Yonkers, NY

Radio Ink

Leamy Hired for Mornings at WCBS-FM

Audacy has hired Anne Marie “Annie” Leamy to serve as a morning-drive co-host on its New York City classic hits powerhouse WCBS (101.1 FM). She will work alongside brand manager John Foxx on the new Foxx & Annie in the Morning, which will air weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Eastern Time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Radio Ink

iHeart Appoints Two Sales Execs in New York

IHeartMedia has appointed two new sales executives at its New York stations WWPR (105.1 FM, Power 105.1) and WWRL (1600 AM, Black Information Network). Victor Giacomelli has been named Vice President of Sales at the stations, while Travia Charmont has been appointed Sales Manager. “Victor and Travia are the perfect...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Meet the cops who busted citywide stickup duo

Top NYPD brass introduced Wednesday the cops who helped nab the duo responsible for a wild, two-hour robbery spree throughout three boroughs Jan. 31 while also admonishing the justice system for allowing the ex-cons back on the street. Chief of Patrol John Chell lauded the officers in a press conference...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Bling Bishop says he’s ‘not guilty’ on fraud charges | Urban Legend with Kevin Sheehan

When The Post’s Kevin Sheehan was assigned to speak to New York City’s notorious “Bling Bishop,” things didn’t go as planned. Lamor Whitehead, who was recently hit with federal fraud charges, dodged our host’s questions and called the cops on him at his mansion in Paramus, New Jersey. “I got as close as I could without going to jail for trespassing,” Sheehan says before the bishop said he’s “not guilty.” Whitehead is facing 60 years if convicted. Among the charges, he allegedly defrauded his own parishioners out of $900,000 and spent the money on luxury goods. In July, Whitehead was robbed of $1 million in jewelry while preaching live on camera at his church in Canarsie, Brooklyn. [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2xyb9qewluE?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Jackpot! LOTTO ticket worth $18.4 million sold in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The first day of February was very lucky for a lottery player in Manhattan. Someone bought a jackpot-winning ticket for the Wednesday LOTTO drawing, lottery officials said. The ticket, worth a whopping $18.4 million, was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. Monday’s winning numbers were […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Bronx nonprofit needs van repair to help feed families

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx nonprofit is having a difficult time feeding families in need after its delivery van broke down. The Albanian American Open Hand Association has been in the Bronx for more than a decade. The nonprofit feeds 800 families a week, delivering all across the Bronx. However, its mission has […]
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pan African flag raised in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – In honor of Black History Month, the Pan African flag was raised on Wednesday, February 1 at the foot of Broadway in the City of Newburgh. City Councilman Omari Shakur first brought the idea to the council noting it represents the rebirth of the city. “We’re coming...
NEWBURGH, NY
PIX11

Boy, 16, stabbed in the Bronx; Group of 5 flees: NYPD

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon, police said. He was at Jerome Avenue and East 195th Street when he was attacked around 2:40 p.m., officials said. A group of five people fled the scene. They headed south on Jerome Avenue. The […]
BRONX, NY
Staten Island Parent

Groundhog Day in NYC: Staten Island Chuck’s Results Are In!

It’s Groundhog Day in NYC and throughout the country! Staten Island Chuck made his prediction and the results are in: He did not see his shadow this morning, meaning we will have an early spring in NYC. According to tradition, if a groundhog sees his shadow upon waking up on Groundhog Day, there will be […] The post Groundhog Day in NYC: Staten Island Chuck’s Results Are In! appeared first on SI Parent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Feb. 2-9

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn woman allegedly used hammer, kitchen knife to kill sleeping dad: DA

BENSONHURT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman allegedly fatally attacked her sleeping dad with a hammer and knife in a Brooklyn attack, officials said Monday. Nikki Secondino was indicted on murder charges Monday in the deadly Dec. 29 attack on Carlo Secondino, 61. She also allegedly seriously injured her younger sister when she tried to intervene.  […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Shots fired in Brooklyn, porch window struck by bullets

BROOKLYN, MD – A Brooklyn resident was inside their home when they thought lound bangs outside were nothing more than some early morning fireworks. But, when the occupant of a home on Brookwood Road looked outside, they noticed several bullet holes in the glass window of their enclosed porch. Police arrived on scene shortly after 6 am to find evidence of a shooting including shell casing behind in the area behind the home. “As the complainant walked out of their residence they observed bullet holes through the glass window of their enclosed porch. Officers located casings behind the victim’s residence,” The post Shots fired in Brooklyn, porch window struck by bullets appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

COVID SNAP benefits expiring

Raquel Martin reports from our DC Newsroom. (Jan. 31, 2023) Brooklyn Banks skatepark construction project to …. A once popular spot for skateboarders in New York City is making a comeback. Powerball jackpot climbs to $653M after no winner. The Powerball jackpot has now reached $653 million after Monday night’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up.  Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
BROOKLYN, NY

