on Thursday. He will enter the race as a Republican and will face Pastor James Jackson and John Couch in the primary. “Public safety, public works and […]
AES customers frustrated by high bills, company gives reasoning behind them
INDIANAPOLIS — Some AES customers have told FOX59 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they’re used to paying. Shannon Latham is one of those people. She said she was shocked when she opened up her heating and power bill for January. “I called my husband instantly and was like, ‘I cannot believe this but […]
Bill holding landlords accountable passes Indiana House
INDIANAPOLIS — Many Hoosiers living in rental properties owned by negligent landlords could soon see relief. State representatives passed a bill to hold those landlords accountable. Some Hoosiers have also advocated for change. “It doesn’t feel like tenants have a lot of power," said Dominiaca Hudson. Hudson used...
WISH-TV
Shabazz files paperwork, joins GOP field for Indianapolis mayor
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Abdul-Hakim Shabazz on Thursday said the city’s problems ultimately go back mainly to public safety and infrastructure. The longtime political commentator and radio host is the highest-profile candidate to join the Republican primary for mayor of Indianapolis. Shabazz says he wants to restore public trust in the city and plans to do so by focusing on safety and infrastructure needs.
WIBC.com
Pendleton Heights To Hold Meeting on Counselor
Pendleton Heights High School will be holding a meeting tomorrow to discuss the fate of counselor Kathy McCord. McCord was placed on indefinite leave after she criticized the school system for withholding information about student gender transitions from parents. Specifically, she was criticizing a “gender support plan” that would not inform parents about a student’s gender transition decisions if the parents were not supportive. The plan has caused controversy in the community, with many taking issue with the lack of communication and transparency on the matter.
ivytech.edu
Ivy Tech Community College Unveils 2023-2025 Strategic Plan, Higher Education at the Speed of Life
INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Today, the Ivy Tech Community College State Board of Trustees approved the College’s 2023-2025 Strategic Plan, Higher Education at the Speed of Life. Higher Education at the Speed of Life is comprised of four goals: Teaching and Learning, Workforce and Careers, Student Experience, and Operational Excellence. The plan also contains an updated list of values and revised metrics that will continue to drive outcomes that better align with the state’s goals of higher education attainment and completions.
Noblesville, Anderson among central Indiana communities receiving tax credits for affordable housing
NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Housing projects in Anderson, Noblesville and Indianapolis have been awarded low income housing tax credits. The move comes as state leaders are calling for affordable housing options for Hoosiers. The Indiana Housing and Community Development authority chose five central Indiana housing projects to receive its most recent round of tax credit funding. “What we’re […]
Indianapolis sees nation's highest rent rate increase
INDIANAPOLIS — If you rent, you know it can be expensive. And over the last year, Indianapolis has seen the highest residential rental price increase in the country. 13News looked into what's causing the trend - and when prices might come back down. Experts say we need to see...
cbs4indy.com
Don’t answer calls from these 5 area codes
For those who do answer calls from unknown numbers, experts remind us that scammers often use “spoofing” techniques to make it look like they’re calling from a different location, sometimes in our own home town. Don’t answer calls from these 5 area codes. For those who...
FOX59 Angela Answers: New rules proposed for inmate trust fund accounts
INDIANAPOLIS — The Justice Department has proposed new rules for the operation of inmate trust fund accounts. It’s the money the incarcerated use to buy items in the prison commissary. Kevin Ring, President of FAMM and Cecilia Cardenas who spent 10 years in prison joined Angela Ganote. Watch the video to see the policies surrounding […]
WTHI
Check for assets on National Unclaimed Property Day
INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is reminding Hoosiers to check for assets waiting for them on National Unclaimed Property Day (Feb. 1) - or any day. Last year, the Unclaimed Property Division returned over $61 million to Hoosiers. Here are the types of property that might go unclaimed:
General Motors to pay hourly UAW workers up to $12,750
After reporting record profits, General Motors has announced that many UAW workers will receive up to $12,750 in profit shares.
Indianapolis woman sees energy bill triple as temperatures plummet again
INDIANAPOLIS — These big drops in temperatures mean systems are working harder to keep homes warm and lights on, driving up energy costs for Hoosier families. "It's just not easy," said Sherry Wright. This cold Indianapolis winter has been driving up Sherry Wright's electric bill. She typically pays around...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Banderas Point Coming to I-65 and SR 28
A $30 Million Dollar investment is coming to the intersection of I-65 and Indiana State Road 28 in Clinton County. The multifaceted development known as “Banderas Point” will include a premier 20,000 Square Foot event Center opening into a 56,000 Square foot indoor arena seating 5,000 people, nearly the seating capacity of Case Arena.
WISH-TV
Noblesville teacher creates ‘class family’
At Hinkle Creek Elementary School, students in the third grade understand the meaning of family. It’s all thanks to their teacher, Nathaniel Truitt, and his “class family.” Truitt’s classroom does not have typical desks. Instead, it is furnished like a family room with dining room tables, couches, and family pictures on the walls.
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
2 convicted in nationwide scheme involving Indianapolis car lots
Following a six-day trial, a federal jury found 47-year-old Brian Fenner, of Indianapolis, and 63-year-old Dennis Birkley, of Wisconsin, guilty of one count of conspiracy, 14 counts of fraud and three counts of money laundering.
