ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Super Bowl 2023 odds: Early lines for Chiefs-Eagles favor Philadelphia

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qi6dY_0kWjlMbB00

In the 56-year history of the Super Bowl, the game has never closed with a consensus betting line of pick ‘em. That likely won’t be the case this year, either.

After briefly opening at pick ‘em on Sunday evening, the betting line for Super Bowl 2023 has already drawn sharp action on the Eagles, who are dealing as 2-point favorites at BetMGM and most other shops as of Monday afternoon.

And it doesn’t seem like that’ll change anytime soon after a betting frenzy in the hours after this line opened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yx6Qw_0kWjlMbB00
The Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce.
Getty Images
Eagles favored to win Super Bowl 2023

For a moment, it looked like this market was going the other way in the minutes after Kansas City’s gutsy win in the AFC Championship. While most books hung pick ‘em once the matchup was set – only the fifth time the Super Bowl has opened at that price – some dealt either side at -1 or -1.5. At least one sportsbook priced the Chiefs as surprising 2.5-point favorites, while others took a sharp bet or two on Kansas City right away.

Then came the flurry of sharp activity on the Eagles, who were consensus favorites within an hour and never looked back. This game briefly touched -2.5 at some shops before settling in at Philly -2 overnight at most sportsbooks – or, at places like FanDuel , Philly -1.5 with heavy juice (-118).

It’s been a similar story on the moneyline, which saw both teams dealing at the same price when this game first opened. That’s obviously changed since the money came rolling in on the Eagles, who are priced around -130 at most books, with the Chiefs dealing as +110 underdogs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sitPd_0kWjlMbB00
Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images
Betting on the NFL?

The total has seen much less dramatic movement in the hours since open, though wiseguys picked off the early number there, too. This matchup opened with a betting total of 48.5 at most shops, but that quickly moved up to 49.5, where it sits at most books – including BetMGM and FanDuel – as of Monday afternoon.

If you like the Eagles in this matchup, you may want to grab the best price you can while it’s out there. While many sharps already unloaded on Philly at a cheaper price, lower limits in the early hours mean we could still be in for heavy volume on the favorites over the next two weeks – while those backing the Chiefs could be waiting to see if books eventually hang +3 to offset the onslaught of early money on the NFC champions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Tom Brady’s dad reveals when son actually decided to retire

Tom Brady kept his retirement under wraps for a week. Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., told the Boston Globe that his son revealed to him about a week ago that he was retiring from the NFL for a second time before he announced it Wednesday morning. “We’re not shocked by any means,” Brady Sr. told the outlet on Wednesday. “He has played football for 32 years out of his 45, living his dream for three-fourths of his life. It’s been a wonderful ride. He’s very secure in his decision. It’s about time.” Brady Sr. and his wife Galynn were on the field after...
FLORIDA STATE
ClutchPoints

Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl

Of all the fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl, Donna Kelce might be the most nervous. Donna is the mother of both the Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce and the Eagles’ Jason Kelce. She must now pick a side for the Super Bowl. While brothers, Travis and Jason will now be facing […] The post Travis, Jason Kelce’s mom Donna reveals who she’s rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Life and Style Weekly

Who Is Kylie Kelce? Details on Philadelphia Eagles Star Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Talk about going the extra mile to support your husband. Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, plans to travel to Glendale, Arizona, to watch him play in Super Bowl LVII despite being  38 weeks pregnant. Keep reading to learn more about Kylie. Where Is Kylie Kelce From? She's a true Philly girl! Kylie...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia

The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles' former quarterback Nick Foles in Philadelphia for Chris Maragos trial

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is back in Philadelphia to testify in a former teammate's medical trial.We saw the former Super Bowl MVP walking into the courtroom with former safety Chris Maragos.Maragos claims his former medical team mistreated a knee injury in 2017 and that ended his NFL career.We've reached out to a lawyer for the doctor and we're waiting to hear back.Former Eagles Trey Burton and Jordan Hicks are also expected to testify.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Here's where you can find Eagles' Jalen Hurts mural in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Super Bowl fever has taken over Philadelphia as Eagles fans prepare for the big game. One local bar painted an Eagles mural, featuring Jalen Hurts, on its outside patio wall -- right next to the Phillies NL Champs mural. The Rook in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood first caught out attention back in October when the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series to secure a World Series berth. Now, they are showing their support for the Eagles. Drew Montemayor, a local artist who is the graphic designer for The Rook, spent Wednesday working on a mural of Hurts with the Eagles' logo behind him.The Eagles will head to Arizona to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Wife of 49ers Pro Bowler sounds off on harsh treatment from Eagles fans

Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles appear to have added to their reputation during this year’s NFC Championship Game. Sydney Warner, the wife of San Francisco 49ers Pro Bowl linebacker Fred Warner, spoke out this week on the harsh treatment that she received from Eagles fans at Sunday’s NFC title game in Philadelphia. In a video... The post Wife of 49ers Pro Bowler sounds off on harsh treatment from Eagles fans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Phillymag.com

The One Philadelphia Bar Where Kansas City Chiefs Fans Are Safe

Plus, a brouhaha in Lower Merion schools over cultural "affinity groups" and a cute children's book. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Longtime Eagles star makes statement regarding his future with team

Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham is like a fine wine, he just gets better with age. Graham, who will turn 35 this offseason, has helped turn the Eagles’ defensive front into one of the most feared units in football. Graham’s 11 sacks and 11 tackles for loss each ranked tied for second on the team in the regular season. He’s since added one sack in the postseason as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
179K+
Followers
77K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy