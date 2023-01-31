Read full article on original website
Popular food chain opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersFort Myers, FL
Non-Verbal Boy Found In Texas Remains Unidentified And Online Sleuths Think He Is Florida's Missing Adji DesirThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMidland, TX
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
The Naples billionaire giving away millionsAsh JurbergNaples, FL
Lanes could be added to I-75 near Corkscrew Road with proposal from DeSantis
If the proposal passes, $7 billion would go towards FDOT projects. One would add a lane to I-75 from Corkscrew Road to Golden Gate Parkway.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County asks residents to conserve water during dry season
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:f64ad0317e968cfc17e3d13e Player Element ID: 6319742433112. Lee County asks residents to conserve water as Southwest Florida moves into the dry season. There are several factors leading to this — low...
WINKNEWS.com
Lieutenant Governor Nuñez and FDOT discuss Moving Florida Forward plan
Florida’s Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez and Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue were in south Fort Myers on Wednesday to talk about the Moving Florida Forward plan. The Moving Florida Forward project will invest $7,000,000,000 into 20 infrastructure projects across the state, including here in Southwest Florida.
DeSantis Orders Major Road Changes. What Does it Mean for Drivers?
Photo byPhoto 45486881 © Thomas Barrat | Dreamstime.com. More infrastructure projects are set to be completed under the administration of Governor Ron DeSantis as he orders expedited the completion of 20 major roadway projects in Florida in the next four years.
Hurricane Ian aftermath: Boat recoveries ongoing in SWFL
Four months after Hurricane Ian, homeowners and business owners are still struggling to remove boats that traveled several miles during the storm.
abandonedspaces.com
Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge Collapse Was One of the Worst Disasters in Tampa Bay History
An unpredictable storm on a spring morning in Tampa Bay, Florida caused one of the most disastrous events in Tampa Bay’s history. On May 9, 1980, a freight ship collided with the pillars of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, causing it to collapse and taking the lives of several people along with it. Several things had gone wrong for the ship’s pilot, causing a chain of preventable events that could have possibly stopped the disaster from happening.
Lee County continues to assist residents post-Hurricane Ian
The permitting lobby for the Lee County department of community development has resumed regular weekday hours at the downtown Fort Myers office.
WINKNEWS.com
Thousands of street signs in Cape Coral still need repairs after Ian
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:e508723319870a4a7b07885 Player Element ID: 6319680887112. Street signs ripped down by Hurricane Ian add to the problems that remain after the storm. Eight thousand stop signs are down in Cape...
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Lanes cleared after crash on I-75 in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All lanes have been clear after crews responded to a crash on I-75 northbound in Sarasota. The crash happened near milemarker 205.6 near Clark Road. Crews helped to divert traffic in the area. The cause of the crash is still unknown.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce helping businesses bounce back
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-04:65750fc11b53faa784a095f4 Player Element ID: 6319742516112. For the businesses that are back, the business itself is booming on Fort Myers Beach. Dozens of people visit the beach every single day,...
wogx.com
This Florida beach has been dubbed the 'deadliest beach' in the U.S.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A day at a Florida beach can be the perfect getaway. With miles of sand, sunshine and crashing ocean waves, people from all over the world flock to our beaches for a day out with friends and family. However, according to data from the online...
fox13news.com
Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
Homeowner rebuilding after Ian battles HOA not allowing trailer on property
"It’s heartbreaking because I love this house," said homeowner Samantha Kellum. "I need a place to go."
Two new flights take off at Southwest Florida International Airport
Two new flights out of Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) take flight on Friday for passengers looking to go to Austin, Texas, and Wilmington, Delaware.
newsnationnow.com
Ft. Myers Beach residents still without housing and food after Ian
FT. MYERS, Fla. (NewsNation) — Hurricane Ian devastated the Florida coast four months ago — for many, it seems like time a lot of time has passed but those impacted are still dealing with the aftermath of the devastating storm. Residents in Fort Myers Beach, an island just...
WSVN-TV
Plane makes emergency landing at golf course in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A small plane in North Fort Myers went off course and landed on a golf course. The incident happened at the Del Tura Golf and Country Club, Thursday morning. Lee County Port Authority confirmed that the pilot of the piper plane was forced to...
Tiny homes built to withstand hurricanes coming to Lee County
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Tiny homes are coming to Lehigh Acres – and it won’t be a long wait since they only take a couple of months to build. Brian Sodre, a licensed general contractor, started the tiny home company Miniopolis LLC. He moved his company to Lee County to target people looking for something smaller, between 500 and 750 square feet.
WINKNEWS.com
Yucatan Beach Stand operating without power on Fort Myers Beach
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:116bfe3372ff4486e2b33b01 Player Element ID: 6319684735112. Businesses on Fort Myers Beach have let creativity take control in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Some restaurants have set up food trucks, while...
westorlandonews.com
Purchase of 9.6 Acres in Estero, Florida Finalized
Konover South LLC, a Deerfield Beach company, completed the purchase of 9.6 acres known as The Marketplace of Coconut Point located in Estero, Florida. Konover South purchased the property from CP Land Investments, LLC for $5,500,000 in an all-cash deal. With close to 50,000 SF, it will include a quick-serve...
WINKNEWS.com
FWC continues identifying boats scattered across SWFL after Ian
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:4b5a10f9a2cfcfb96630931e Player Element ID: 6319614910112. Hundreds of boats are scattered across Southwest Florida’s waterways 126 days after Hurricane Ian. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is responsible...
