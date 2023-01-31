ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

tourcounsel.com

Eastfield Mall | Shopping mall in Springfield, Massachusetts

The Eastfield Mall is a shopping mall in Springfield, Massachusetts, which is owned by Mountain Development Corporation, and was built in late 1967 by the Rouse Company. The three anchors, JCPenney, Macy's, and Sears closed in 2011, 2016, and 2018, respectively. The movie theater, Cinemark closed in 2020. The mall...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WUPE

These 4 Massachusetts Hospitals Rank Among America’s Best

Let's be honest, Berkshire County. We the people simply don't like going to hospitals, but isn't it nice to know that if we have to go, Massachusetts is stocked with some of the best?. Every year, Healthgrades(the leading online resource for comprehensive info about doctors and hospitals) publishes a ranking...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

The Largest Massachusetts City with the Cheapest Rent is in the Berkshires

Inflation is everywhere! There's no secret that prices have been going up globally, so of course it affects nearly everything in our every day life. Prices on everything are higher and it can definitely be an adjustment for everyone. This includes our cost of living. Of course, the biggest expense in our cost of living is for our place of residence. For renters, it just so happens that the biggest city in Massachusetts that has the cheapest rent is right here in the Berkshires.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Skyline Country Club Picked for Lanesborough Public Safety Building

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — After several months of negotiating with the property owner, the proposed $5.9 million police and ambulance building has a location: 405 South Main St. The 9-acre parcel, the site of the driving range for the former Skyline Country Club, is owned by Pittsfield's Mill Town Capital and its purchase will require approval at a special town meeting. Kristen Tool, chair of the Police Station Building Committee, gave a presentation on the property at Monday's Select Board meeting.
LANESBOROUGH, MA
WUPE

Second Mega Millions Jackpot Hits in Massachusetts in One Week

On the same day sports betting went live in Massachusetts, a second lucky resident hit it big on a Mega Millions ticket. Just seven days after a winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth $31 million was sold in Belchertown, a second has been sold in Woburn, Massachusetts. Previous to these...
WOBURN, MA
nepm.org

Shady Glen Diner: On the Road from Turners Falls

When Turners Falls resident Chuck Garbiel purchased the Shady Glen diner in 2012, it was certainly a “local boy makes good” type story. But recreating the success this eatery had enjoyed for over 40 years would be a steep hill to climb, as the restaurant had gone through three different owners in the last ten years before he bought it.
MONTAGUE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

CONNECTIONS: How did Berkshire County become a destination?

Connections: Love it or hate it, history is a map. Those who hate history think it irrelevant; many who love history think it escapism. In truth, history is the clearest road map to how we got here: America in the 21st Century. Since shortly after the last passenger train left...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wupe.com

