SGMC raising awareness on heart disease
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
APD: Man shot 6 times in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man suffered internal bleeding after being shot six times on Wednesday, the Albany Police Department (APD) said. The incident happened in the 2200 block of Clark Avenue after police were called to the scene of a shooting. When officers arrived, they say they found...
‘Who doesn’t want to run for the heroes’: Fallen Cairo officer remembered nationwide
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A tragedy involving a fallen officer is still hitting the Cairo community hard. Clarence Williams, also known as CJ, was in a foot chase on Jan. 28 when he suddenly collapsed and suffered from what officials say was a medical episode and died. People who knew...
Americus summit aims at preventing community gun violence
Dreams turn into reality for new Tifton business
APD searching for missing boy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old boy. Jeremiah Sumbry was reported missing on Sunday. He was last seen wearing red and black shoes, blue jeans and a green camouflage jacket. Call (229) 431-2100 if you have any information regarding his whereabouts.
Albany siblings use boxing to combat family tragedy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany family that was nearly torn apart is now stronger than ever thanks to boxing. In 2017, 8-year-old Isis Nelson witnessed the murder of her grandmother. Six years later, she and her older brother, Atum Eady, are using different sports to remove scars from that...
Bishop secures $500K for Seminole Co. broadband internet expansion
Valdosta seeing gun violence in youth increasing
Downtown Albany development: What’s next?
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The future of downtown Albany has been an ongoing discussion for decades. WALB spoke to a few people who talked about their experiences and what they would want down in the Good Life City. When you think about Albany, you think about things like a rich...
Albany construction crews will be closing lanes on Dawson Road
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Crews will be closing lanes intermittently on Dawson Road between Slappey Boulevard and Whispering Pines Road, the week of Jan. 30. Crews will be raising manholes in this part of Dawson Road. They will the working from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. until the work is complete. Drivers...
1 killed in Albany house fire
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One woman was killed in a house fire Sunday morning, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler. Neighbors watched as these flames engulfed the home located in the 600 block of 8th Avenue. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said EMS pulled the woman out of the fire but she had already succumbed to her injuries.
Tifton pharmacy drive-thru temporarily closed after burglary
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The drive-thru of a Tifton pharmacy is temporarily closed following a burglary, according to the business. Friendly City Pharmacy’s drive-thru is closed because of the incident. The pharmacy will still offer curbside, free delivery and in-store pickup. Anyone with information on the burglary is asked...
Black History Month scavenger hunt underway in Albany
How boxing has changed a young Albany boxer's life
Pedestrian hit and killed in Vienna
VIENNA, Ga. (WGXA) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle. The Vienna Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle. On Wednesday, close to 8:30 P.M. deputies said they found Arthur Lee Preston laying in the roadway on Pig Jig Blvd.
Graco Barber Shop, 1921, Cairo
The Graco Barber Shop was opened by Ben Lundy in the Roddenberry Building in 1921 and took its name from Grady County. It may be the finest surviving example of an historic barber shop in Georgia; it’s certainly the nicest one I’ve ever seen. According to the Grady...
Traffic Alert: Temporary Lane Closures in Albany
ALBANY, GA – According to a press release from the City of Albany’s Public Information Officer Krista Monk,. “Beginning the week of January 30, 2023, crews will be closing lanes intermittently on Dawson Road between Slappey Boulevard and Whispering Pines Road to raise manholes. Crews will be working...
1 arrested, 1 wanted for questioning in Americus shooting incidents
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - One suspect has been arrested and one is still wanted for questioning after January shooting incidents. Taris Hollomon, Jr., age 27, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of criminal damage to property.
