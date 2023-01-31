Read full article on original website
KATV
Icy road, bridge conditions cause multiple vehicle accidents
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Icy roads and bridges have resulted in multiple vehicle wrecks in different parts of the state Thursday morning. IDrive Arkansas has shown two wrecks on Interstate-30 in Little Rock as well as all southbound lanes in White County being closed due to an accident. Arkansas...
KATV
Our Blood Institute in Arkansas to host emergency recovery blood drives
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Our Blood Institute in Arkansas announced on Friday it will be hosting emergency blood drives in Little Rock and Conway on Saturday. ABI said the winter weather this week has caused hundreds to blood drive cancellations. The emergency blood drive in Little Rock will be...
LRFD: 1 dead, 1 injured in Pulaski County house fire
One person is dead and another injured after a Thursday night fire in Pulaski County.
KATV
North Little Rock Sanitation Department to return to regular routes
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock Sanitation Department confirmed they will work the Wednesday routes on Thursday. According to the sanitation department crews will start the routes at 11 a.m. on Thursday. The sanitation department said the crews will be working Wednesday's route as well as the...
KATV
'Somebody needs to help us move', says Big Country Chateau resident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Residents at Big Country Chateau are still unsure if conditions at their apartment complex will improve or if they'll be prompted to move out. Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin has made strides to help residents at the complex by speaking with Entergy to prolong the power shut off.
KATV
'Stressful definitely:' Little Rock emergency shelter changes location due to power outage
Little Rock (KATV) — The cold weather continues to loom over much of the state this week. A Little Rock organization is doing their part to keep the homeless community out of freezing temperatures. Founder of The Van, Aaron Reddin said it's not uncommon for them to open up...
Eastbound lanes clear after crash on I-30 in Saline County
A crash on Interstate 30 has blocked traffic traveling eastbound in Saline County Thursday morning.
Kait 8
Multiple crashes reported on Highway 67
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A section of U.S. Highway 67 in Jackson County is shut down following multiple crashes. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported “multiple accidents” near the Diaz exit. Despite ArDOT saying the southbound lanes were affected, its IDriveArkansas web page showed the crash in...
KATV
Do not 'open the door and stick yo leg out' when sliding on ice, AR sheriff's office warns
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As another round of winter precipitation is expected to hit our state Wednesday evening, one central Arkansas sheriff's office released a list warning drivers not to "open the door and stick yo leg out" if you happen to find yourself sliding on the ice. The...
Calf rescued after being born in the sleet on Judsonia ranch
One little calf had an udderly freezing start to life after being born in an ice storm on a central Arkansas ranch.
Renters bathe in sink after Jacksonville complex is without hot water for nearly three months
Families at a Jacksonville apartment complex have been forced to boil water, then bathe in a sink for months, because they haven't had any hot water.
KATV
Tuesday winter mix moves into central Arkansas; roads closures and dangerous ice expected
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the state braces for another round of storms moving in on Tuesday, many Arkansas roads are icy in the northern sections and have caused a number of closures to roads and bridges. IdriveArkansas shows most roads are covered with ice patches, and slush in...
KATV
North Little Rock Sanitation Department not running routes Wednesday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock Sanitation Department announced on Wednesday morning it will not be running its routes today due to weather. The sanitation department said the pickups will start back up when the weather starts to clear up and the landfill opens back up. For more...
whiterivernow.com
Another round of wintry precipitation expected; roads still hazardous
The winter weather is still causing havoc on roadways, and more precipitation is on the way. Independence County Judge Kevin Jeffery said Wednesday morning that trash will not run today due to the road conditions. He said when roads improve, “it will be an all hands on deck approach to picking up trash.”
North Little Rock fire marshal gives tips on keeping warm safely when the power goes out
All eyes will be on the power lines with another round of winter weather headed for central Arkansas, and if power goes out, local fire departments say they want people to be prepared with ways to stay warm and stay safe.
Kait 8
State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues to move through Arkansas, more action is being taken at the state level. On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct $250,000 to be obligated from the Governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used by the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.
Family needs help finding missing Lonoke County 18-year-old
A Lonoke County teen, missing for over two weeks, leaves his family begging for the community's help.
Arkansas AG Tim Griffin files to take embattled Big Country Chateau into receivership
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin says he believes the owners of an embattled Little Rock apartment are failing their tenants and wants someone else to take over the property
Homer's Kitchen Table | The evolution of this Arkansas family restaurant
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Since 1986 Homer’s has been a staple in Central Arkansas’ food scene. Serving up delicious homestyle meals, crafted specifically by Homer’s wife. That’s the original Homer’s, however. This is the story of what’s now known as Homer’s Kitchen Table.
KTLO
3 boil water orders issued
Three boil water orders have been issued for Stone, Newton and Searcy Counties. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, a boil order was issued for Stone and Searcy Counties on Jan. 28 due to a power outage. The order affects the West Stone County Water Association and customers along Highway 263 between Mozart and Shirley and along Highway 9 to Turkey Creek.
