Radio Ink
Leamy Hired for Mornings at WCBS-FM
Audacy has hired Anne Marie “Annie” Leamy to serve as a morning-drive co-host on its New York City classic hits powerhouse WCBS (101.1 FM). She will work alongside brand manager John Foxx on the new Foxx & Annie in the Morning, which will air weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Eastern Time.
Radio Ink
iHeart Appoints Two Sales Execs in New York
IHeartMedia has appointed two new sales executives at its New York stations WWPR (105.1 FM, Power 105.1) and WWRL (1600 AM, Black Information Network). Victor Giacomelli has been named Vice President of Sales at the stations, while Travia Charmont has been appointed Sales Manager. “Victor and Travia are the perfect...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Meet the cops who busted citywide stickup duo
Top NYPD brass introduced Wednesday the cops who helped nab the duo responsible for a wild, two-hour robbery spree throughout three boroughs Jan. 31 while also admonishing the justice system for allowing the ex-cons back on the street. Chief of Patrol John Chell lauded the officers in a press conference...
Bling Bishop says he’s ‘not guilty’ on fraud charges | Urban Legend with Kevin Sheehan
When The Post’s Kevin Sheehan was assigned to speak to New York City’s notorious “Bling Bishop,” things didn’t go as planned. Lamor Whitehead, who was recently hit with federal fraud charges, dodged our host’s questions and called the cops on him at his mansion in Paramus, New Jersey. “I got as close as I could without going to jail for trespassing,” Sheehan says before the bishop said he’s “not guilty.” Whitehead is facing 60 years if convicted. Among the charges, he allegedly defrauded his own parishioners out of $900,000 and spent the money on luxury goods. In July, Whitehead was robbed of $1 million in jewelry while preaching live on camera at his church in Canarsie, Brooklyn. [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2xyb9qewluE?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
Sentencing nears in cold case murders of Bronx teenager, Yonkers woman
Christopher Gonzalez was caught by police in Florida in 2017. He has accepted a plea deal and will receive his sentencing on Friday.
Ex-cons accused of robbing 13 people in 3 boroughs will be prosecuted by the feds: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The ex-cons accused of robbing more than a dozen people across the three boroughs on Tuesday will be prosecuted in federal court, authorities said Wednesday. Alvin Velez, 34, and Carlos Perez, 24, were arrested early Tuesday in the Bronx and were expected to appear in Manhattan Federal Court on Wednesday, officials […]
NYPD: 2 men arrested in connection to string of gunpoint robberies
The NYPD says two men have been arrested for robbing at least 12 New Yorkers at gunpoint in at least seven incidents across Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan.
Jackpot! LOTTO ticket worth $18.4 million sold in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The first day of February was very lucky for a lottery player in Manhattan. Someone bought a jackpot-winning ticket for the Wednesday LOTTO drawing, lottery officials said. The ticket, worth a whopping $18.4 million, was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. Monday’s winning numbers were […]
Bronx nonprofit needs van repair to help feed families
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx nonprofit is having a difficult time feeding families in need after its delivery van broke down. The Albanian American Open Hand Association has been in the Bronx for more than a decade. The nonprofit feeds 800 families a week, delivering all across the Bronx. However, its mission has […]
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in February
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its February application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pan African flag raised in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – In honor of Black History Month, the Pan African flag was raised on Wednesday, February 1 at the foot of Broadway in the City of Newburgh. City Councilman Omari Shakur first brought the idea to the council noting it represents the rebirth of the city. “We’re coming...
Boy, 16, stabbed in the Bronx; Group of 5 flees: NYPD
KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon, police said. He was at Jerome Avenue and East 195th Street when he was attacked around 2:40 p.m., officials said. A group of five people fled the scene. They headed south on Jerome Avenue. The […]
Groundhog Day in NYC: Staten Island Chuck’s Results Are In!
It’s Groundhog Day in NYC and throughout the country! Staten Island Chuck made his prediction and the results are in: He did not see his shadow this morning, meaning we will have an early spring in NYC. According to tradition, if a groundhog sees his shadow upon waking up on Groundhog Day, there will be […] The post Groundhog Day in NYC: Staten Island Chuck’s Results Are In! appeared first on SI Parent.
NYC Housing Calendar, Feb. 2-9
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
Brooklyn woman allegedly used hammer, kitchen knife to kill sleeping dad: DA
BENSONHURT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman allegedly fatally attacked her sleeping dad with a hammer and knife in a Brooklyn attack, officials said Monday. Nikki Secondino was indicted on murder charges Monday in the deadly Dec. 29 attack on Carlo Secondino, 61. She also allegedly seriously injured her younger sister when she tried to intervene. […]
Shots fired in Brooklyn, porch window struck by bullets
BROOKLYN, MD – A Brooklyn resident was inside their home when they thought lound bangs outside were nothing more than some early morning fireworks. But, when the occupant of a home on Brookwood Road looked outside, they noticed several bullet holes in the glass window of their enclosed porch. Police arrived on scene shortly after 6 am to find evidence of a shooting including shell casing behind in the area behind the home. “As the complainant walked out of their residence they observed bullet holes through the glass window of their enclosed porch. Officers located casings behind the victim’s residence,” The post Shots fired in Brooklyn, porch window struck by bullets appeared first on Shore News Network.
pix11.com
COVID SNAP benefits expiring
Raquel Martin reports from our DC Newsroom. (Jan. 31, 2023) Brooklyn Banks skatepark construction project to …. A once popular spot for skateboarders in New York City is making a comeback. Powerball jackpot climbs to $653M after no winner. The Powerball jackpot has now reached $653 million after Monday night’s...
Death of Tyre Nichols: Westchester police, community leaders aim to improve relations
The community came together for a vigil in Mount Vernon on Tuesday in remembrance of Nichols.
Fentanyl-laced cocaine killed 3 in Manhattan in same day; dealer found guilty
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The head of a drug delivery service sent deadly, fentanyl-laced cocaine to three people in Manhattan in one day; all three customers died. Billy Ortega, 35, was convicted Monday in the overdose deaths of Julia Ghahramani, Amanda Scher, and Ross Mtangi, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. The three victims died on March […]
Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up. Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
