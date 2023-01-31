Read full article on original website
Alamogordo Cheerleading Tiger Boys Beat Gadsden Tiger Signs and WrestlingAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Small Alabama Town's Residents Stunned That Farmer Secretly Paid Pharmacy Bills for YearsHerbie J PilatoGeraldine, AL
He secretly paid for strangers' prescriptions; after his death, a grateful community gave him a big honorPete LakemanGeraldine, AL
A farmer in Alabama secretly paid pharmacy bills for people in his town, and residents only found out after his deathVictorGeraldine, AL
Most Haunted Road In Alabama”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSAlabama State
WTVC
Fire destroys century-old building in Dekalb County, Alabama late Thursday night
MENTONE, Ala. — UPDATE:. We spoke with the Hitching Post's owner, Jerry Clifton, later on Friday about this devastating fire. He tells us he had plans to add more businesses inside the building. He says friends and neighbors alerted him to the fire late Thursday night. He says it's...
WAFF
Huntsville Police: Reports of ice on I-565, elevated roadways
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An official with the Huntsville Police Department urges drivers to use caution on the roadways on Friday morning. According to a spokesperson with HPD, officers worked multiple vehicle crashes on I-565 between Greenbrier Parkway and Mooresville Road in the early morning hours of Feb. 3. Officers noted small amounts of ice on the overpasses near these crashes.
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Madison County officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
WAFF
State records show 1 in 10 parole applications granted in 2022
Man arrested in connection to Athens armed robbery incident in January. Officers with the Athens Police Department arrested and charged a man for an armed robbery incident that happened at a business in Athens on Jan. 4. Updated: 5 hours ago. The over 100-year-old building was a total loss in...
Highway in Morgan County shut down for AirEvac after accident
AirEvac has been called and a highway has been shut down in Morgan County after a wreck, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office
WAAY-TV
Coroner: Madison County mother dead ‘several weeks’ before body found
The murder of a Madison County mother happened weeks before her body was found. Jennifer Lepore’s death from blunt force injuries has been ruled a homicide, Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill said in a statement to WAAY. “Based on the presently known circumstances and postmortem examination, her death...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 1 dead in wreck that temporarily shut down Morgan County highway
UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has confirmed one death related to the crash. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said the victim is a 73-year-old Decatur resident. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports that agencies are responding to a wreck with injury on Highway 157 at Danville Road. The...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alabama
Located between the cities of Guntersville and Bridgeport, Guntersville Lake is the largest man-made lake in Alabama. At just over 69,000 surface acres, it also ranks as the largest lake in the state. This freshwater reservoir serves an important role in the state economy. In addition to generating power via the nearby Guntersville and Nickajack Dams, the reservoir also provides water for local agricultural production, controls flooding in the region, and offers recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
WAFF
Huntsville City Councilman releases statement concerning shoplifting arrest
WAAY-TV
Madison, Huntsville agencies respond to fuel spill that flowed into pond near Hexagon
Cleanup crews were still on the scene of a fuel spill Thursday afternoon that had mixed with rainwater to flow into a nearby pond. Madison Fire & Rescue said its crews were called out for a possible chemical spill just before 11 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Intergraph Way. It was determined the chemical in question was diesel fuel that had leaked from an external tank at a business on Lime Quarry Road and ended up in the pond by Hexagon.
WAFF
Big Nance Creek bridge project expected to wrap up by late spring, early summer
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation began construction on the Big Nance Creek bridge nearly a year ago and now a year later the construction is still not complete. One ALDOT official expects the work to be done within the coming months. ALDOT originally stated that the...
Senior drives van into Big Spring Park pond, mistaken for parking lot
The 91-year-old man, who White said is not from here, thought the water was a parking lot. This was near the 200-block of Church Street.
Road blocked following train derailment in Talladega County
SYCAMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — A freight train derailment has blocked a road in a neighboring community outside of Sylacauga Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, the derailment occurred at approximately 11 a.m. at the railroad crossing on Crystal Lane, located across Hwy. 21. How long the road will be blocked or what the contents of the containers […]
WAFF
Constituents react to Huntsville City Councilman’s arrest
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City District 1 Councilman Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on shoplifting charges on Thursday afternoon. Tommy Hodges, who lives in District 1, said he was in disbelief when he heard the news. Hodges said Councilman Keith runs his district with care, and this arrest should not tarnish his reputation as a council member.
ABC 33/40 News
Leaders seek $17 million from USDOT for two-lane bridge on Highway 77 in Etowah County
Local leaders are seeking at least $17 million in grant funding from the United States Department of Transportation for a two-lane bridge on the northbound side of Highway 77 from Southside to Rainbow City. According to ALDOT, the latest traffic count for the one-lane, 80-year-old bridge is about 13,000 vehicles...
WAFF
‘I am honored’: meet Marshall County’s first female district attorney
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On January 17th, Jennifer Bray became the first female district attorney in Marshall County’s history. Gender roles, however, have never affected Bray as she seeks to be a role model for all young girls with big dreams. “I do think that having little girls...
WAFF
Second suspect arrested in connection to Regions Bank robberies
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A second person has been arrested and charged in connection to two of the four Regions Bank robberies in Huntsville and Madison. The first robbery happened at the Wall Triana Highway location in May 2022. The second and fourth robberies happened on Dec. 13 and Jan. 18 at the Madison Boulevard location. The third happened on Jan. 11 at the location on Memorial Parkway.
Firefighters battle Decatur fire of ‘gutted’ home
Lieutenant Brandon Sivley confirmed with News 19 that the call came in around 5:57 a.m. since the flames were visible from the road.
Albertville man killed in crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – An Albertville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash at approximately 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Arturo F. Orozco, 34. Orozco was fatally injured when the 2006 Honda Civic he was driving collided head-on with a 2022 Mack truck driven by Larry W. Williams, 58, of Gadsden. Troopers said Orozco was not using his seat belt at the time of crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Williams was injured and transported to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment. The crash occurred along Alabama Highway 75 near mile marker 51, less than 1 mile north of Horton, in Marshall County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
WAFF
Financial Friday: Talking about finances with your significant other
