NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To TeamOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Indulge in the sweet delights of Sprinkles Bakery: A review of San Ramon’s cupcake heavenB.R. ShenoySan Ramon, CA
oaklandside.org
Meet the man opening up Chapel of the Chimes to the community
His job requires him to be part psychologist, attorney, financial adviser, event producer, and grief counselor. And he’s occasionally called upon to embalm a body, as needed. Meet Ed Brail, the location manager of Oakland’s Chapel of the Chimes, which has offered funeral and cremation services for over 100 years on Piedmont Avenue. The chapel, crematory, and columbarium’s original 1909 design was redeveloped and expanded in 1929 by famed Bay Area architect Julia Morgan and Aaron Green, a protégé of Frank Lloyd Wright.
oaklandside.org
Oakland programs are supporting Black postpartum women
Shortly after giving birth to her first child in 2021 at an Oakland hospital, Krista Hayes began hemorrhaging due to a retained placenta. She was rushed into emergency surgery and lost nearly 3.5 liters of blood. Even though she almost died, Hayes recalled, no one took the time to explain what had happened. In the days following the surgery, she said her concerns about pain were ignored.
kalw.org
An Oakland corner store owner struggles to find home in his changing neighborhood.
In Oakland, everyone has their go-to corner store. Reporter Alia Taqieddin sure does. But she found out her local corner store owner is grappling with a question she also faces: about where to find home. Alia brings us this latest story in our “At Work” series. Alia is...
Black-led group strikes deal to revitalize Oakland Coliseum site, could bring $5B megaproject
The new plan and vision for Oakland's aging Coliseum complex could bring a $5 billion megaproject to the 200-acre site with sports, entertainment, a hotel and new housing.
oaklandside.org
OUSD’s abandoned Lake Merritt headquarters is getting a new life
The former Oakland Unified School District headquarters—two buildings totaling 96,900 square feet that have stood on a 1.6-acre parcel at the southern edge of Lake Merritt for nearly 100 years, and empty for the last 10—is finally set to be reimagined. A coalition of young people, educators, and...
NBC Bay Area
Vallejo Makes Forbes' List of ‘Best Places to Live in California'
Forbes magazine has named Vallejo the sixth best city to live in California. The designation has left many people shaking their heads who also say the North Bay city is mired in problems and is far from one of the best places to live. "Mind boggling," resident Christyne Callegari said....
Contra Costa Herald
Antioch Mayor’s remarks at MLK Day breakfast spark response by Oakley Councilman not wanting to provide neighboring city with police support
“Mayor Thorpe was indicating he had placed the yoke of oppression on Antioch’s police officers and implemented what seemed an era of tyranny towards Antioch officers…Mayor Thorpe’s outlandish statements are politically motivated, and I believe he would use an Oakley officer as a pawn to advance his political agenda.” – Councilman George Fuller.
oaklandside.org
‘This was a hard-fought victory’: Oakland formally announces agreement for Coliseum development
Oakland officials held a press conference on Thursday to publicly announce the city had reached an agreement to negotiate with African American Sports and Entertainment Group (AASEG), a private company, to develop the city’s 50% stake in the Coliseum Complex site. The city first announced it had awarded exclusive...
oaklandside.org
Hubba Hubba Revue brings its unique brand of burlesque back home to Oakland
Oakland is no stranger to the spectacle of cabaret or the risque fun of burlesque. With many venues shuttering their doors due to the pandemic, however, the local burlesque community lost mainstay shows like Fishnet Follies Classic Burlesque Revue and the Haus Serpens Cabaret. Manarchy, an all-male burlesque revue, recently made its return to 7th West.
USPS worker robbed in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday, a report of a mail carrier with the United States Postal Service being robbed came into the U.S. Postal Inspection Service around 2 p.m. The call reported the mail carrier being robbed on New Bedford Court in Vallejo. Two suspects stole postal keys from the carrier, according to officials. The […]
Pressure increasing on new Oakland mayor to reinstate police chief
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Sheng Thao is embroiled in her first controversy since she was sworn in as mayor of Oakland. Shortly after taking office, Thao placed the city’s police chief on leave in reaction to a scathing report written by a federal monitor who oversees the Oakland Police Department. She was swiftly met with […]
oaklandside.org
What’s in Oakland’s new sweeping 8-year plan for housing?
The Oakland City Council unanimously approved the city’s next Housing Element on Tuesday, giving a glimpse of how the city plans to build and preserve housing, and address homelessness and over the next eight years. The adoption of the document, which needs state approval, is a milestone, but the...
KTVU FOX 2
Thieves ransack West Oakland convenience store 4 times in 3 months
OAKLAND, Calif. - A West Oakland convenience store owner is fed up after his shop was ransacked early Thursday for the fourth time in just three months. Ahmed Abdullah told KTVU the problem has become so bad he wants to close shop, and he’s already lost one insurance carrier over the costs of the break-ins.
oaklandside.org
Oakland installs parking meters at Lake Merritt amid gentrification concerns
Six months after the Oakland City Council approved a one-year pilot for parking meters at Lake Merritt, the city began installation this week. According to city spokesperson Jean Walsh, Oakland doesn’t have an exact timeline for the meters’ installation, but the work will be done “as soon as possible.”
KQED
Last Remaining Portion of Oakland's Largest Homeless Encampment Faces Eviction
On Friday, a federal district judge will decide whether evictions at one of Oakland’s longest-running settlements of unhoused people can proceed. The Wood Street Commons, home to upwards of 60 people, is the last remaining segment of a larger settlement that ran parallel to Wood Street in West Oakland, mostly under the Interstate 880 freeway. The expansive site at one time stretched for more than 25 city blocks with an estimated 300 people living there.
oaklandside.org
All the East Bay restaurants that opened in January
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Every week we tell you the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay, then organize them by region for this, our monthly roundup. We hope it helps you find somewhere new to try.
NBC Bay Area
Finding Their Crowns: Oakland Organization Helps Young Black Men See Road To Success
Chris Chatmon has spent most of his life working in, and learning about, America’s education system. He has years of experience as a teacher, counselor, and administrator. He has a Master’s degree in Education from an Ivy League school. Still, everything Chatmon needed to know about how poorly...
KQED
How I Made a Bay Area Classic at Age 15
Editor’s note: This story is part of That’s My Word, KQED’s year-long exploration of Bay Area hip-hop history, with new content dropping all throughout 2023. In this edited excerpt from his book My Opinion (available here), Vallejo legend Mac Mall recalls signing his first record deal and recording his classic debut album, Illegal Business, at age 15.
USPS worker robbed of postal keys in Oakland
A postal worker was robbed of their postal keys in Oakland on Wednesday morning, according to the United States Postal Service.
KRON4
Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area tech companies
KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/smash-and-grab-robberies-at-atm-locations-spike-in-richmond/. Oakland enters into exclusive agreement over Coliseum. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports....
