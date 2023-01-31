Read full article on original website
Videos show Oregon serial kidnapper, murderer in Las Vegas court before release
Videos the 8 News Now Investigators obtained show a serial kidnapping suspect appearing in a Las Vegas courtroom before he was released for credit for time served. He later tortured a woman and killed two men.
Oregon Man was Arrested After Kidnaping and Torturing a Woman but was Released in Custody After Arriving in Nevada Prison
A man accused of kidnapping and torturing a woman was released from custody by a Nevada prison. Oregon Suspect Released Day He Arrived At Nevada Prison. A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was released from custody in October 2021 by a Nevada prison. Authorities said Monday, that on the same day, he was moved to the state’s custody to serve a kidnapping sentence. Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said in a phone interview that he finds it “extremely troubling” that the offender is wanted in an attempted murder instead of still being behind bars for the Nevada crimes.
Colorado man held in Nevada solar plant fire unfit for trial
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge has ruled a Colorado dentist unfit for trial following his arrest last month in what authorities characterized as a terror attack on a solar power facility serving Las Vegas Strip casinos. Mohammed Reza Mesmarian’s attorney, Nick Pitaro, said Wednesday that two psychiatrists...
Oregon kidnapping suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — The suspect in a violent kidnapping in Oregon — a man who spent little time behind bars for a similar crime in Nevada — died after shooting himself during a standoff with heavily armed police, authorities said. Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, died...
31-year-old man arrested for distributing 'large amounts of meth' in Las Vegas
A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for his leadership role in trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine to Nevada.
Nevada case renews conversation around missing, murdered Indigenous women
In America, Indigenous women are murdered at a rate 10 times higher than the national average. We spoke to a tribal member offering insight into what they call an "alarming crime trend."
‘A line has been crossed’: Idaho Supreme Court alarmed at harassment and threats targeting state's judges, their families and staff
Idaho judges, their spouses and children, and employees of the courts have been targeted with harassment and threats, the Idaho Supreme Court said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. The statement suggested that the attacks are meant to undermine the independence of the judicial branch and to interfere with Idahoans’ constitutional rights. However, the statement did not say whether the attacks seem to be related to specific cases or court rulings. ...
Medical school, researchers call attention to NV’s shortage of doctor residency programs
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Back in October, the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV officially opened its first dedicated building, on its 9-acre campus on Shadow Lane in central Las Vegas. It was heralded as the beginning of a new era, the opening of a state-of-the art facility that will allow the medical school to eventually double the […] The post Medical school, researchers call attention to NV’s shortage of doctor residency programs appeared first on Nevada Current.
The legislature’s 1st job should be stopping a 2nd Tesla giveaway
Policy, politics and progressive commentary As the Nevada Current reported earlier this week, in a month, on March 2, a state economic development agency is scheduled to vote on giving Tesla new, additional tax breaks. Under Nevada economic development law, the agency may have no choice but to approve the “abatements.” And then a state where education, health, transit and […] The post The legislature’s 1st job should be stopping a 2nd Tesla giveaway appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevada National Guard gets 2 late-model helicopters
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada National Guard has acquired two late-model Lakota UH-72B model helicopters. While the helicopters will be stationed in North Las Vegas, the National Guard says they will be servicing the entire state. The Nevada Army Guard was one of nine states to receive...
Unclaimed Property Day: Claim Your Money
Unclaimed Property Day: Are You Owed Money by Nevada?. Wednesday, Feb. 1, is Unclaimed Property Day in Nevada! Do you remember that time you got a check you never cashed? Or the time when the money from your utility deposit wasn’t sent back to you? If so, then this is your lucky day! The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is urging residents to check whether they are owed money. This could be anything from a forgotten refund or rebate, to an uncashed check and what’s more, the whole process is free!
No groundhogs in southern Nevada, so we look to the desert tortoise, Mojave Max, to predict spring-like weather
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – While the east coast relies on the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil to see if winter weather is coming or going, we have our own Spring Prognosticator in southern Nevada!. It’s the desert tortoise Mojave Max!. On Good Day Las Vegas this morning, Nate...
Nevada Treasurer's Office has more than $1B worth of unclaimed property
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Treasurer's Office has more than $1 billion worth of unclaimed property, and they are trying to give as much back to Nevadans. Unclaimed Property Day can include bank accounts, uncashed payroll checks, insurance checks, traveler’s checks, utility deposits, gift certificates, stocks, bonds, mutual funds, dividends, insurance policy benefits, or claim payments, safe deposit box contents, oil and gas royalties, court deposits and more.
Psychedelic churches in US pushing boundaries of religion
HILDALE, Utah (AP) — The tea tasted bitter and earthy, but Lorenzo Gonzales drank it anyway. On that frigid night in remote Utah, he was hoping for a life-changing experience, which is how he found himself inside a tent with two dozen others waiting for the psychedelic brew known as ayahuasca to kick in.
Six states agree on a proposal for Colorado River cutbacks, California has a counter
Six of the seven states that use water from the Colorado River have agreed on a proposal to leave more water in Lake Mead, the nation’s largest reservoir. California, which has the largest and oldest water rights in the region, was the lone holdout. The proposal was sent to...
A South Dakota Senate aide's allegation roils GOP politics
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The conversation between a state senator and a legislative aide started with a seemingly routine discussion about a bill. It suddenly spiraled as the senator allegedly harassed the aide because she had vaccinated her young child, plunging the Senate into a political drama that has divided South Dakota's Republican Party.
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The...
Nevada’s Most Underrated Attraction; You Have To Go Here
Nevada‘s most underrated attraction does in fact live in Las Vegas. Sorry not sorry, Reno. So grab the family for the next fun and educational field trip!. Las Vegans don’t like traveling far from their homes if they don’t have to. And if it’s summer time don’t even bother to ask them to step away from the fan.
Nevada Fishing License
Fishing in Nevada is a popular pastime for both residents and visitors alike. To legally fish in the state, individuals must obtain a valid fishing license. There are several different types of fishing licenses available in Nevada, including annual licenses, short-term licenses, and combination licenses that include hunting privileges. Prices vary depending on the type of license and the individual's residency status.
Where to see the ‘Green Comet’ in Northern Nevada
Temperatures are starting to make their way towards what we normally see around this time of year. The increased temperatures come as two systems are set to come through Northern Nevada. The first is expected Friday and will bring some increased winds. The second will come Saturday night into Sunday morning. It’s expected to bring two to three inches of snow to the Sierra and rain, possibly snow, to the lower elevations.
