Gaston County school choice fair is Friday & Saturday
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County school choice fair starts Friday, giving parents and students the opportunity to learn about 22 magnet programs in Gaston County Schools. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, with a second session running from 9 a.m....
Gastonia receives $15,000 grant from Dominion Energy for farm-to-table project
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia's Keep Gastonia Beautiful program has been given a $15,000 grant from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. The grant will be used for a farm-to-table community project that connects local farmers with communities facing food insecurity. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
Churches, hospitals step up to the plate to combat food insecurity
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The rising cost of groceries is making it harder for families to put food on the table. Charlotte-area organizations and hospitals are seeking solutions to keep people from going hungry. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocery costs are up almost 12% when comparing...
House Charlotte homeownership program offers homebuying assistance for first-time homeowners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More help is now available for people looking to become first-time homeowners in Charlotte. House Charlotte homeownership program will now offer up to $80,000 in assistance for eligible residents purchasing a home within the Corridors of Opportunity. The program's goal is to help more people become...
West Charlotte coffee shop hopes to inspire new Black business owners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we celebrate Black History Month, one west Charlotte business is celebrating Black culture through coffee, books and more. Just off Beatties Ford Road sits Archive CLT, a business rooted in remembering the past. Underneath the sound of grinding coffee, you'll see images displayed that serve as a reminder of what's possible.
Gastonia investing in infrastructure with its eyes set on growth
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The city of Gastonia is preparing to prop up local infrastructure with $75 million after passing a transportation bond referendum in November. The beginning phases to fix the city's roads will use about $10 million. Repair work will start on 30 miles of roadway to...
WBTV
New program to help potential home buyers in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Home interest rates remain high, which can be a significant barrier to homeownership. But the city of Charlotte wants to help overcome that barrier. The city is launching a new pilot program, called House Charlotte Plus. There are six ‘Corridors of Opportunity’ in the city. They’re...
'We want to make sure that everybody in Lancaster County is cared for' | Lancaster County groups meeting community needs
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The United Way of Lancaster County and Lancaster Area Coalition for the Homeless (LACH) teamed up in January during Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week. Taking place from Jan. 21 through Feb. 2, “Project Connect” has hosted events all over the county between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
wfmynews2.com
COVID metrics trending the right direction, NC health leaders say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina and Mecklenburg County continue to decrease with most of the Charlotte area in the CDC's "low" community spread level. The trends of this winter are very different than the last few when COVID-19 quickly spread. There was a spike in COVID-19...
WBTV
Ride fare free with CATS for Transit Equity Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System will provide free transportation on Saturday, Feb. 4 to mark Transit Equity Day. This day honors the legacy of Rosa Parks on what would have been her 110th birthday in creating equitable transit across the nation. All CATS bus routes, paratransit,...
WCNC
City transportation chair 'skeptical' transit plan will get approved this year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The republican chairman of Charlotte City Council's Transportation, Planning and Development Committee is laying out his vision for how the city moves forward with its transportation plan, despite reluctance from state lawmakers. "I think we have work to do to modify the plan in order to...
How CMS is seeking solutions for the digital divide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The COVID-19 pandemic shined a light on something many local homes don’t have: reliable internet. Without it, people could not work from home nor could kids even attend school. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is seeking solutions trying to get thousands of students and their families connected to...
Bond reductions in Mecklenburg County a concern among law enforcement and the community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police posted their frustration on social media after a suspected repeated offender was released a day after a SWAT situation in Charlotte. According to records, Demont Forte has over 100 criminal filings. WCNC Charlotte has covered Forte in the past, including...
Atrium Health website suffers hack in nationwide cyber attack on medical facilities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A cyberattack on Monday left several medical providers with unresponsive websites. Atrium Health confirmed on Monday that it was one of the medical providers that suffered an attack. The issue was resolved by Atrium's information technology team within hours of the hack. According to Atrium, the...
'The bottom line is that Vision Zero works' | One city's success with traffic-safety program brings hope to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It happens far too often in Charlotte: a pedestrian or cyclist hit and killed on the road. Advocates for more safety changes say the problem can be systemic. "Undoing a lot of infrastructure that caters to automobiles is really hard,” Angela Berry, Charlotte Traffic Safety and...
'One person can make a difference' | Mental health advocate pushing to require suicide prevention signs in NC parking decks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A mental health advocate is pushing to expand her suicide prevention signs seen in many Charlotte parking decks statewide. Fonda Bryant began partnering with parking garages in 2019 to post green signs that say, "You're not alone. Need help? The national suicide hotline: Call 800-273-8255 Text: Help to 741741."
WCNC
FBI Charlotte offering rewards for separate electrical substation shootings in North Carolina
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The FBI Charlotte Field Office is offering two separate $25,000 rewards for information following shootings at electrical substations in Randolph County and Moore County, North Carolina. Deputies responded to a vandalism call at a power substation on Post Road in Randolph County back in January....
What are the leash laws in Charlotte?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s hard to walk a greenway or even go to a brewery in Charlotte without seeing a dog. According to the U.S. News and World Report, Charlotte is in the top 40 best cities to be a dog owner. But with that comes a lot of people giving their dogs some freedom and keeping them off a leash.
Democrats to consider moving SC primary to 1st on its calendar
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Democrats are reconsidering making South Carolina the first primary voting state, which would raise the importance of the state for candidates seeking that party’s nomination. Over the last half-century, primaries for both the Republican and Democratic national committees have started in Iowa. this weekend...
New pilot program offers subsidies to homebuyers in Corridors of Opportunity
Some residents can now get up to $80,000 in assistance to buy a home in parts of west, north and east Charlotte through an expansion of the city’s House Charlotte program. The pilot program, called House Charlotte Plus, is only available in certain areas surrounding the city’s designated Corridors of Opportunity, six lower-income areas where Charlotte is focusing development spending. They’re receiving $109 million in public and private funding.
