KELOLAND TV
Overnight fire; Watertown burglaries; Former administrator banned from teaching in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews were called to a fire in the northeast part of Sioux Falls early Friday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
Another 100+ MPH Speeding Teen from Colorado Busted in Nebraska
There must be something in the water that is giving teenagers from Colorado the uncontrollable urge to flee from Nebraska State Troopers at speeds of over 100 MPH. Why do we say this? Because this is the second incident in less than two weeks that a Colorado teenager has tried to outrun law enforcement in the Cornhusker State.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fentanyl risks in South Dakota create need for awareness
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You may have heard more PSAs recently about Fentanyl. The deadly synthetic opioid has been a cause of concern for officials. Fentanyl can kill with a dosage small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil and it’s made its way to South Dakota. The rise in circulation and deaths caused by fentanyl is closely monitored by the state and federal government. Minnehaha county sheriff, Mike Milstead has recently been working with the state and the DEA to do PSAs like “One Pill Can Kill” to raise awareness about the dangers of the drug.
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 3 new deaths in latest Department of Health update
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up three to 3,152. The new deaths are one woman and two men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1) and 80+ (2). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Minnehaha (2) and Pennington.
KELOLAND TV
Former White River school administrator banned from teaching in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – – A former White River school administrator can no longer teach in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Education has permanently revoked Gayle Cady’s educator certificate. Cady worked for the White River school district for four years. She was the elementary...
willmarradio.com
Gov. Walz wants black Minnesota license plates
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota may begin offering black license plates with white lettering. Governor Walz is recommending authorization of the blackout plates. Specialty plates typically require monetary donation to a cause. Details about what cause would be supported haven't been worked out.
KELOLAND TV
Frye-Mueller reinstated; Robbery arrests; Suspect acquitted in murder trial
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 2 — happy Groundhog Day! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation which led to the arrest of Rocky Hayes last month.
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
Western Montana school delays - Feb. 1, 2023
With winter weather impacting road conditions, some Western Montana schools will delay start times today.
sdpb.org
Six more weeks of winter? Ask a meteorologist instead of a rodent
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. This winter, South Dakota has endured higher-than-average snowfall and several bitter cold snaps. Since Punxsutawney Phil caught sight of his shadow this morning, are we due for six more weeks of this?. Andrew Kalin is a meteorologist with the...
lptv.org
MN Gov. Tim Walz Declare State Disaster Assistance for Eight Counties
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced the authorization of state disaster assistance to eight eastern Minnesota counties, including some counties in the Lakeland viewing area. The press release states that the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lincoln, Pine, and St. Louis will receive assistance due to heavy snowstorm damage and high-winds sustained back in December of last year. The state disaster assistance would allocate necessary funds, provide public assistance in the necessary areas and provide additional assistance if requested by a local government.
fergusnow.com
Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight
For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
wnax.com
SD Legislators Hear Prison Problems
Members of the Joint Committee on Appropriations of the South Dakota legislature heard more about issues in the state prisons. Corrections Department Secretary Kellie Wasko says they hold more prisoners than the system is designed for….. Wasko says the penitentiary in Sioux Falls is not safe for staff or...
kotatv.com
District 30 voters: ‘We legally elected her, and we don’t want her illegally removed’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In light of state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller’s suspension, some voters in South Dakota’s Senate District 30 feel their voices have been denied the representation they voted for. What makes up Custer, Fall River, and parts of Pennington County is the area considered South...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Democrat and Republican representatives speak in Pierre
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Democrat and Republican representatives speak in Pierre at the Legislative Session Press Conference. The Democratic representatives discussed clarifying the permissible uses of the state’s airplane- making it abundantly clear that the airplane should be used only by state employees and for matters relating to their job.
Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim
We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
tomahawkleader.com
Illinois man killed in snowmobile accident in Town of Nokomis
TOWN OF NOKOMIS – An Illinois man was killed in a snowmobile accident in the Town of Nokomis on Friday, Jan. 27. According to a release, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the accident on Trail 51 south of intersection 300, near the intersection of County Rd. L and Heafford Rd., at approximately 11:10 p.m.
mitchellnow.com
Governor Noem signs five more bills into law for 2023 session
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has signed several bills into law. On Wednesday, Governor Noem signed SB 2, which revises Department of Corrections reporting requirements concerning abuse and neglect of individuals in private contracted facilities. Today, Governor Noem signed the following four bills into law:. • SB 22,...
Leading food chain set to open another location in South Dakota
A popular and fast-growing food chain is opening another new location in South Dakota. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of gourmet cookies, you may be excited to learn that Crumbl Cookies is opening a new South Dakota location in Sioux Falls.
cowboystatedaily.com
Eight Feet Of Snow, 50 Below Zero, And Every Road Closed: Welcome To Wyoming!
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. This last cold snap was a big one. But, not an odd one. After all, this is Wyoming. But how’s this to end the month? In some parts of the state, the temperature got down to nearly 50 degrees below zero on Tuesday morning and in another part of the state, almost eight feet of snow fell.
