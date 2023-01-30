Read full article on original website
Al Fateh vs Al-Nassr: Ronaldo looks to mend Super Cup heartbreak by opening his scoring account in Saudi – stream info
CRISTIANO RONALDO is struggling to get to grips of Saudi football - but he'll be hoping to silence the critics when Al-Nassr take on Al Fateh. The Portuguese legend failed to score in his official Saudi Pro League debut against Ettifaq. But fortunately for Ronaldo, Brazilian star Talisca was able...
Former Real Madrid Goalkeeper Keylor Navas Joins Nottingham Forest On Loan From PSG
The 36-year-old Costa Rica international will spend the remainder of the 2022/23 season at Forest.
On pace to match LaLiga points record, Barcelona look unstoppable with half the season to go
Halfway through the LaLiga season, Barcelona are on pace to hit 100 points after a sixth consecutive win, this time at Real Betis.
Joao Cancelo leads transfers in Germany, Isco deal off
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Portugal left back João Cancelo’s switch to Bayern Munich brought excitement to the last day of the winter transfer period in Germany, while a surprise deal for five-time Champions League winner Isco Alarcón to join Union Berlin collapsed. After seeing its...
PSG, Chelsea reach agreement for Hakim Ziyech loan — report
Having made a late push for his favors, PSG have successfully agreed a loan with Chelsea for Hakim Ziyech, a move that was seemingly unlocked by our success in getting the Enzo Fernández deal agreed — even though he plays a fairly different position. According to The Athletic’s...
Nottingham Forest closing in on a deal for Paris Saint-Germain keeper Keylor Navas
Nottingham Forest are close to finally getting the goalkeeper they wanted after resurrecting talks with Paris St Germain for Keylor Navas.
How Will Joao Cancelo’s Exit Affect Manchester City?
It’s rather surprising that Manchester City are letting go of Joao Cancelo, a key member of the squad, in the middle of a difficult season. At a time when rivals are strengthening, why would Pep Guardiola and City be doing the exact opposite?. It seems counterproductive; like a rash...
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Fallout from the nightmare of deadline day, free agent latest
The transfer deadline has passed and our team made no additions to the squad. We should continue to put pressure on the board, but we have to support the new manager and the players who are getting ready for the match on Saturday. COYB!. Check out our Royal Blue Mersey...
Everton still in for young Manchester United forward
One of the more recent stories that is gaining some traction is the potential loan move of Anthony Elanga to Everton. With Anthony Gordon and Salomon Rondon out of the picture, Ellis Simms returning from his loan move at Sunderland and Neal Maupay’s indifferent form, the need for more reinforcements up front is still priority number one at Goodison Park.
No breakthrough yet for Chelsea in Enzo Fernández talks — report
A new dawn breaks, and it’s the last new dawn of the 2023 January transfer window. By this time tomorrow, all the ink will have dried, all the dust will have settled. How different will our world look by then? Who knows. All eyes right now are trained on...
Everton Transfer Deadline Day: Live Blog | Betting on Beto
Looks like Everton are talking to Udinese for striker Beto. Reece Welch is going on loan for the remainder of the season to MK Dons. If you’re just logging into our live blog here, Everton have not only not signed anyone, they don’t even look remotely close to any players out there either.
Anthony Gordon’s transfer Q&A with Royal Blue Mersey
After many days full of rumors and speculation, it finally became official on Sunday: Newcastle United handed Everton the full bag and signed Anthony Gordon from the Toffees to bolster their offense and make a strong second-half run toward Champions League qualification. The Magpies acquired Gordon on a permanent basis...
On this day (31 Jan 2017): Deadline day brings no new players but a point against Spurs!
In what was turning into a wretched season for David Moyes and Sunderland, the hope was that the Sunderland manager could somehow recruit some decent players to avoid what was already looking like an inevitable drop to the second tier of English football. Moyes’ tenure as Sunderland manager had turned...
Benfica confirm Enzo Fernández agreement with Chelsea for Premier League-record fee
The transfer deadline has passed without an official announcement from either Chelsea or Benfica about the transfer of Enzo Fernández being completed, but we can (probably) rest assured that there will no more shenanigans or u-turns or whatever, and that the 22-year-old will soon be posing in Chelsea Blue. But it takes time to get those poses, with just the right amount of Blue Steel.
Sky Blue News: João Out, FA Cup Draw, Transfer Talk, and More...
Big news came out of the Etihad Monday as Manchester City agreed to a loan deal that will send João Cancelo to Bayern Munich. Both the men and women also found out who they would face in the next round of the FA Cup. Catch up here with all the latest from Sky Blue News.
Has Animosity Split Joao Cancelo From Manchester City?
Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo has completed what appears to be an acrimonious split from Manchester City to Bayern Munich. The Portugal defender, who joined the blues from Juventus in 2019, joins the German giants, on loan, with Bayern having the option to buy for around £61.5m at the end of the season.
How do the Everton youth squads look after the January transfer window?
Over the turbulent month of January there has been much change, some of it temporary among the youth ranks at Finch Farm. Managerially, until the arrival of new head coach Sean Dyche, there was a temporary promotion to the first team for youth coaches Paul Tait and Leighton Baines. In turn that gave opportunity for two other former Blues youth players, Keith Southern and Scott Phelan, to take the Under 21 reins whilst to complete the reshuffle, Kieran Driscoll, who has been a development coach for the likes of Manchester City and Wigan Athletic for over 10 years, took the Blues’ lower Under 18 age group.
DONE DEAL: Spurs announce signing of academy striker Jude Soonsup-Bell
Tottenham Hotspur doesn’t usually make a big deal out of academy signings. So it’s a bit unusual to see that Spurs have now formally announced the signing of 19-year old striker Jude Soonsup-Bell from Chelsea on a free transfer. I didn’t expect we’d get the formal photos, maybe...
How would Sunderland adapt if Premier League promotion was achieved this season?
Would Sunderland be able to survive in the Premier League?. OK, maybe I’m getting ahead of myself but yes, I’m talking about the top flight already. If we were to make the Championship playoffs this season, it’ll be an incredible feat. A side that finished fifth in League One last season in with a chance of promotion to the promised land? You couldn’t dream it up!
Joe Shields finally starts work as Co-Director of Recruitment and Talent at Chelsea — report
Joe Shields was officially announced by Chelsea as an incoming “Co-Director of Recruitment and Talent” way back at the end of October, but only now has he finally started in this role, as reported by The Athletic yesterday. And not a moment too soon, in the last 48 hours of the winter transfer window!
