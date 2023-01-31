FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Frankfort man was arrested Tuesday on charges of criminal abuse and illegal sexual act with children under the age of 16. On Jan. 4, the arrest citation said 28-year-old Marquese Oden utilized cruel and unusual punishments involving two children. The citation said he punished the children by having them hold a gallon jug of liquid in each hand with their arms extended out to the side for 30 minutes.

