It was one of the biggest boondoggles in Wisconsin history, and it keeps getting bigger. Taxpayers spent more than a million dollars investigating what didn’t exist; fraud in the last presidential election. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to investigate alleged fraud in the 2020 contest. Over 14 months, the sham investigation uncovered no evidence of voter fraud. However it did lead to contempt charges against both Vos and Gableman, as both refused to refuse open records requests into the investigation. The investigation finally came to an end when Vos fired Gableman, but not before the cost of the probe topped $1.1 million. However, even though the probe is over, the meter is still running on all the legal bills. That is because Vos and Gableman continue to drag out open records requests from a liberal watchdog group, which, according to wispolitics.com, has raised the cost of the investigation to over $2 million. That number will continue to climb the longer this drags out. Vos needs to comply with the records request so this boondoggle can finally come to an end.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO