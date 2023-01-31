Read full article on original website
Greg Abbott Considers New Election in Texas After Ballot Issues Discovered
The governor said the shortage of ballot paper may "necessitate new elections."
fox26houston.com
Marijuana in Texas: UH Hobby School poll on legislation to legalize for recreation, medical use
HOUSTON - A majority of Texans support legislation that would legalize marijuana for both medical and recreational use, according to a new survey by the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs. The report is part of a series in which Texas adults were asked about legislative issues...
fox34.com
Gov. Abbott calls for school choice; teachers say it’s already there
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - During a tour of Odessa College focused on workforce development Thursday, Gov. Abbott reiterated his support for education savings accounts (ESAs), a form of state subsidy that would help cover the costs of private schooling for any family in Texas. “We need to understand a reality...
CandysDirt.com
Gov. Greg Abbott’s Property Tax Predicament: Inaugural Promise Could be a Tough Sell For Small Business
At Governor Greg Abbott’s swearing in for his third term, the animated inauguration speech he delivered emphasized Texas’s economic prowess, promising to put our $33.7 billion budget surplus to work toward the Lone Star State’s continued growth. Perhaps the most significant proposal in his speech was a...
KSAT 12
Texas’ private and rural schools again brace for a showdown on school choice
LUFKIN — Michael Lee knows what it’s like to make tough budget decisions. As the former superintendent of Booker Independent School District, Lee experienced the highs and lows of the oil and gas industry. During oil booms, the rural town at the northern tip of the Texas Panhandle swelled as job opportunities expanded. During busts, families packed up and left town — and took public school dollars with them.
fox26houston.com
Former Houston mayor warns against "demonizing" transgender Texans, drag shows
HOUSTON - Seven years have come and gone since Annise Parker led the City of Houston as mayor. Elected to back-to-back terms, the Rice University graduate and longtime energy analyst shattered a formidable glass ceiling as the first openly LGBT person chosen by voters to run a major American city.
Texas Teens Now Armed And Ready To Go
Surprisingly, Texas has just made it easier for young people to carry a gun in public. The decision comes after a federal judge declared a Texas state law preventing 18 to 20 year olds from carrying handguns unconstitutional. The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the policy change in a...
If Your Texas DL Expires In 2023, You Better Start Renewing Now
While tons of licenses will expire this year, not everyone has to actually show up to complete the renewal process. Those who do need to start ASAP. Thanks to a ton of new people moving to Texas and a huge backlog in driver license renewals sparked by the pandemic, getting an appointment with the Texas DPS is slow going in 2023.
KSAT 12
Here’s what you need to know about the fight over property tax cuts in the Texas Legislature
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Property tax cuts will be one of the dominant topics of debate during this legislative session, and the fight over how much to spend on them is starting to take shape.
Vox
Clean energy is taking over the Texas grid. State officials are trying to stop it.
Umair Irfan is a correspondent at Vox writing about climate change, Covid-19, and energy policy. Irfan is also a regular contributor to the radio program Science Friday. Prior to Vox, he was a reporter for ClimateWire at E&E News. Clean energy is rapidly rising on the Texas power grid, but...
Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal
That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
saobserver.com
TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOLS WILL SUFFER IF VOUCHERS PASS
If Texas School Vouchers Passes Public Schools Are In Trouble. This week, the 88th Legislation has made school vouchers a priority due to SB 176. Today I would like to give our parents some basic information on the process and its adverse effects on our public schools. Texas ranks 43 in the nation regarding funding in our schools. School vouchers are a topic that Texas has wanted to pass for years, but each time it failed, our politicians are pushing this agenda once again. When I asked who was behind the curtain trying to push for private school vouchers, I was told it was rich people from other states. I find this to be upsetting. How can another state tell us what’s best for our children here in Texas? First, let me give you a reveal of the four people that testified in 2017 to the Educational Senate committee in Texas. Let’s begin with the Koch brothers, who worked with our former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education, Betsy DeVos. Then there’s Adam Peshek, who works with the Stand Together Trust, which is in Virginia, and there’s Lindsay Burke, who runs the Heritage Foundation, which is in D.C. These billionaires have been allowed to start educational foundations and push their ideology of what our children should learn in schools. The idea that an infestation of billionaires is trying to say that “private school vouchers” would help our children is hard to believe.
Avoid These 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas, ‘1’ Is Closer Than You Think
It is easy to love living in Central Texas. Killeen-Temple gives us everything from great places to live, eat, and close proximity to all the major points of interest. We may not often make the list of most glamorous places to live in the state, but at least we're safer than most. Houston is filled with rocket scientists, and they still can't figure out how to prevent crime.
Texas Public Utility Commission Asking For Public’s Help With Power Issues
The winter weather is in full effect in Central Texas and around the state. With all the precautions many have taken, most will be able to handle the cold snap. However, there is always the unpredictable, and for that, we must watch for each other in the situation changes. With...
Texas Will Likely Lose A State Park To A Real Estate Developer
It's a story plucked right from a feel-good kid's movie: a real estate developer threatens the park everyone loves and enjoys, and without a whole lot of hard work and a little luck, it'll be lost forever. Which point of view do we use? The parent whose dream was to...
4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
Texas parents demand lawmaker action on restraints in schools
Texas parents are set to speak at the Capitol Monday morning in support of new legislation regulating the use of restraint in public schools, including the mother of a 14-year-old Round Rock Independent School District student with special needs who surveillance cameras recorded being tossed into a ‘cool down room’ by a school administrator last year.
dallasexpress.com
Party City Closes Two Texas Stores
Party City has begun shutting down locations after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 17, as reported by The Dallas Express. Party City has 826 U.S. stores, with 85 in Texas. The company has 25 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area alone. Bankruptcy law allows companies to get out of leases that are expensive or for underperforming stores, according to The Dallas Morning News.
The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It
As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
houstonpublicmedia.org
What would property tax relief from the Legislature mean for Texas renters?
With a historic state budget surplus of $32 billion, lawmakers have earmarked $15 billion to ease property tax bills. In a two-bedroom South Austin apartment, Maddie Hastings goes through the familiar routine of giving a tour. "Last year, I think I took about 350 leads and leased about 110 of...
