mykxlg.com
Watertown Holds First Elementary Consolidation Public Session
It was a "good turnout" at tonight's first of two "community listening sessions" by the Watertown School District regarding the potential consolidation of elementary schools. In 2015 the school district built the new middle school and consolidated the students from grades 5 and 6 to the former middle school building, now the intermediate.
KELOLAND TV
Overnight fire; Watertown burglaries; Former administrator banned from teaching in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews were called to a fire in the northeast part of Sioux Falls early Friday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
gowatertown.net
Flood mitigation meeting held in Watertown (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Staffers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Omaha office were in Watertown Tuesday night to host a meeting on flood mitigation. The Corps launched a $1.8 million study last August on ways to hold back the Big Sioux River in the Watertown area during times of flooding.
dakotanewsnow.com
Watertown inaugural Burger Battle kicks off
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Burger battle has kicked off in Watertown and will rage on throughout February. Many restaurants within Watertown and the surrounding area are excited to compete for the title of Burger Battle champion, and The Watertown Chamber of Commerce and Nyberg’s Ace are excited to host this event.
KELOLAND TV
Drug arrest; Burger Battle winner announced; Panel backs property-tax cut
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 2. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday. A Minnesota man is behind bars in connection with a drug bust in Brookings. The death of Tyre Nichols has put renewed pressure on the Biden Administration to pass the...
KELOLAND TV
Rape charges dismissed for school shooter; Sioux Falls, Watertown robberies; Cow cam returns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, February 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Mason Buhl was scheduled to go on trial this week for a rape case out of Hughes county. The trial was canceled following a plea deal.
gowatertown.net
Sioux Valley school bus involved in hit and run accident
BROOKINGS, S.D.–The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run accident involving a school bus from the Sioux Valley School District. It happened last Thursday night just south of Arlington near the Highway 81 intersection with U.S. Highway 14. The school bus was transporting children back to Volga...
gowatertown.net
NEW: Watertown police investigating attempted ATM theft
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown police are investigating an attempted burglary involving a cash machine at a local credit union. It happened early Thursday morning, just before 3:30, when police responded to a burglar alarm at Dakotaland Credit Union on Highway 212. The suspects had used tow hooks in an attempt to...
brookingsradio.com
Three COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota in the last week
Three COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update – the statewide total is now 3152. There have been 747 new cases statewide in the last week and hospitalizations have increased by five to 54. There have been 274,676 total cases. In Brookings County, there have...
gowatertown.net
NEW: Early morning fire destroys home in Brookings County
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Fire has destroyed a home in the Brookings County town of Bushnell. The sheriff’s office says fire crews from Aurora, Bruce, Brookings, Elkton, White, Volga and Sinai were dispatched to the home on Railroad Avenue in Bushnell a few minutes after midnight this (Thursday) morning. They arrived...
dakotanewsnow.com
Monday Munchies: Munchies in Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From eccentric décor to unique menu items, Munchies in Watertown offers a one-of-a-kind experience. This recently-opened restaurant offers all kinds of food, from philly cheesesteaks to burritos, and everything in-between. Munchies owners Jennifer and Mark Harrington started chasing this dream last April. “We...
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Watertown man wanted for assault and kidnapping turns himself in
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Watertown man wanted for kidnapping and assault has turned himself in. Codington County Sheriff Brad Howell says 24 year-old Deven Taylor Burgher (pictured) assaulted a woman at a residence in Florence on January 26th. Howell says after assaulting her, Burgher forced the woman into his vehicle, leaving...
SDSU football adds nine on Signing Day
BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State head football coach Jimmy Rogers announced the addition of nine new student-athletes to the Jackrabbit football program Wednesday, which marked the first day of the February signing period. The latest additions join a group of 16 high school standouts who committed in December. The lone high school standout […]
KELOLAND TV
1 treated for smoke inhalation following morning house fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Brookings County are trying to figure out what caused an early morning house fire. Crews were called to a home In Bushnell, which is about 15 miles east of Brookings. When firefighters arrived, the house was engulfed in flames. Crews from seven...
gowatertown.net
NEW: Watertown man wanted on kidnapping, assault charges
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a Watertown man wanted for kidnapping and assault. Codington County Sheriff Brad Howell says 24 year-old Deven Taylor Burgher (pictured) assaulted a woman at a residence in Florence on January 26th. Howell says after assaulting her, Burgher forced...
kelo.com
Meth, acid, and more found after search of rural Lincoln County, Minnesota home
VERDI, MN (KELO.com) — A rural Lincoln County, Minnesota, man is behind bars facing numerous drug charges. Authorities carried out a search warrant at 48-year old Jeremy Aguirre’s home northeast of Verdi on January 23rd. The report says they found meth, acid, cocaine, mushrooms, and several prescription pills. They also found cash and ammunition. The Lincoln County Sheriff says Aguirre was arrested and charged with seven drug possession charges and possession of ammunition.
KELOLAND TV
Battling Batten: 2-year-old girl near Brookings diagnosed with rare & fatal genetic disease
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A couple near Brookings is still processing some heartbreaking news following a scary medical diagnosis for their 2-year-old girl. However, they say the amount of support they’ve received has been overwhelming and helped them through this tough time. Little Sloan Murfield is described by...
dakotanewsnow.com
Watertown Police: ‘Substantial reward’ for help locating two serial robbers
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Alpha Media USA) - According to Alpha Media USA, Watertown police say there is a ‘substantial reward’ for anyone who can help locate two suspects involved in burglaries that happened three days apart and within the same block. Detective Sergeant Trevor Barthel told Alpha Media that...
