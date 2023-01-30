Read full article on original website
Philo Beddo
3d ago
Are you telling me that 100+ dogs were OUTSIDE? For the entire neighborhood to see, hear, smell? Ok, I will leave this for everyone else to decide which is the lesser of "either" evil. Either people have been calling like hell and it took why to long to put a stop to or NO one single person called until one person with at least half a brain showed up of the block. Which was it?
you're both wrong
3d ago
anyone that fights dogs doesn't deserve to breathe
Ernie Woods
3d ago
Make the owners fight to the death. That would be amusing.
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
A kid from Michigan bought $1K in food from GrubhubMuhammad Junaid MustafaMichigan State
Huge Dog Fighting Operation in Detroit Busted, 130+ Dogs Rescued
133 dogs were recently rescued from a huge dog fighting operation in Detroit. It's believed to be the largest operation to combat dogfighting in Michigan's history. Even though it's believed all 133 dogs will survive, Bark Nation, an animal nonprofit out of Detroit is asking for urgent donations to help care for the dogs. They believe that with daily care and post-seizure work, it'll cost more than $74,000. So far (as of writing this article), they've managed to raise just over $38K.
Tv20detroit.com
24-Hour warming centers open in Detroit for anyone in need of shelter
DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dropping temperatures mean dangerous conditions, especially for those who are unhoused. That’s why the city has opened a number of warming shelters, some available 24 hours a day. One is located at Farwell Recreation Center on East Outer Drive. Franklin Garland lives nearby. “It...
Tv20detroit.com
Bodies found in apartment ID'd as 3 missing men who disappeared after Detroit show was canceled
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say three bodies found in a vacant Highland Park apartment have been identified as the three missing men who disappeared after their Detroit performance was canceled last month. Highland Park police say the bodies were discovered in the building on Thursday. State police tweeted...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan State Police installing license plate readers along metro Detroit freeways
(WYXZ) — State Police have begun installing license plate readers along metro Detroit freeways. It is part of a pilot program that's set to expand across the state. State police say the technology would only be used for serious and violent crimes and could quadruple the chances of making an arrest.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community rallies around ailing man who declined self-treatment to save his sick dog in Woodhaven
WOODHAVEN, Mich. – The town of Woodhaven is wrapping its arms around a man suffering from massive health issues. The man thought he was suffering alone, but after what he did to save his dog, people know his story and want to help him and his dog, too. Tim...
fox2detroit.com
Donations needed after 133 dogs rescued from suspected dogfighting ring in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An animal nonprofit out of Metro Detroit is looking for donations after more than a hundred dogs were rescued from a suspected dog fighting operation in Detroit. Bark Nation, which is based out of Metro Detroit, said it's animal response unit helped police rescue 133 dogs...
Tv20detroit.com
A look inside Forgotten Harvest following Kelly Clarkson show $10K donation
OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Moments ago, the whole country watched and learned about the work being done at Forgotten Harvest on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and 7 Action News got a behind-the-scenes view of the the organization’s commitment to the community and a huge surprise announcement. 7...
Nonprofit housing 133 dogs saved from a dog fighting ring looking for donations
Brown says to nurse them back to health the price tag will be upwards of $1,400 per dog. So they are asking the public for help.
38-year-old Wayne County man killed in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says a Rockwood man was killed Wednesday in a snowmobile crash where excessive speeds appear to have been a factor. Jacob Chandonnet, 38, was pronounced dead while en route to the hospital after he crashed his snowmobile along Snowmobile Trail LP 9, north of Atlanta, Mich.
Police, car dealership team up to help Oakland County woman who returned $15k in cash she found while walking to work
Efforts are underway to help a good Samaritan in Oakland County after she returned a bag full of cash she found at a gas station during her walk to work last week.
fox2detroit.com
Felon accused of posing as therapist at Michigan autism treatment center ordered to trial
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County woman with a felony record who is accused of faking her credentials to work as a therapist for children with autism is headed to trial. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin is accused of lying about her education and certifications to get a job...
Centre Daily
Missing 17-year-old believed to have been groomed is discovered safe, Michigan cops say
UPDATE: Ea Kuhr, a 17-year-old who went missing on Wednesday, Feb. 1, was discovered safe, Michigan authorities say. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said Dexter High School student Ea Kuhr was located by the FBI on Thursday. Deputies did not provide additional information. “Thank you to the FBI, the...
Detroit News
Why these unique snow sculptures in Metro Detroit are going viral
Most people mold snowmen when a big storm hits. Not Jennifer Ramirez of Madison Heights or Jamison Agnello of Harrison Township. When a storm blanketed Metro Detroit with more than seven inches of snow last week, both skipped making something traditional and took a bite out of something much bigger. Ramirez sculpted sharks in her front yard while Agnello made a giraffe.
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
Detroit Police's Largest Ever Dogfighting Crackdown Ends With Major Bust
Over 100 dogs were recovered as part of the operation, with many of them requiring immediate medical care for a variety of injuries and illnesses.
Tv20detroit.com
Multiple Ross Dress for Less locations coming to Michigan
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan will soon be home to multiple Ross Dress for Less locations, 7 Action News has learned. According to the discount retailer's store locator map, there are currently no Michigan stores. Ross' Sandusksy, Ohio store is currently the closest location to Michigan. Southgate City Administrator...
Tv20detroit.com
Agents seize dolphin skull found inside luggage at Detroit Metro Airport
Federal agents at Detroit Metro Airport discovered a dolphin skull inside a piece of luggage that came into the United States. According to Customs and Border Protection, the luggage was separated from its owner during transit, and when it was coming back into the U.S., routine x-ray screening found what appeared to be a skull-shaped object.
Voice News
Dinosaur Drive-Thru coming to Lakeside Mall
Life-sized dinosaurs are making their way to Sterling Heights Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5, for the Jurassic Wonder Dinosaur Drive-Thru at Lakeside Mall, 14000 Lakeside Circle. The family-friendly event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, featuring animatronic dinosaurs that make life-like movements and sounds. Cost is $12 per car. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit jurassicwonder.com.
Family demands answers from CPS after violent death of Detroit boy
A horrifying violent death of a young boy in Detroit left the family of 5-year-old Ethan Belcher demanding answers from Child Protective Services.
WILX-TV
Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
