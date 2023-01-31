ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Gaston County school choice fair is Friday & Saturday

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County school choice fair starts Friday, giving parents and students the opportunity to learn about 22 magnet programs in Gaston County Schools. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, with a second session running from 9 a.m....
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Churches, hospitals step up to the plate to combat food insecurity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The rising cost of groceries is making it harder for families to put food on the table. Charlotte-area organizations and hospitals are seeking solutions to keep people from going hungry. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocery costs are up almost 12% when comparing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

West Charlotte coffee shop hopes to inspire new Black business owners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we celebrate Black History Month, one west Charlotte business is celebrating Black culture through coffee, books and more. Just off Beatties Ford Road sits Archive CLT, a business rooted in remembering the past. Underneath the sound of grinding coffee, you'll see images displayed that serve as a reminder of what's possible.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gastonia investing in infrastructure with its eyes set on growth

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The city of Gastonia is preparing to prop up local infrastructure with $75 million after passing a transportation bond referendum in November. The beginning phases to fix the city's roads will use about $10 million. Repair work will start on 30 miles of roadway to...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

New program to help potential home buyers in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Home interest rates remain high, which can be a significant barrier to homeownership. But the city of Charlotte wants to help overcome that barrier. The city is launching a new pilot program, called House Charlotte Plus. There are six ‘Corridors of Opportunity’ in the city. They’re...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Ride fare free with CATS for Transit Equity Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System will provide free transportation on Saturday, Feb. 4 to mark Transit Equity Day. This day honors the legacy of Rosa Parks on what would have been her 110th birthday in creating equitable transit across the nation. All CATS bus routes, paratransit,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

How CMS is seeking solutions for the digital divide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The COVID-19 pandemic shined a light on something many local homes don’t have: reliable internet. Without it, people could not work from home nor could kids even attend school. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is seeking solutions trying to get thousands of students and their families connected to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

What are the leash laws in Charlotte?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s hard to walk a greenway or even go to a brewery in Charlotte without seeing a dog. According to the U.S. News and World Report, Charlotte is in the top 40 best cities to be a dog owner. But with that comes a lot of people giving their dogs some freedom and keeping them off a leash.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Democrats to consider moving SC primary to 1st on its calendar

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Democrats are reconsidering making South Carolina the first primary voting state, which would raise the importance of the state for candidates seeking that party’s nomination. Over the last half-century, primaries for both the Republican and Democratic national committees have started in Iowa. this weekend...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

New pilot program offers subsidies to homebuyers in Corridors of Opportunity

Some residents can now get up to $80,000 in assistance to buy a home in parts of west, north and east Charlotte through an expansion of the city’s House Charlotte program. The pilot program, called House Charlotte Plus, is only available in certain areas surrounding the city’s designated Corridors of Opportunity, six lower-income areas where Charlotte is focusing development spending. They’re receiving $109 million in public and private funding.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte local news

