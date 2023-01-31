ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
fox34.com

Gov. Abbott calls for school choice; teachers say it’s already there

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - During a tour of Odessa College focused on workforce development Thursday, Gov. Abbott reiterated his support for education savings accounts (ESAs), a form of state subsidy that would help cover the costs of private schooling for any family in Texas. “We need to understand a reality...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Texas’ private and rural schools again brace for a showdown on school choice

LUFKIN — Michael Lee knows what it’s like to make tough budget decisions. As the former superintendent of Booker Independent School District, Lee experienced the highs and lows of the oil and gas industry. During oil booms, the rural town at the northern tip of the Texas Panhandle swelled as job opportunities expanded. During busts, families packed up and left town — and took public school dollars with them.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

Texas Teens Now Armed And Ready To Go

Surprisingly, Texas has just made it easier for young people to carry a gun in public. The decision comes after a federal judge declared a Texas state law preventing 18 to 20 year olds from carrying handguns unconstitutional. The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the policy change in a...
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

If Your Texas DL Expires In 2023, You Better Start Renewing Now

While tons of licenses will expire this year, not everyone has to actually show up to complete the renewal process. Those who do need to start ASAP. Thanks to a ton of new people moving to Texas and a huge backlog in driver license renewals sparked by the pandemic, getting an appointment with the Texas DPS is slow going in 2023.
TEXAS STATE
saobserver.com

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOLS WILL SUFFER IF VOUCHERS PASS

If Texas School Vouchers Passes Public Schools Are In Trouble. This week, the 88th Legislation has made school vouchers a priority due to SB 176. Today I would like to give our parents some basic information on the process and its adverse effects on our public schools. Texas ranks 43 in the nation regarding funding in our schools. School vouchers are a topic that Texas has wanted to pass for years, but each time it failed, our politicians are pushing this agenda once again. When I asked who was behind the curtain trying to push for private school vouchers, I was told it was rich people from other states. I find this to be upsetting. How can another state tell us what’s best for our children here in Texas? First, let me give you a reveal of the four people that testified in 2017 to the Educational Senate committee in Texas. Let’s begin with the Koch brothers, who worked with our former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education, Betsy DeVos. Then there’s Adam Peshek, who works with the Stand Together Trust, which is in Virginia, and there’s Lindsay Burke, who runs the Heritage Foundation, which is in D.C. These billionaires have been allowed to start educational foundations and push their ideology of what our children should learn in schools. The idea that an infestation of billionaires is trying to say that “private school vouchers” would help our children is hard to believe.
TEXAS STATE
B106

Avoid These 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas, ‘1’ Is Closer Than You Think

It is easy to love living in Central Texas. Killeen-Temple gives us everything from great places to live, eat, and close proximity to all the major points of interest. We may not often make the list of most glamorous places to live in the state, but at least we're safer than most. Houston is filled with rocket scientists, and they still can't figure out how to prevent crime.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
ATHENS, TX
KXAN

Texas parents demand lawmaker action on restraints in schools

Texas parents are set to speak at the Capitol Monday morning in support of new legislation regulating the use of restraint in public schools, including the mother of a 14-year-old Round Rock Independent School District student with special needs who surveillance cameras recorded being tossed into a ‘cool down room’ by a school administrator last year.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Party City Closes Two Texas Stores

Party City has begun shutting down locations after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 17, as reported by The Dallas Express. Party City has 826 U.S. stores, with 85 in Texas. The company has 25 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area alone. Bankruptcy law allows companies to get out of leases that are expensive or for underperforming stores, according to The Dallas Morning News.
TEXAS STATE
B93

The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It

As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy