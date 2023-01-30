ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Philo Beddo
3d ago

Are you telling me that 100+ dogs were OUTSIDE? For the entire neighborhood to see, hear, smell? Ok, I will leave this for everyone else to decide which is the lesser of "either" evil. Either people have been calling like hell and it took why to long to put a stop to or NO one single person called until one person with at least half a brain showed up of the block. Which was it?

you're both wrong
3d ago

anyone that fights dogs doesn't deserve to breathe

Ernie Woods
3d ago

Make the owners fight to the death. That would be amusing.

