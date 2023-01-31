ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, AR

KATV

Icy road, bridge conditions cause multiple vehicle accidents

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Icy roads and bridges have resulted in multiple vehicle wrecks in different parts of the state Thursday morning. IDrive Arkansas has shown two wrecks on Interstate-30 in Little Rock as well as all southbound lanes in White County being closed due to an accident. Arkansas...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

'Somebody needs to help us move', says Big Country Chateau resident

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Residents at Big Country Chateau are still unsure if conditions at their apartment complex will improve or if they'll be prompted to move out. Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin has made strides to help residents at the complex by speaking with Entergy to prolong the power shut off.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Multiple crashes reported on Highway 67

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A section of U.S. Highway 67 in Jackson County is shut down following multiple crashes. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported “multiple accidents” near the Diaz exit. Despite ArDOT saying the southbound lanes were affected, its IDriveArkansas web page showed the crash in...
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Another round of wintry precipitation expected; roads still hazardous

The winter weather is still causing havoc on roadways, and more precipitation is on the way. Independence County Judge Kevin Jeffery said Wednesday morning that trash will not run today due to the road conditions. He said when roads improve, “it will be an all hands on deck approach to picking up trash.”
BATESVILLE, AR
Kait 8

State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues to move through Arkansas, more action is being taken at the state level. On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct $250,000 to be obligated from the Governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used by the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

3 boil water orders issued

Three boil water orders have been issued for Stone, Newton and Searcy Counties. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, a boil order was issued for Stone and Searcy Counties on Jan. 28 due to a power outage. The order affects the West Stone County Water Association and customers along Highway 263 between Mozart and Shirley and along Highway 9 to Turkey Creek.
SEARCY COUNTY, AR

