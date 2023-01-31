ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wizmnews.com

La Crosse committee votes for new HR director

La Crosse is preparing to hire a new human resources director. Rebecca Franzen was approved Thursday by the city’s Finance & Personnel Committee to succeed retiring human resource director David Buroker. The full city council could vote on the appointment next week. La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds told the...
LA CROSSE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Voting in Wisconsin: Frequently asked questions

WISCONSIN — The next Wisconsin election has arrived. Do you want to vote? We've put together a list of Frequently Asked Questions to help you get in and out of your polling place without trouble for the Feb. 21 primary. How to vote in Wisconsin: Frequently Asked Questions. Where...
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

Meter keeps running on sham election investigation

It was one of the biggest boondoggles in Wisconsin history, and it keeps getting bigger. Taxpayers spent more than a million dollars investigating what didn’t exist; fraud in the last presidential election. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to investigate alleged fraud in the 2020 contest. Over 14 months, the sham investigation uncovered no evidence of voter fraud. However it did lead to contempt charges against both Vos and Gableman, as both refused to refuse open records requests into the investigation. The investigation finally came to an end when Vos fired Gableman, but not before the cost of the probe topped $1.1 million. However, even though the probe is over, the meter is still running on all the legal bills. That is because Vos and Gableman continue to drag out open records requests from a liberal watchdog group, which, according to wispolitics.com, has raised the cost of the investigation to over $2 million. That number will continue to climb the longer this drags out. Vos needs to comply with the records request so this boondoggle can finally come to an end.
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

LA CROSSE TALK PM: La Crosse teachers’ union prez Martinez on $60 million referendum, school board elections, no homework

La Crosse Education Association — otherwise known as the teachers’ union — president Jesse Martinez joined WIZM for La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
LA CROSSE, WI
dailydodge.com

Born Hopeful Medicinal Marijuana Bill Can Get To The Governor’s Desk

(Beaver Dam) A medical marijuana bill could come before Wisconsin legislators during the 2023 session. Governor Tony Evers has said he will propose medical marijuana in his next state budget and reintroduce a plan to legalize it for recreational use. The needle has moved slightly with Republican leaders to get...
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

This is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Wisconsin

Most town names have some sort of historical meaning that stem from their founder, an event, or a landmark. And what was meaningful one hundred or more years ago is just dirty, lewd, and funny sounding now. Below you will see some of the best from around the area including...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Watch

If a liberal candidate wins the April election, could the Wisconsin Supreme Court potentially reverse the state’s abortion ban and redraw legislative maps?

Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. The Wisconsin Supreme Court race will determine the court’s majority, meaning the winning justice will have...
WISCONSIN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

The Cougar Conclusion

In the Great Lakes States, cougars are an animal caught between myth and migration. Mountain lions have been slowly but steadily moving east, and confirmed sightings are on the rise. But the number verified by wildlife officials pales in comparison to the number of reports that flood in. Some of those are legit. Most are misidentifications. Others are straight up hoaxes.
HILLSBORO, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Amy DuPont Leaving WKBT: Where Is the News 8 Anchor Going?

Amy DuPont has been bringing news to the residents of La Crosse for the last two years. People love her chemistry with other News 8 co-hosts and the joy she brings to them. She’s recently been missing from the anchor desk but has now announced her departure from the station. Amy DuPont is leaving WKBT for the next adventure. Since the announcement, News 8 viewers have been curious about where she’s going and if she plans to leave La Crosse, too. So here’s what the reporter has to say about her departure from WKBT.
LA CROSSE, WI
Door County Pulse

Dairy-Expansion Opponents Prepare for Permit-Renewal Hearing

A group opposed to the expansion of the Forestville-based S&S Jerseyland Dairy has developed a list of concerns in preparation for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) public hearing on the expansion, set for Feb. 7, 10 am, via Zoom. S&S Jerseyland Dairy is seeking to increase its...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
dodgecountypionier.com

She Lived in a Wigwam

She Lived in a Wigwam evidence of wigwams are buried and decayed in dirt, there are still people living who caught the last vestiges of Native American life in Wisconsin as it was in the 1800s. Misco sits at her home in the Town of Georgetown in March of 2022. She is holding the postcard accompanying this story, which she validated as a credible example to the one she lived in during the 1930s.
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

Committee approves $10,000 funding for EV bus charging

A $10,000 expense for new charging stations for La Crosse’s bus service. The city’s Finance & Personnel Committee approved the proposal Thursday to expand the MTU’s ability to use electric buses. The bus system currently has two electric busses, and intends to buy more. The $10,000 expense,...
LA CROSSE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy