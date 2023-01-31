Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Cities Seeking State Approval for Housing
The deadline has now passed for all Bay Area cities to submit a “housing element” to the state. The element is supposed to outline specifically how each city will add mandated housing over the next eight years. California’s department of housing and community development is in charge of...
NBC Bay Area
Farmworkers Speak Out Following Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting
Farmworkers who worked with the suspected gunman in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting are speaking out. Several farmworkers who worked with the man accused of killing seven people in a workplace shooting on Thursday discussed the suspect and their current living conditions, which also have been in the spotlight following the rampage.
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Cities Just Lost Zoning Control. See the Wildest Homes That Could Come to Your Neighborhood
The state’s Jan. 31 deadline has come and gone, and 69 out of 109 jurisdictions in the Bay Area have failed to submit their required eight-year housing plan to the state. Advocacy groups like YIMBY Law are already suing cities and counties, claiming they’ve violated state law by missing the deadline. But in the meantime, developers are preparing to file projects under the “builder’s remedy,” which means cities and counties cannot deny housing projects just because they violate local zoning plans.
KRON4
Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area tech companies
KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/smash-and-grab-robberies-at-atm-locations-spike-in-richmond/. Oakland enters into exclusive agreement over Coliseum. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports....
NBC Bay Area
Leaders Remember Half Moon Bay Shooting Victims, Put Focus on Farmworker Living Conditions
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors honored the victims of last week's mass shootings in Half Moon Bay to start its regular meeting on Tuesday, as supervisors pledged to improve living conditions for farm laborers at sanctioned farms in the county and to identify housing in unsanctioned locations. Seven...
NBC Bay Area
‘It's Leaking in So Many Places': San Mateo Teardown Home Listed for $1.2 Million
Home sales have been slowing down in the Bay Area for months, but there is a house on the Peninsula that suggests the market may still be too hot for many of us. A two-bedroom, one-bathroom home in San Mateo that sits behind the Hillsdale Shopping Center needs a new roof and walls replaced, including hundreds of thousands of dollars in other renovations. Don't think the needed repairs will bring the sale price down -- the house is listed for sale at $1.2 million.
3 Bay Area businesses fined tens of thousands of dollars for PPP loan fraud
The three companies are to collectively pay over $500,000 in fines for abusing the Paycheck Protection Program.
kalw.org
An Oakland corner store owner struggles to find home in his changing neighborhood.
In Oakland, everyone has their go-to corner store. Reporter Alia Taqieddin sure does. But she found out her local corner store owner is grappling with a question she also faces: about where to find home. Alia brings us this latest story in our “At Work” series. Alia is...
4 businesses damaged in strip mall fire in Palo Alto
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday morning, the smell of smoke remained in the air from a fire that tore through a strip mall in Palo Alto around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said four businesses were damaged by the flames. The affected strip mall is at the corner of Middlefield Road and Loma Verde Avenue. […]
NBC Bay Area
Dozens of Bay Area Jurisdictions Miss Deadline for Future Housing Plans
Feb. 1 was the deadline for Bay Area cities and counties to submit plans to the state for new housing over the next several years, and many jurisdictions were not expected to meet it Wednesday. Out of the roughly 110 cities and counties in the Bay Area, about 65 had...
NBC Bay Area
Antioch to Help Businesses Impacted by COVID Pandemic
For many businesses the pandemic is still something they need to recover from. The city of Antioch is providing help to local businesses still struggling to get back on their feet. Kirkland Smith is the owner of Solid Rock Café in Antioch. Like many restaurants during the pandemic, the shutdowns...
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Burglary suspects nabbed in Mill Valley
Burglary: Early Thursday morning, (Feb. 2), Mill Valley Police Corporal Serrano spotted a white BMW traveling into Mill Valley. The BMW was close in similarity to a vehicle connected with recent burglaries in Marin County. Corporal Serrano made a traffic enforcement stop on the BMW for numerous vehicle code violations. Upon making the traffic stop, Corporal Serrano was able to confirm the license plate of the BMW, which had been obstructed by a bicycle rack, and found it was a match to the vehicle connected with recent burglaries and thefts. As Corporal Serrano approached the vehicle, numerous tools that could be used in commission of burglaries and drug paraphernalia were in plain view inside the BMW. The driver and passengers were all detained by Mill Valley Officers and upon further investigation were ultimately arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail: EMILSON BAQUEDANO-MARTINEZ, 26,of San Francisco, NELSON TORRES, 33, of Oakland, CARLOS GOMEZ-MACIAS, 35, of San Francisco,
NBC Bay Area
More Owners Come Forward, Speak About Experience With Trainer in Missing Palo Alto Dog Case
There’s some new developments in the bizarre case of a missing German shepherd in Palo Alto that NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit first reported. The dog's owners maintain the trainer they hired never returned their beloved dog and instead, gave them a different dog. Now, there are new...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland hills fire causes 'significant destruction' at home, 1 pet rescued
OAKLAND, Calif. - A residential fire in Oakland hills causes "significant destruction" of a home, officials said. The fire started around 4:15 p.m. Thursday and appears to be accidental, according to the Oakland Police Department. The original blaze was considered a "three-alarm" fire and three other homes were impacted. The...
NBC Bay Area
Police Looking for Man Who Fired Blanks Inside SF Synagogue
The San Francisco Police Department is looking for a man, after officers said he pulled out a gun and fired possible blanks inside a Jewish synagogue Wednesday night. The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the Schneerson Center in the city's Richmond neighborhood. The moment was also caught on surveillance camera.
Rent prices decreasing in Bay Area cities
(KRON) — San Francisco and other Bay Area cities are seeing apartment rent prices fall once again. This comes as some major tech companies are laying off thousands of workers. According to a Zillow senior economist, Orphe Divounguy, rent prices are decreasing because the demand for houses have also decreased. Divounguy said it is too […]
sfstandard.com
‘Like 10 Times in an Hour’: Oakland’s Airport Plaza a Thieves’ Paradise
“Look out for that gray car there,” a fast-food worker said while pointing toward a gas pump where a woman in a yellow coat was refueling a gray sedan. Sure enough, across the parking lot at a gas station, a man wearing a black hoodie and face mask stepped out from a silver SUV and smashed the sedan’s passenger window, snatched a purse and sped away.
NBC Bay Area
City of Oakland Strikes Historic Deal to Revitalize Coliseum
Oakland city leaders on Thursday entered a historic agreement that could revitalize the Coliseum complex and possibly bring a new sports team to the East Bay's largest city. The city announced it's launching a partnership with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group in a deal that includes an exclusive negotiating agreement to develop the Coliseum complex.
NBC Bay Area
Vallejo Makes Forbes' List of ‘Best Places to Live in California'
Forbes magazine has named Vallejo the sixth best city to live in California. The designation has left many people shaking their heads who also say the North Bay city is mired in problems and is far from one of the best places to live. "Mind boggling," resident Christyne Callegari said....
NBC Bay Area
Boy ‘Viciously Attacked' by Mountain Lion in San Mateo County
A 5-year-old boy who was attacked by a mountain lion while hiking in rural San Mateo County with his mother and grandfather has been released from a hospital, authorities said Wednesday. The boy had raced ahead of the adults on a trail Tuesday when the big cat pounced on him...
