Estero, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Lee County asks residents to conserve water during dry season

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:f64ad0317e968cfc17e3d13e Player Element ID: 6319742433112. Lee County asks residents to conserve water as Southwest Florida moves into the dry season. There are several factors leading to this — low...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lieutenant Governor Nuñez and FDOT discuss Moving Florida Forward plan

Florida’s Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez and Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue were in south Fort Myers on Wednesday to talk about the Moving Florida Forward plan. The Moving Florida Forward project will invest $7,000,000,000 into 20 infrastructure projects across the state, including here in Southwest Florida.
FORT MYERS, FL
abandonedspaces.com

Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge Collapse Was One of the Worst Disasters in Tampa Bay History

An unpredictable storm on a spring morning in Tampa Bay, Florida caused one of the most disastrous events in Tampa Bay’s history. On May 9, 1980, a freight ship collided with the pillars of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, causing it to collapse and taking the lives of several people along with it. Several things had gone wrong for the ship’s pilot, causing a chain of preventable events that could have possibly stopped the disaster from happening.
TAMPA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Thousands of street signs in Cape Coral still need repairs after Ian

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:e508723319870a4a7b07885 Player Element ID: 6319680887112. Street signs ripped down by Hurricane Ian add to the problems that remain after the storm. Eight thousand stop signs are down in Cape...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce helping businesses bounce back

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:65750fc11b53faa784a095f4 Player Element ID: 6319742516112. For the businesses that are back, the business itself is booming on Fort Myers Beach. Dozens of people visit the beach every single day,...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
fox13news.com

Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
NORTH PORT, FL
WSVN-TV

Plane makes emergency landing at golf course in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A small plane in North Fort Myers went off course and landed on a golf course. The incident happened at the Del Tura Golf and Country Club, Thursday morning. Lee County Port Authority confirmed that the pilot of the piper plane was forced to...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Tiny homes built to withstand hurricanes coming to Lee County

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Tiny homes are coming to Lehigh Acres – and it won’t be a long wait since they only take a couple of months to build. Brian Sodre, a licensed general contractor, started the tiny home company Miniopolis LLC. He moved his company to Lee County to target people looking for something smaller, between 500 and 750 square feet.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Yucatan Beach Stand operating without power on Fort Myers Beach

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:116bfe3372ff4486e2b33b01 Player Element ID: 6319684735112. Businesses on Fort Myers Beach have let creativity take control in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Some restaurants have set up food trucks, while...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
westorlandonews.com

Purchase of 9.6 Acres in Estero, Florida Finalized

Konover South LLC, a Deerfield Beach company, completed the purchase of 9.6 acres known as The Marketplace of Coconut Point located in Estero, Florida. Konover South purchased the property from CP Land Investments, LLC for $5,500,000 in an all-cash deal. With close to 50,000 SF, it will include a quick-serve...
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FWC continues identifying boats scattered across SWFL after Ian

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:4b5a10f9a2cfcfb96630931e Player Element ID: 6319614910112. Hundreds of boats are scattered across Southwest Florida’s waterways 126 days after Hurricane Ian. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is responsible...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL

