wizmnews.com
BIZCAST: La Crosse’s ARPA funds with Workforce Connections executive dir. Pierce
On this episode of BizCast with Vicki Markussen talks with Workforce Connections Executive Director Teresa Pierce about La Crosse’s American Rescue Plan Act money working to upskill workers. The BizCast podcast can be found on the WIZM website here, or search BizCast wherever you download podcasts. New episodes come...
earnthenecklace.com
Amy DuPont Leaving WKBT: Where Is the News 8 Anchor Going?
Amy DuPont has been bringing news to the residents of La Crosse for the last two years. People love her chemistry with other News 8 co-hosts and the joy she brings to them. She’s recently been missing from the anchor desk but has now announced her departure from the station. Amy DuPont is leaving WKBT for the next adventure. Since the announcement, News 8 viewers have been curious about where she’s going and if she plans to leave La Crosse, too. So here’s what the reporter has to say about her departure from WKBT.
wizmnews.com
UW-Madison’s Varsity Band performing in West Salem this Saturday
The University of Wisconsin varsity band is heading to West Salem’s Heider Center for a show at 7 p.m. Saturday (doors open 30 minutes prior to show time). This talented group of musicians will play a variety of songs, including fan favorites and new arrangements. Honoring Badger Band traditions like their popular Fifth Quarter and “On, Wisconsin!” the concert will appeal to Badger Band fans of all ages.
wizmnews.com
New list of most endangered old buildings in La Crosse is being compiled for this year
A yearly Top 10 list important to history buffs in La Crosse is being prepared for 2023. Members of the city heritage preservation commission have been told they may get a preliminary list of endangered local buildings by next month. The list has been compiled for a few years now, and planner Tim Acklin says it’s good for the public to know about some of the older buildings around town.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse committee votes for new HR director
La Crosse is preparing to hire a new human resources director. Rebecca Franzen was approved Thursday by the city’s Finance & Personnel Committee to succeed retiring human resource director David Buroker. The full city council could vote on the appointment next week. La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds told the...
news8000.com
Coulee Region Humane Society brings back 'Poorly Drawn Pets' donation campaign
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - The Coulee Region Humane Society is asking for donations, but this time donors will get something in return: poorly done drawings of their pets. For a minimum donation of $20, you can give CRHS a picture of your pet. In about a day, you'll get a drawing.
news8000.com
City of La Crosse to cut short emergency daytime warming center availability due to change in forecast
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- The City of La Crosse will not open a neighborhood center on the south side as an emergency warming shelter Thursday as originally planned. In a notice posted on Facebook Tuesday, the city says the last day the shelter will be open is Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse committee votes for new HR director, approves expansion of electric bus program
La Crosse is preparing to hire a new human resources director. Rebecca Franzen has been approved by the city finance committee to succeed retiring H-R director David Buroker. The full city council could vote on the appointment next week. Mayor Mitch Reynolds told the committee that Franzen is “the ideal...
wizmnews.com
La Crosse in the market to buy more electric buses for MTU
More electric buses could be added soon to La Crosse’s MTU fleet. The city council finance committee will consider a plan to purchase two 35-foot-long electric buses at its Thursday meeting, along with two charging stations. City leaders also plan to upgrade the electrical grid at the bus barn on Isle La Plume. The proposal could be passed along to the full council meeting next week.
news8000.com
Cold snap increasing risk of icy falls and frostbite cases
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- When temperatures drop, local hospitals see patients for icy falls, and more cases of hypothermia and frostbite. A walk outside in the winter can be nice, but when temperatures drop, it can be risky.
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: La Crosse teachers’ union prez Martinez on $60 million referendum, school board elections, no homework
La Crosse Education Association — otherwise known as the teachers’ union — president Jesse Martinez joined WIZM for La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
news8000.com
Police officers take part in substance use training
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- Police officers in La Crosse are learning to handle people in crisis. During a one-day only Crisis Intervention Training Session, about 21 law enforcement officers learned about substance use disorders.
wizmnews.com
Committee approves $10,000 funding for EV bus charging
A $10,000 expense for new charging stations for La Crosse’s bus service. The city’s Finance & Personnel Committee approved the proposal Thursday to expand the MTU’s ability to use electric buses. The bus system currently has two electric busses, and intends to buy more. The $10,000 expense,...
nbc15.com
UPS driver credited for saving Juneau Co. woman who fell into a creek
UNION CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - A Juneau County woman credits a UPS driver with saving her life after she fell into a creek last week and couldn’t stand up. Union Center 76-year-old Mariann Rott was taking the trash to her burn barrel Tuesday, Jan. 24, when she lost her balance, fell into her backyard creek, crawled out and spent 45 minutes stuck laying down in the ice and snow. She said her legs were numb and her clothes were dripping with water.
WEAU-TV 13
Vernon County herd depopulated following Sept. 2022 CWD detection
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is confirming that a Vernon County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Sept. 2022 has been depopulated. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, of...
WEAU-TV 13
Sparta man in custody following vehicle pursuit in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Sparta, Wis. man is in custody following a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 16, 2023, around 8:09 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Sechlerville Road and Highway 95 in the Town of Hixton for a vehicle equipment violation. The driver of the vehicle fled from law enforcement, initiating a pursuit. The pursuit lasted about eight miles, ending when the driver finally pulled over to the side of Highway 95, west of the county line in Trempealeau County.
WEAU-TV 13
Viroqua man accused of animal mistreatment after authorities find dead horse
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Several charges are being recommended for a Viroqua man after authorities received a report of a dead horse in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Kaden Hartje was arrested as a result of an investigation into the alleged maltreatment of animals.
cwbradio.com
Tomah Middle School Investigated Potential Threat
On January 27th, Tomah Middle School Administration was made aware of a concerning picture and caption posted on social media. The facts of the situation regarding the picture and the alleged threat of its caption were investigated by Tomah Police Department and Tomah Middle School administration. It was determined there was no credible threat of harm to students or staff.
wearegreenbay.com
What color can headlights be? Wisconsin State Patrol issues reminder after traffic stop
(WFRV) – After a driver in western Wisconsin was pulled over for having green headlights, the Wisconsin State Patrol reminded motorists what color headlights should be. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident where a trooper stopped a vehicle for having green headlights. The post wanted to remind drivers that headlights must be white while driving on the roadway.
