23-year-old repeat DUI offender sentenced to six years in prison

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif.– 23-year-old Los Osos Gianna Brencola was sentenced to six years in prison for her second DUI violation in 2021, according to the San Luis Obispo District Attorney.

Brencola struck four parked cars while driving with a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit on Halloween night of 2021 in Morro Bay before attempting to flee the scene.

SLO District Attorney Dan Dow revealed two bystanders had to physically intervene to remove Brencola and the car keys from the vehicle that night.

The Los Osos resident is a repeat offender having another DUI in 2017. In that alcohol-related incident on Aug. 29, 2017, the woman struck and killed Cal Poly student Kennedy Love while Love was on a bicycle on Foothill Boulevard in San Luis Obispo.

Brencola was convicted of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and hit and run resulting in death.

After participating in a community re-entry program while incarcerated, Brencola was released early on Dec. 18, 2019.

The six-year sentence is the maximum for a second-time DUI offender under California's Three Strike sentencing law.

For additional information on this case visit the SLO county District Attorney's office website here.

