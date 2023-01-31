ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 1

Related
WALB 10

SGMC raising awareness on heart disease

Americus summit aims at preventing community gun violence. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide. Dreams turn into reality for new Tifton business. Updated: 2 hours ago.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man suffered internal bleeding after being shot six times on Wednesday, the Albany Police Department (APD) said. The incident happened in the 2200 block of Clark Avenue after police were called to the scene of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Americus summit aims at preventing community gun violence

‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide. Updated: 2 hours ago. Pawfection Pet Salon is now open for business. Bishop secures $500K for Seminole Co. broadband internet...
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

Dreams turn into reality for new Tifton business

Americus summit aims at preventing community gun violence. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide. Bishop secures $500K for Seminole Co. broadband internet expansion. Updated: 2 hours...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

APD searching for missing boy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old boy. Jeremiah Sumbry was reported missing on Sunday. He was last seen wearing red and black shoes, blue jeans and a green camouflage jacket. Call (229) 431-2100 if you have any information regarding his whereabouts.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany siblings use boxing to combat family tragedy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany family that was nearly torn apart is now stronger than ever thanks to boxing. In 2017, 8-year-old Isis Nelson witnessed the murder of her grandmother. Six years later, she and her older brother, Atum Eady, are using different sports to remove scars from that...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Bishop secures $500K for Seminole Co. broadband internet expansion

Americus summit aims at preventing community gun violence. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide. ‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide. Dreams turn into reality for new Tifton business. Updated: 2 hours ago.
WALB 10

Valdosta seeing gun violence in youth increasing

Leaders of Visit Albany want people to know that it takes the whole community working together to execute an idea that highlights Albany's rich history. How boxing has changed a young Albany boxer's life. Downtown Albany development: What’s next?. Updated: 7 hours ago. When you think about Albany, you...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Downtown Albany development: What’s next?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The future of downtown Albany has been an ongoing discussion for decades. WALB spoke to a few people who talked about their experiences and what they would want down in the Good Life City. When you think about Albany, you think about things like a rich...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany construction crews will be closing lanes on Dawson Road

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Crews will be closing lanes intermittently on Dawson Road between Slappey Boulevard and Whispering Pines Road, the week of Jan. 30. Crews will be raising manholes in this part of Dawson Road. They will the working from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. until the work is complete. Drivers...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

1 killed in Albany house fire

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One woman was killed in a house fire Sunday morning, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler. Neighbors watched as these flames engulfed the home located in the 600 block of 8th Avenue. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said EMS pulled the woman out of the fire but she had already succumbed to her injuries.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Tifton pharmacy drive-thru temporarily closed after burglary

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The drive-thru of a Tifton pharmacy is temporarily closed following a burglary, according to the business. Friendly City Pharmacy’s drive-thru is closed because of the incident. The pharmacy will still offer curbside, free delivery and in-store pickup. Anyone with information on the burglary is asked...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Black History Month scavenger hunt underway in Albany

Sheriff Ashley Paulk says the gun violence in Valdosta, especially between our younger generation, is trending for the worst. How boxing has changed a young Albany boxer's life. Downtown Albany development: What’s next?. Updated: 7 hours ago. When you think about Albany, you think about things like a rich...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

How boxing has changed a young Albany boxer's life

Leaders of Visit Albany want people to know that it takes the whole community working together to execute an idea that highlights Albany's rich history. Sheriff Ashley Paulk says the gun violence in Valdosta, especially between our younger generation, is trending for the worst. Downtown Albany development: What’s next?
ALBANY, GA
wgxa.tv

Pedestrian hit and killed in Vienna

VIENNA, Ga. (WGXA) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle. The Vienna Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle. On Wednesday, close to 8:30 P.M. deputies said they found Arthur Lee Preston laying in the roadway on Pig Jig Blvd.
VIENNA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Graco Barber Shop, 1921, Cairo

The Graco Barber Shop was opened by Ben Lundy in the Roddenberry Building in 1921 and took its name from Grady County. It may be the finest surviving example of an historic barber shop in Georgia; it’s certainly the nicest one I’ve ever seen. According to the Grady...
CAIRO, GA
southgatv.com

Traffic Alert: Temporary Lane Closures in Albany

ALBANY, GA – According to a press release from the City of Albany’s Public Information Officer Krista Monk,. “Beginning the week of January 30, 2023, crews will be closing lanes intermittently on Dawson Road between Slappey Boulevard and Whispering Pines Road to raise manholes. Crews will be working...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

1 arrested, 1 wanted for questioning in Americus shooting incidents

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - One suspect has been arrested and one is still wanted for questioning after January shooting incidents. Taris Hollomon, Jr., age 27, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of criminal damage to property.
AMERICUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy