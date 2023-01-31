ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

saturdaytradition.com

Caitlin Clark dazzles as Iowa turns top-10 showdown into runaway win

Caitlin Clark reminded a national audience why she’s widely considered the best player in the country Thursday night as the 6th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes turned a top-10 showdown with the 8th-ranked Maryland Terrapins into a runaway win. In front of the home fans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Clark erupted for 42...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa vs. Illinois

Iowa welcomes Illinois to Iowa City on Saturday, Feb. 4 as the Hawkeyes and Illini will go head to head in a Big Ten battle that has turned into a rivalry the last couple of seasons. The Hawkeyes enter this contest on a two-game winning streak and are 14-8 overall...
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Women's College Basketball (2/2): Big nights from Clark, Cave in wins for Iowa, Omaha

(KMAland) -- Caitlin Clark went berserk, Grace Cave led her team to a win and Missouri rolled past Vanderbilt in women's college basketball action. Nebraska (13-9, 5-6): The Huskers held off Michigan State's (11-11, 3-8) rally for a 71-67 win. Isabelle Bourne had 20 points and nine rebounds while Sam Haiby (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Alexis Markowski (11 points, 13 rebounds) each had double-doubles. Callin Hake and Jaz Shelley added eight points apiece while Shelley also had six assists and five rebounds.
OMAHA, NE
westerniowatoday.com

Patrick McCaffery returns and Iowa beats Northwestern

(Iowa City) Iowa took down Northwestern 86-70 at home on Tuesday night in men’s college basketball. The game was rescheduled from last Wednesday. Filip Rebraca went 9/13 from the field and finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists. Payton Sandfort also scored 20 points. He made 6/8 field goal attempts including 5/7 from 3-point range. Kris Murray notched 16 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks. Patrick McCaffery played for the first time since taking a leave of absence for mental health reasons. He came off the bench and saw nine minutes of action. Iowa went 18/22 from the free-throw line.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Three Iowa football assistants that stood out during the 2023 recruiting cycle

It's the late signing period on this Wednesday and the Hawkeyes are expecting to sign one lone scholarship prospect in three-star tight end Grant Leeper, who is a grayshirt. With the conclusion of the 2023 recruiting cycle, here is a look at three Iowa assistants, plus an honorable mention, that stood out from the Hawkeyes' recruiting efforts.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Gary Barta explains why he has confidence in Brian Ferentz

Gary Barta followed Kirk Ferentz’ press conference on Wednesday, and was asked about Iowa’s offense in recent years, and why he supports offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Kirk Ferentz earlier Wednesday said there would not be staff changes before next season. Iowa’s offense last season finished 123rd nationally after...
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations

The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Mount Pleasant college bus carrying 10 crashes in Polk County

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Five people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after the Iowa Wesleyan University bus they were riding crashed in Polk County Wednesday morning. KCCI reports the bus, which was carrying 10 people, was heading from Mount Pleasant to Des Moines when it crashed...
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing

Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
WINTERSET, IA
247Sports

247Sports

