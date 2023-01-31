Read full article on original website
D J
3d ago
I read a report that says 40% of the juvenile delinquents are charged with murder. 40% ......40%....thats a HUGE number!!! We have a total break down of society, a complete collapse of morality.
Reply(3)
2
Lenora Malone Moore
3d ago
Fix it🤬 we can start by LISTENING TO ALL KIDS AND THEIR THOUGHTS ON THE SUBJECT" THE " TROUBLED KIDS" CAN GIVE GREAT INSIGHT IF YOU TALK TO THEM 8NSTEAD OF AT THEM. TREAT 5HEM AS PEOPLE AND NOT JUST SOMETHING INTOLERABLE..SMH!!
Reply(1)
2
Related
AG Daniel Cameron launches initiative to fight fentanyl in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has launched an initiative to fight fentanyl. As part of the launch, Cameron held a roundtable in Kenton County on Wednesday with police and other community stakeholders to discuss the issue, a statement from the Attorney General's Office said. A similar meeting is planned in Pendleton County on Feb. 28.
Former Louisville juvenile court judge weighs in on detention center potentially reopening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former judge who once presided over juvenile court in Louisville is optimistic about the potential move to bring back the Juvenile Detention Center downtown. Judge David Holton, now retired, served on the bench for about 10 years. “The hardest assignment I had was the juvenile...
Kentucky lawmakers press for juvenile justice changes
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A group of Kentucky lawmakers called for new leadership Thursday in the state's troubled juvenile justice agency, saying someone from outside the system should be brought in to make changes to quell violent outbursts in the youth detention centers. The legislators also pushed for independent reviews...
'We don't want to throw them away': Community reacts to Louisville youth detention center reopening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Reopening a juvenile dentition center in Louisville has been in Rev. David Snardon's prayers for quite some time. "We started hearing from families about not being able to reach their loved ones, their children not being allowed showers, or not being fed adequately everyday," Snardon said.
Republican lawmakers call for investigation into Kentucky’s troubled juvenile justice system
A work group of Republican lawmakers called for Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear to overhaul leadership of the state’s troubled youth prison system.
fox56news.com
Kentucky police searching for woman who violated release
Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. Kentucky police searching for woman who violated …. Kentucky police are searching for a woman who violated her supervised release. The Doc Is In: 2/02/23. Doctor Ryan Stanton talks about the #3forHeart challenge. The Lane Report: 2/02/23. The...
Could Louisville's downtown youth detention center return? Lawmakers push proposal to make it happen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It could be the return of a resource community leaders say is desperately needed. Kentucky lawmakers are looking to bring back Louisville's downtown juvenile detention center, and they have a plan to make it happen. In Frankfort on Thursday, State Rep. Kevin Bratcher (R-D29) and other...
Kentucky State Police find missing child
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say the search for a missing girl has come to an end. According to police, 8-year-old Ares Asher was found about a mile away from her home in Harlan County. She was reported missing late Thursday afternoon after she walked away from the home. “Thank you to […]
Kentucky fugitive arrested in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON, WV (WOWK) – An accused fugitive from Kentucky has been arrested in Mason County, West Virginia. According to the Mason Police Department, officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of 3rd Street and Hickory Lane in Mason around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Police say during the stop, they learned the driver, […]
Employee at JB Swift dead after shooting in Butchertown, LMPD investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in the Butchertown neighborhood on Friday afternoon. LMPD says it happened just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday in the parking lot of the JB Swift (JBS) plant, located at 1300 block of Story Avenue right off of I-64.
wchstv.com
Police: Man wanted in Kentucky taken into custody, charged in Mason County, W.Va.
MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man wanted on multiple charges in Kentucky was taken into custody Wednesday in Mason County, West Virginia, police said. Fredrick L. Alexander, 45, was wanted in Kentucky on charges of burglary and theft, according to the Mason Police Department. Alexander was taken into custody...
wymt.com
Kentucky seeks to relocate historic bridge
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky transportation officials are seeking a new home for a historic bridge that’s being replaced next year. The Georges Creek Bridge is located on Kentucky 581 in Lawrence County, though it was closed to traffic in 2019. The Transportation Cabinet said in a statement that...
WKRN
64-year-old man reported missing in Kentucky
Suspect arrested in connection with October murder …. An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old last year. Nashville vs. TN Legislature: Councilmembers worry …. Nashville's mayor promised that people who live in Music City won't pay for a new Titans stadium, but some Metro...
fox56news.com
Frankfort man accused of ‘cruel and unusual’ punishment using water jugs, belt
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Frankfort man was arrested Tuesday on charges of criminal abuse and illegal sexual act with children under the age of 16. On Jan. 4, the arrest citation said 28-year-old Marquese Oden utilized cruel and unusual punishments involving two children. The citation said he punished the children by having them hold a gallon jug of liquid in each hand with their arms extended out to the side for 30 minutes.
Louisville leaders, Highlands neighbors address public safety in area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Neighbors living in the Highlands shared their public safety concerns with city and state leaders Monday. Since the beginning of the year, there have been two homicides in District 8: one by Wick's on Baxter Avenue and another on Beechwood Avenue. Louisville Metro Police Lt. Rob...
wevv.com
Western Kentucky organizations, law enforcement agencies invited to apply for anti-crime funding
Organizations and law enforcement agencies working against violent crime and gun violence in western Kentucky can apply to receive a boost in funding. Michael A. Bennett, United States Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, announced Tuesday that applications are now being accepted for Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) grant funding for Western District of Kentucky.
LMPD: Fatal accident in Valley Station neighborhood leaves man dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fatal accident in the Valley Station neighborhood on Thursday night has left a man dead. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision in the 9200 block of Dixie Highway. Police say a passenger vehicle driven by a man lost...
'This is a game changer for us': Mother who lost her son weighs in as $21M heads to Louisville to improve road safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City and state leaders are celebrating a grant they say will save lives on Louisville's roads. The federal government has shelled out $21 million to improve 10 roads in the city known for traffic collisions and pedestrian fatalities. Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the grant Wednesday afternoon....
Wave 3
Norton Healthcare reinstating mask requirements
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare has reinstated mask requirement for its Louisville-area hospitals Wednesday evening. According to the release, DNV, Norton’s accrediting agency has recommended all employees, patients and visitors to wear masks in areas of the hospitals where patients may be present. Vaccination status doesn’t play a...
'It's simply about fact': New group helping Kentucky schools teach Black History
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wednesday marked the start of Black History Month, and the start of a new chapter for the recently-formed Association for Teaching Black History in Kentucky. The group aims to collaborate with teachers to create programming and curate lesson plans that enhance the teaching of Black History...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 10