Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAND TV
Springfield firefighters called to fire at Nudo Products building
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called to a fire at one of the Nudo Products buildings Tuesday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department were called out for a fire in a commercial building in the 1600 block of Taylor Ave. Heavy smoke was showing from the...
KYTV
Firefighters determine case of odor in west Springfield, Mo. on Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a strong odor smelled in west Springfield was a small ammonia leak from a business. A hazmat team with the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District responded to the area near West Junction Street near Chestnut and I-44 on Wednesday morning.
wmay.com
Deceased man found last week in a semi in Springfield identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the man found deceased inside a semi in Springfield last weekend. The body of 56-year-old James Barksdale of Springfield was discovered Saturday afternoon inside the truck, which was parked in a lot in the 25-hundred block of North Dirksen Parkway. There...
wmay.com
Efoil ban on Lake Springfield lifted for now
An ordinance banning the use of motorized foilboards – an inventive variety of surfboard – on Lake Springfield is on hold for the moment but could come back later this month. Supporters of the ordinance have raised concerns that the devices, also known as “efoils,” would be too...
Body found after mobile home fire extinguished in Macoupin County
Firefighters responding to a mobile home fire in rural Macoupin County, Illinois, made a gruesome discovery after extinguishing the blaze.
WAND TV
Firefighters respond to structure fire on Taylor Ave. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Crews are battling a structure fire with heavy smoke in the 1600 block of Taylor Ave. according to Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37. As of 3:32 p.m., most of the fire has been knocked down. WAND News will update this story with more information as it comes in.
wlds.com
Spfld Woman Arrested on Morgan County Warrant During Sangamon County Drug Investigation
A Sangamon County woman was arrested on an active Morgan County warrant in Springfield this week. According to a release by Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell this afternoon, on Tuesday the Sheriff’s Office DIRT Team initiated a traffic stop of a white Hyundai passenger car in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue just after 5 pm.
Central Illinois Proud
Major job cuts planned for State Farm & Wells Fargo in Illinois
Springfield, Ill. (WMBD)– State Farm is eliminating 451 positions at the end of March and Wells Fargo is eliminating 140 positions in Springfield. State Farm is an insurance company that has a headquarters in Bloomington. According to a State Farm spokesperson, the move comes from a decision by the...
Police report shows EMS worker on trial tried to influence officer’s ‘recollection’ of murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Another motion has been filed in the murder trial of Earl Moore Jr. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are two Springfield EMS workers charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Earl Moore Jr. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright filed a motion in Limine Tuesday that forbids certain […]
wmay.com
Key Springfield project manager arrested for violating court order of protection
A key player in the city of Springfield’s economic development efforts is on leave after a recent arrest. The Illinois Times reports that the city’s business projects manager, Ravi Doshi, has taken family leave after being arrested in late December on a misdemeanor charge of violating an order of protection taken out by his estranged wife.
wlds.com
Wright Files Motion Against LifeStar EMTs Saying False Statements Were Made; Possible Influence of SPD Officer Account Alleged
Motions filed in a case against two Springfield EMTS accused of first-degree murder say that false statements have been made to investigators and one of the EMTs are alleged to have tried to influence the statements of a Springfield Police officer. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright’s motions claim that...
WAND TV
R3 youth programs working to combat violence in central Illinois
The National Youth Advocate Program is using more than $250,000 from a state grant to launch initiatives focused on violence prevention. As a mom of teens, Brandi Brown is worried about her kids staying safe. "So much with the social media and so much online that's unseen- that you have...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County fire on Tuesday claims one life
A fire that happened early Tuesday morning on Washer Road in rural Macoupin County is under investigation by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office. The fire was reported at 6:06 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31 and county sheriff deputies arrived to...
wlds.com
People’s Bank & Trust Announce Several Promotions and Staffing Changes
People’s Bank & Trust has announced four key promotions at its branches across the area. Susan Palliser has been promoted to Assistant Vice President, Consumer Banking in Waverly and Palmyra. Palliser joined the Bank in October 2011 as a Consumer Banker and was later promoted to Consumer Banking Officer.
nprillinois.org
Race cars part of downtown Springfield | Community Voices
Geoff Isringhausen joined Community Voices to share a grant program Isringhausen Imports is helping fund in downtown Springfield. Geoff, his family, and company are also involved in auto racing including in Europe. In addition to the high-end brands they sell, they also sell race cars out of their downtown showroom. Plans are in motion to add another showroom as part of their downtown complex.
newschannel20.com
Coroner identifies man found dead in Lowe's parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon has identified the 56-year-old individual found dead in a semi-truck in the Lowe's parking lot on Saturday. Allmon says the man was identified as James Barksdale, of Springfield. Preliminary autopsy findings showed no evidence of injury or trauma. The...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Wind Chill Advisory prompts remote learning on February 3
Illinois Public Media is tracking closings, delays, and school remote days due to bitterly cold weather on February 3. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has placed Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Piatt, Vermilion counties under a Wind Chill Advisory from Thursday 11:00 p.m.-Friday 10:00 a.m. This story will be updated.
WAND TV
Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
Shooting victim taken to Decatur hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. Officers arrived at a liquor store on the 1300 block of N. 22nd St. to find a 38-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Detectives with the Decatur Police […]
wmay.com
City Treasurer Buscher plans to renovate the beach house at Lake Springfield
A candidate for Springfield mayor has some big plans for the beach house at Lake Springfield. City Treasurer Misty Buscher says she would like to turn the area around the beach house into a summertime gathering spot, with picnic tables, a playground, an area for bocce ball, and a small stage that could feature acoustic music and other performances.
Comments / 0