Springfield, IL

WAND TV

Springfield firefighters called to fire at Nudo Products building

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called to a fire at one of the Nudo Products buildings Tuesday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department were called out for a fire in a commercial building in the 1600 block of Taylor Ave. Heavy smoke was showing from the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Deceased man found last week in a semi in Springfield identified

The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the man found deceased inside a semi in Springfield last weekend. The body of 56-year-old James Barksdale of Springfield was discovered Saturday afternoon inside the truck, which was parked in a lot in the 25-hundred block of North Dirksen Parkway. There...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Efoil ban on Lake Springfield lifted for now

An ordinance banning the use of motorized foilboards – an inventive variety of surfboard – on Lake Springfield is on hold for the moment but could come back later this month. Supporters of the ordinance have raised concerns that the devices, also known as “efoils,” would be too...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Major job cuts planned for State Farm & Wells Fargo in Illinois

Springfield, Ill. (WMBD)– State Farm is eliminating 451 positions at the end of March and Wells Fargo is eliminating 140 positions in Springfield. State Farm is an insurance company that has a headquarters in Bloomington. According to a State Farm spokesperson, the move comes from a decision by the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

R3 youth programs working to combat violence in central Illinois

The National Youth Advocate Program is using more than $250,000 from a state grant to launch initiatives focused on violence prevention. As a mom of teens, Brandi Brown is worried about her kids staying safe. "So much with the social media and so much online that's unseen- that you have...
ILLINOIS STATE
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County fire on Tuesday claims one life

A fire that happened early Tuesday morning on Washer Road in rural Macoupin County is under investigation by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office. The fire was reported at 6:06 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31 and county sheriff deputies arrived to...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
nprillinois.org

Race cars part of downtown Springfield | Community Voices

Geoff Isringhausen joined Community Voices to share a grant program Isringhausen Imports is helping fund in downtown Springfield. Geoff, his family, and company are also involved in auto racing including in Europe. In addition to the high-end brands they sell, they also sell race cars out of their downtown showroom. Plans are in motion to add another showroom as part of their downtown complex.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Coroner identifies man found dead in Lowe's parking lot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon has identified the 56-year-old individual found dead in a semi-truck in the Lowe's parking lot on Saturday. Allmon says the man was identified as James Barksdale, of Springfield. Preliminary autopsy findings showed no evidence of injury or trauma. The...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Wind Chill Advisory prompts remote learning on February 3

Illinois Public Media is tracking closings, delays, and school remote days due to bitterly cold weather on February 3. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has placed Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Piatt, Vermilion counties under a Wind Chill Advisory from Thursday 11:00 p.m.-Friday 10:00 a.m. This story will be updated.
PIATT COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Shooting victim taken to Decatur hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. Officers arrived at a liquor store on the 1300 block of N. 22nd St. to find a 38-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Detectives with the Decatur Police […]
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

City Treasurer Buscher plans to renovate the beach house at Lake Springfield

A candidate for Springfield mayor has some big plans for the beach house at Lake Springfield. City Treasurer Misty Buscher says she would like to turn the area around the beach house into a summertime gathering spot, with picnic tables, a playground, an area for bocce ball, and a small stage that could feature acoustic music and other performances.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

