Smithfield, RI

CAVA to open new location in Smithfield

By Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago



SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Mediterranean fast casual restaurant chain CAVA is coming to Smithfield, 12 News has learned.

The new restaurant will open in late May in a plaza off Putnam Pike, according to a spokesperson.

The plaza used to be home to a Benny’s , though the building has since been split up into several restaurants. CAVA’s neighbors will include Chipotle, Panera Bread and Jersey Mikes.

This is the second CAVA location to open in Rhode Island, the spokesperson said, with the first being in Providence.

CAVA is best known for its colorful Mediterranean-style bowls and pitas.

