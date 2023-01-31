SBLive's California Girls Basketball Top 25

Things generally went as expected in the last week of California girls hoops, but there were a few high-profile upsets, including one absolute shocker. With that said, here are SBLive's statewide girls basketball rankings for the week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 5. The rankings are released weekly throughout the season.

1. Sierra Canyon (23-0 – 1st)

Photo by Heston Quan

Even with games against Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) and Marlborough yet to be played, Sierra Canyon has already wrapped up an undisputed Mission League title.

2. La Jolla Country Day (22-3 – 2nd)

Photo by Justin Fine

Since the surprising 20-point loss to The Webb School (TN), LJCD has won four straight, most recently a 5-point win in a nail-biter against Etiwanda. To beat a juggernaut like the Eagles while missing 4-star wing Taj Roberts marks arguably the most impressive win of the season for the Eagles.

3. Etiwanda (24-2 – 3rd)

Photo by Justine Fine

After nearly knocking off LJCD, Etiwanda is set to finish another sweep of Baseline League play with games against Los Osos and St. Lucy's.

4. Archbishop Mitty (18-2 – 4th)

Wednesday is likely to be the biggest test of league play for the Monarchs, facing Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep on the road. But with a 20-point win against SHCP already in the books, they're likely to roll.

5. Piedmont (20-0 – 6th)

Still undefeated, Piedmont thrashed San Leandro in back-to-back league games last week.

6. Mater Dei (22-2 – 7th)

Now winners of 16 straight, the Monarchs cruised against Orange Lutheran and Esperanza last week. Their only losses came to Santiago (Corona) in November while missing key personnel, and against Oklahoma powerhouse Putnam City West.

7. Clovis West (23-1 – 5th)

The Golden Eagles drop one game all season, and that's enough to fall two places? With the loss coming to a previously-unranked team and both Piedmont and Mater Dei nipping at their tails, the answer is yes. But Clovis West will have plenty of chances to prove that one upset loss against Clovis doesn't have to define its season.

8. Folsom (18-2 – 8th)

Folsom hasn't lost a game in over a month, and hasn't lost to an in-state foe in nearly two months. It blew out Del Oro in league play in its only game last week.

9. St. Mary's Stockton (17-8 – 9th)

The Rams picked up another statement win on Saturday, defeating Pinewood 67-35.

10. Oakland Tech (16-5 – 10th)

Set to run away with an OAL title as usual, Oakland Tech has some big non-league games coming up. It faces Central (Fresno) on Saturday and Carondelet two days later.

11. Salesian (19-4 – 11th)

The Pride bounced back from the loss against Folsom to cruise against Pinole Valley and Saint Mary's (Albany) in league play.

12. Ontario Christian (23-2 – 12th)

OC has won 16 games in a row, and it's likely to enter the CIFSS playoffs with a 19-game streak going. Some are still just now taking notice of what kind of season the Knights are having. They can't, however, expect to sleepwalk on Thursday against rapidly-improving Palisades.

13. Sage Hill (17-8 – 13th)

After the upset loss against Santiago (Corona), Sage Hill has rolled to four straight victories. It will sweep the Pacific Coast League in its first year as a member if it can take care of dangerous Portola and Beckman one more time this week.

14. Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep (17-2 – 14th)

SHCP held off Saint Francis (Mountain View) and St. Ignatius last week to remain No. 2 in the West Catholic.

15. San Ramon Valley (21-3 – 15th)

All in the month of January, the Wolves have won 11 games straight. A clean sweep of the EBAL should be in order, but Monte Vista and California (San Ramon) could possibly pose threats.

16. Carondelet (19-4 – 16th)

After the deflating loss against San Ramon Valley, Carondelet bounced back to beat Moreau Catholic and Pinole Valley by over 25 points apiece. It still has Dougherty Valley, Oakland Tech, and Pinewood on the regular season slate.

17. Santiago-Corona (18-7 – 19th)

Santiago produced another notable result this week, this time because of a brawl that included fans and resulted in a no-contest against rival Corona Centennial. It was a 2-point game with just a couple minutes left, and Santiago had previously beaten Cen10 for the first time in nearly a decade in the first go-around of league play. A win would've likely bumped the Sharks up a spot or two, but they're still on a four-game winning streak that includes beating Sage Hill.

18. Cardinal Newman (17-6 – 22nd)

Still maintaining a squeaky-clean resume, Cardinal Newman has won eight straight, and its only in-state loss to a team outside the top 10 was over a month ago against Corona Centennial. Additionally, a 59-51 win against San Joaquin Memorial on Dec. 28 is looking better and better as SJM is back on the rise.

19. San Joaquin Memorial (14-8 – Bubble)

After falling out of the top 25, San Joaquin Memorial re-announced its presence on Saturday with quite arguably its best win of the year. It held Brentwood School, which had only scored under 50 points once all season, to by far its lowest scoring total of 2022-23 in a 48-31 rout. SJM hasn't lost a game this season to a team not currently ranked above it.

20. Brentwood School (20-5 – 20th)

Although the Eagles have cooled off, they still have the chance to build momentum back up before the playoffs start. They face Viewpoint, Orangewood Academy (non-league), and Windward this week.

21. Windward (16-6 – 18th)

After Mission Hills' snapped Windward's seven-game tear on Jan. 21, Windward's stock is tied to Mission Hills' for a bit. And Mission Hills just fell to Mount Miguel by 14 points. Either way, Windward has plenty more opportunities to rise coming up with Brentwood School on Friday and then the playoffs.

22. Mount Miguel (16-6 – Unranked)

The power rankings game is almost always a case of "what have you done for me lately?" And Mount Miguel has owned the month of January. With only one close loss coming against Brentwood School on Jan. 7, the Matadors are 9-1 this month with double-digit wins over Westview, Orangewood Academy, and now flaming-hot Mission Hills. Look for them to win out down the stretch before they get a major chance to show what they're made of in the postseason.

23. Mission Hills (14-8 – 17th)

Getting dropped six spots since last week might prove to be excessive for the Grizzlies. They did fall by 14 points to red-hot Mount Miguel, but it was their fourth game in five days. Either way, with the likes of Westview and La Jolla Country Day coming up in the regular season – and perhaps again in the postseason – it'll all shake out in the wash.

24. Rosary Academy (19-5 – 23rd)

Rosary Academy is still unequivocally a top-two team in the Trinity League. It proved that last week with its second victories of the season against Orange Lutheran and Santa Margarita.

25. Clovis (20-4 – Unranked)

All season long, the Cougars had played consistently within the 30-40 range until things got hectic last week. They shocked Clovis West and the rest of the world by one point on Tuesday, held off Central (Fresno) on Friday, and then fell to Christian Brothers on Saturday. If not for that loss, the Cougars would be sitting comfortably in the top 15, and if Christian Brothers hadn't lost to Vista Del Lago a couple weeks prior, Christian Brothers would be unbeaten and looking at a top-10 ranking. But Clovis still cracks the top 25 with Christian Brothers also being thrust into the picture.

ON THE BUBBLE:

Los Osos, Orange Lutheran, Acalanes, St. Joseph (Santa Maria), Bonita Vista, Westchester, Vanden, Westview, Corona Centennial, Antelope, Bishop Montgomery, Christian Brothers