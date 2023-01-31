Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Caitlin Clark dazzles as Iowa turns top-10 showdown into runaway win
Caitlin Clark reminded a national audience why she’s widely considered the best player in the country Thursday night as the 6th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes turned a top-10 showdown with the 8th-ranked Maryland Terrapins into a runaway win. In front of the home fans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Clark erupted for 42...
Quick Hits: Fran McCaffery meets with media prior to Illinois
The Hawkeyes will host Illinois in front of a sold-out crowd inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Prior to the meeting, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to hit on a.
Illinois-Iowa hoops rivalry still has juice: 'You get some very, very competitive games'
CHAMPAIGN — It seems that every year there’s a recurring conversation centered around the rivalry pecking order for Illini basketball and which foe sits at the top of the list. The Illinois and Indiana fanbases have long despised each other. Lou Henson and Bob Knight had some heated...
Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa vs. Illinois
Iowa welcomes Illinois to Iowa City on Saturday, Feb. 4 as the Hawkeyes and Illini will go head to head in a Big Ten battle that has turned into a rivalry the last couple of seasons. The Hawkeyes enter this contest on a two-game winning streak and are 14-8 overall...
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (2/2): Big nights from Clark, Cave in wins for Iowa, Omaha
(KMAland) -- Caitlin Clark went berserk, Grace Cave led her team to a win and Missouri rolled past Vanderbilt in women's college basketball action. Nebraska (13-9, 5-6): The Huskers held off Michigan State's (11-11, 3-8) rally for a 71-67 win. Isabelle Bourne had 20 points and nine rebounds while Sam Haiby (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Alexis Markowski (11 points, 13 rebounds) each had double-doubles. Callin Hake and Jaz Shelley added eight points apiece while Shelley also had six assists and five rebounds.
Why Keagan Johnson thinks he can be ‘explosive weapon’ for K-State after leaving Iowa
The Kansas State football team needs a new deep threat on offense. Iowa transfer Keagan Johnson is confident he can be that guy.
Iowa Cancels 200 Orange Krush Tickets for Game vs. Illinois
The Hawkeyes are turning away the Illini student section for Saturday's game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
University of Iowa Foils Plan of Illinois Students to Invade Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday
Saturday's Iowa-Illinois men's basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City is a sellout. Now, a disagreement between the Iowa Athletics Department and the Illinois student section is making things even more interesting. Each year during the college basketball season, the Illinois student section (which calls itself The Orange Krush)...
westerniowatoday.com
Patrick McCaffery returns and Iowa beats Northwestern
(Iowa City) Iowa took down Northwestern 86-70 at home on Tuesday night in men’s college basketball. The game was rescheduled from last Wednesday. Filip Rebraca went 9/13 from the field and finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists. Payton Sandfort also scored 20 points. He made 6/8 field goal attempts including 5/7 from 3-point range. Kris Murray notched 16 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks. Patrick McCaffery played for the first time since taking a leave of absence for mental health reasons. He came off the bench and saw nine minutes of action. Iowa went 18/22 from the free-throw line.
247Sports
Three Iowa football assistants that stood out during the 2023 recruiting cycle
It's the late signing period on this Wednesday and the Hawkeyes are expecting to sign one lone scholarship prospect in three-star tight end Grant Leeper, who is a grayshirt. With the conclusion of the 2023 recruiting cycle, here is a look at three Iowa assistants, plus an honorable mention, that stood out from the Hawkeyes' recruiting efforts.
saturdaytradition.com
Gary Barta explains why he has confidence in Brian Ferentz
Gary Barta followed Kirk Ferentz’ press conference on Wednesday, and was asked about Iowa’s offense in recent years, and why he supports offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Kirk Ferentz earlier Wednesday said there would not be staff changes before next season. Iowa’s offense last season finished 123rd nationally after...
First official Iowa girls state wrestling tournament is here
By Dana Becker | Photos by Matthew Putney For the first time, officially, the state of Iowa will crown state champions in girls wrestling. The two-day tournament kicks off Thursday in Coralville from the Xtream Arena. A total of 14 champions will be crowned on Friday night, with others ...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Restaurant in the Whole State
Every year, Yelp releases a list of the Top 100 places to eat across the country. But, before we get to that list, we should probably know HOW the folks at Yelp narrow it down to just 100 restaurants. The article reads:. "To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list,...
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
KCRG.com
Possible 2024 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley coming to Iowa
Shellsburg is getting a new restaurant soon by the owner of Rock Bar and American Grill in downtown Cedar Rapids. The Democratic National Committee is set to vote on the presidential nominating calendar for next year. Cedar Rapids Public Library to host Cat Cafe. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Cedar...
KCRG.com
Mount Pleasant college bus carrying 10 crashes in Polk County
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Five people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after the Iowa Wesleyan University bus they were riding crashed in Polk County Wednesday morning. KCCI reports the bus, which was carrying 10 people, was heading from Mount Pleasant to Des Moines when it crashed...
KCCI.com
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
247Sports
