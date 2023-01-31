ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

23-year-old repeat DUI offender sentenced to six years in prison

By Drew Ascione
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XSi0X_0kWjluAX00

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif.– 23-year-old Los Osos Gianna Brencola was sentenced to six years in prison for her second DUI violation in 2021, according to the San Luis Obispo District Attorney.

Brencola struck four parked cars while driving with a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit on Halloween night of 2021 in Morro Bay before attempting to flee the scene.

SLO District Attorney Dan Dow revealed two bystanders had to physically intervene to remove Brencola and the car keys from the vehicle that night.

The Los Osos resident is a repeat offender having another DUI in 2017. In that alcohol-related incident on Aug. 29, 2017, the woman struck and killed Cal Poly student Kennedy Love while Love was on a bicycle on Foothill Boulevard in San Luis Obispo.

Brencola was convicted of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and hit and run resulting in death.

After participating in a community re-entry program while incarcerated, Brencola was released early on Dec. 18, 2019.

The six-year sentence is the maximum for a second-time DUI offender under California's Three Strike sentencing law.

For additional information on this case visit the SLO county District Attorney's office website here.

The post 23-year-old repeat DUI offender sentenced to six years in prison appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 30

Happy
3d ago

WOW! 6yrs only because it's her 2nd offense not because she actually killed someone. Why was she not kept in jail after killing a person the 1st time? This system, I tell ya!

Reply(1)
11
Happy
3d ago

LOL after only 2? My son's donor has had way more than that AND hit a car and never got any time. This girl gets 2 and 6 yrs. 🤔 SMH

Reply(3)
3
Betty
2d ago

Wow keep letting her out and we can see what other things she can do next time.Life is cheap the dead is dead no justice but keep protecting the killers. The law is really messed up.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria

A 23-year-old was arrested and taken into custody for the August 2022 gang-involved murder of a 19-year-old bystander who died from gunshot wounds while sitting in their car in the 200 block of west Newlove, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. The post 23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
The Paso Robles Press

PRPD Make Arrest After Pursuit Ends in Kern County

PASO ROBLES — With the help of CHP, the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) was able to make two arrests on Wednesday, Feb. 1, one of which ended in Kern County. Around 4:30 p.m., PRPD’s K9 officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near 14th and Olive. During the stop, the driver, Jacob Hamby (36) of Paso Robles, started to conceal something under the driver’s seat. Hamby then sped off, pitching a stolen handgun out of the window.
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Pac Biz Times reports: New Nautical Bean to feature art and events in SLO

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The Pacific Coast Business Times reports another Nautical Bean coffee shop is set to open in San Luis Obispo at 810 Orcutt Road. It will also be a fully operating art gallery that will play host to artistic events in the evenings. Pacific Coast Business Times reporter Madeleine Benn appeared The post Pac Biz Times reports: New Nautical Bean to feature art and events in SLO appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Local farmers react to San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara County drought status

SANTA MARIA, Calif.– The U.S. Drought Monitor reports both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties are improving with their drought status. This is due to the rainstorms that hit the Central Coast last month. Local farmers say this helps their harvesting routine for at least a year. This monitor is updated every Thursday. There The post Local farmers react to San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara County drought status appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

Four Arrested in Nipomo for Outstanding Warrants and

NIPOMO — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Deputies arrested four individuals on Tuesday for outstanding warrants and even more recent crimes. On Tuesday, deputies responded to the 500 block of Sandydale Drive in Nipomo for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle had left the area by the time Deputies arrived. The vehicle was later located being driven southbound on Highway 101 and a traffic stop was conducted near the Tefft Street offramp in Nipomo.
NIPOMO, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy