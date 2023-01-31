Read full article on original website
wizmnews.com
La Crosse committee votes for new HR director
La Crosse is preparing to hire a new human resources director. Rebecca Franzen was approved Thursday by the city’s Finance & Personnel Committee to succeed retiring human resource director David Buroker. The full city council could vote on the appointment next week. La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds told the...
wizmnews.com
BIZCAST: La Crosse’s ARPA funds with Workforce Connections executive dir. Pierce
On this episode of BizCast with Vicki Markussen talks with Workforce Connections Executive Director Teresa Pierce about La Crosse’s American Rescue Plan Act money working to upskill workers. The BizCast podcast can be found on the WIZM website here, or search BizCast wherever you download podcasts. New episodes come...
spectrumnews1.com
Voting in Wisconsin: Frequently asked questions
WISCONSIN — The next Wisconsin election has arrived. Do you want to vote? We've put together a list of Frequently Asked Questions to help you get in and out of your polling place without trouble for the Feb. 21 primary. How to vote in Wisconsin: Frequently Asked Questions. Where...
wizmnews.com
Meter keeps running on sham election investigation
It was one of the biggest boondoggles in Wisconsin history, and it keeps getting bigger. Taxpayers spent more than a million dollars investigating what didn’t exist; fraud in the last presidential election. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to investigate alleged fraud in the 2020 contest. Over 14 months, the sham investigation uncovered no evidence of voter fraud. However it did lead to contempt charges against both Vos and Gableman, as both refused to refuse open records requests into the investigation. The investigation finally came to an end when Vos fired Gableman, but not before the cost of the probe topped $1.1 million. However, even though the probe is over, the meter is still running on all the legal bills. That is because Vos and Gableman continue to drag out open records requests from a liberal watchdog group, which, according to wispolitics.com, has raised the cost of the investigation to over $2 million. That number will continue to climb the longer this drags out. Vos needs to comply with the records request so this boondoggle can finally come to an end.
Trump campaign staff on 2020 election lies: ‘fan the flame’
A newly released audio recording offers a behind-the-scenes look at how former President Donald Trump’s campaign team in a pivotal battleground state knew they had been outflanked.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse committee votes for new HR director, approves expansion of electric bus program
La Crosse is preparing to hire a new human resources director. Rebecca Franzen has been approved by the city finance committee to succeed retiring H-R director David Buroker. The full city council could vote on the appointment next week. Mayor Mitch Reynolds told the committee that Franzen is “the ideal...
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: La Crosse teachers’ union prez Martinez on $60 million referendum, school board elections, no homework
La Crosse Education Association — otherwise known as the teachers’ union — president Jesse Martinez joined WIZM for La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
dailydodge.com
Born Hopeful Medicinal Marijuana Bill Can Get To The Governor’s Desk
(Beaver Dam) A medical marijuana bill could come before Wisconsin legislators during the 2023 session. Governor Tony Evers has said he will propose medical marijuana in his next state budget and reintroduce a plan to legalize it for recreational use. The needle has moved slightly with Republican leaders to get...
This is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Wisconsin
Most town names have some sort of historical meaning that stem from their founder, an event, or a landmark. And what was meaningful one hundred or more years ago is just dirty, lewd, and funny sounding now. Below you will see some of the best from around the area including...
101 WIXX
Students React to UW System Survey Showing a Reluctance to Speak on Political Issues
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — A majority of college students do not feel comfortable expressing their political views inside the classroom. That figure is concerning to many students in the UW System. “It’s really disheartening to hear that a lot of my colleagues feel disenfranchised in the classroom,” Wisconsin College Republicans...
Is it illegal to consume any alcohol when carrying a gun in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. No. Wisconsin law forbids individuals from carrying or operating a firearm while they are “under the influence...
Survey: Most UW students afraid to express views in class
Most students who responded to a survey about free speech on University of Wisconsin campuses said they're afraid to express their views on controversial topics in class.
Badger Herald
State majority leader proposes flat income tax bill ahead of spring election
Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Senator Devin LeMahieu (R-District 9) proposed legislation Jan. 20 that would change Wisconsin income tax to a flat rate instead of the current progressive taxing system. If implemented, every taxpayer in Wisconsin would pay 3.25% of their income in taxes by 2026 in comparison to the...
If a liberal candidate wins the April election, could the Wisconsin Supreme Court potentially reverse the state’s abortion ban and redraw legislative maps?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. The Wisconsin Supreme Court race will determine the court’s majority, meaning the winning justice will have...
interlochenpublicradio.org
The Cougar Conclusion
In the Great Lakes States, cougars are an animal caught between myth and migration. Mountain lions have been slowly but steadily moving east, and confirmed sightings are on the rise. But the number verified by wildlife officials pales in comparison to the number of reports that flood in. Some of those are legit. Most are misidentifications. Others are straight up hoaxes.
earnthenecklace.com
Amy DuPont Leaving WKBT: Where Is the News 8 Anchor Going?
Amy DuPont has been bringing news to the residents of La Crosse for the last two years. People love her chemistry with other News 8 co-hosts and the joy she brings to them. She’s recently been missing from the anchor desk but has now announced her departure from the station. Amy DuPont is leaving WKBT for the next adventure. Since the announcement, News 8 viewers have been curious about where she’s going and if she plans to leave La Crosse, too. So here’s what the reporter has to say about her departure from WKBT.
Door County Pulse
Dairy-Expansion Opponents Prepare for Permit-Renewal Hearing
A group opposed to the expansion of the Forestville-based S&S Jerseyland Dairy has developed a list of concerns in preparation for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) public hearing on the expansion, set for Feb. 7, 10 am, via Zoom. S&S Jerseyland Dairy is seeking to increase its...
dodgecountypionier.com
She Lived in a Wigwam
She Lived in a Wigwam evidence of wigwams are buried and decayed in dirt, there are still people living who caught the last vestiges of Native American life in Wisconsin as it was in the 1800s. Misco sits at her home in the Town of Georgetown in March of 2022. She is holding the postcard accompanying this story, which she validated as a credible example to the one she lived in during the 1930s.
Channel 3000
The Milton House, Wisconsin's Underground Railroad site
MILTON, Wis. -- In honor of Black History Month, News 3 Now will be highlighting Black history in Wisconsin throughout the month. The Milton House in Milton is the only remaining Underground Railroad Station in Wisconsin.
wizmnews.com
Committee approves $10,000 funding for EV bus charging
A $10,000 expense for new charging stations for La Crosse’s bus service. The city’s Finance & Personnel Committee approved the proposal Thursday to expand the MTU’s ability to use electric buses. The bus system currently has two electric busses, and intends to buy more. The $10,000 expense,...
