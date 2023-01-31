Unclaimed Property Day: Are You Owed Money by Nevada?. Wednesday, Feb. 1, is Unclaimed Property Day in Nevada! Do you remember that time you got a check you never cashed? Or the time when the money from your utility deposit wasn’t sent back to you? If so, then this is your lucky day! The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is urging residents to check whether they are owed money. This could be anything from a forgotten refund or rebate, to an uncashed check and what’s more, the whole process is free!

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO