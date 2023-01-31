Read full article on original website
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Good News for Berkeley Cyclists Using Bancroft, Dana, and Fulton
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. The Berkeley City Council unanimously approved additional funding for the Southside Complete Streets project at...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
New Bill Would Improve Sight Distances at Intersections
Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San José) just introduced A.B. 413, a bill aimed at improving sightlines at crosswalks and intersections. It would prohibit vehicles from parking or stopping at the curb within twenty feet of a marked crosswalk or intersection, a pedestrian safety measure known as “daylighting.”. Widening sightlines...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Today’s Headlines
Muni is Still Still Using Floppy Discs? (SFStandard) Weekend Caltrain Closures Coming to S.F.<–>Millbrae for Electrification Work (DailyJournal) More on State Grants for Bay Area Transit (GlobalRailwayReview) SMART Train Gets $34 Million from State (NorthBayBizJournal) Conventional Bike Rentals Worry About Lyft Bikes (KTVU) Downtown S.F. IKEA Opening Soon (SFGate)
KTVU FOX 2
Multiple drivers suffer 'blown-out tires' in Hercules: CHP
HERCULES, Calif. - Several drivers in Hercules were likely not too happy on Wednesday morning when their cars got flat tires. The California Highway Patrol reported that just before 5 a.m., "multiple vehicles" suffered blown-out tires on Interstate Highway 80 west of Willow Avenue. The cause? Several boxes and large,...
Car flips over after 3-vehicle collision on Hwy 101 in SF: CHP
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A three-vehicle collision Wednesday night has caused a traffic jam on Highway 101 in San Francisco, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). One of the cars involved in the crash is a Nissan, which flipped over on its roof in the middle lanes of the highway around 7:32 p.m. There were […]
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
“Entitled” Bike Lane Lady Speaks Out
On a rainy December 29, advocate Stacey Randecker was out riding on 7th Street just north of Townsend when she came across the fifth motorist parked in the bike lane during her half-mile ride. It was an ambulance--which was not responding to an obvious emergency--blocking a protected bike lane. The...
'Domino effect of crashes': 19 cars hit in 6 crashes on 101 in SF
One person was injured and in stable condition after a series of crashes on U.S. 101 in San Francisco, officials said.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Crash Reported on Highway 4 and Pine Street in Martinez
Officials recently reported a fatal car crash on SR-4 and Pine Street in the Martinez area. The incident occurred at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, and blocked all lanes of State Route 4 for a brief period, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Fatal...
sfstandard.com
‘Like 10 Times in an Hour’: Oakland’s Airport Plaza a Thieves’ Paradise
“Look out for that gray car there,” a fast-food worker said while pointing toward a gas pump where a woman in a yellow coat was refueling a gray sedan. Sure enough, across the parking lot at a gas station, a man wearing a black hoodie and face mask stepped out from a silver SUV and smashed the sedan’s passenger window, snatched a purse and sped away.
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Cities Just Lost Zoning Control. See the Wildest Homes That Could Come to Your Neighborhood
The state’s Jan. 31 deadline has come and gone, and 69 out of 109 jurisdictions in the Bay Area have failed to submit their required eight-year housing plan to the state. Advocacy groups like YIMBY Law are already suing cities and counties, claiming they’ve violated state law by missing the deadline. But in the meantime, developers are preparing to file projects under the “builder’s remedy,” which means cities and counties cannot deny housing projects just because they violate local zoning plans.
KTVU FOX 2
Thieves ransack West Oakland convenience store 4 times in 3 months
OAKLAND, Calif. - A West Oakland convenience store owner is fed up after his shop was ransacked early Thursday for the fourth time in just three months. Ahmed Abdullah told KTVU the problem has become so bad he wants to close shop, and he’s already lost one insurance carrier over the costs of the break-ins.
East Bay fatal crash in Martinez on Westbound Highway 4, CHP says
There was a fatal accident involving three cars in Martinez early Wednesday morning on Westbound Highway 4, according to CHP.
Bay Area no-kill animal rescue at risk for closing per their landlord Caltrans
If Jelly's Place closes, the founder says the no-kill animal rescue would have to figure out what to do with more than 140 animals and 15 people would lose their jobs.
Thieves target unattended cars being warmed up during cold weather
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — At least 12 people in Alameda went from being really cold to really hot under the collar when they realized their cars had been stolen because of near freezing temperatures. The Alameda Police Department said since Saturday, many people who tried to get their cars warm while they were not inside […]
KQED
Last Remaining Portion of Oakland's Largest Homeless Encampment Faces Eviction
On Friday, a federal district judge will decide whether evictions at one of Oakland’s longest-running settlements of unhoused people can proceed. The Wood Street Commons, home to upwards of 60 people, is the last remaining segment of a larger settlement that ran parallel to Wood Street in West Oakland, mostly under the Interstate 880 freeway. The expansive site at one time stretched for more than 25 city blocks with an estimated 300 people living there.
USPS worker robbed in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday, a report of a mail carrier with the United States Postal Service being robbed came into the U.S. Postal Inspection Service around 2 p.m. The call reported the mail carrier being robbed on New Bedford Court in Vallejo. Two suspects stole postal keys from the carrier, according to officials. The […]
Daily Californian
Oakland Safeway moves to curb shoplifting
Berkeley students and shoppers are in for a technological surprise at the Safeway on College Avenue: installed anti-theft doors and scanners inside the store. The self checkout is now barricaded off, except for an exit that is lined by a scanner monitored by an employee. Additionally, shoppers must scan the barcode off their receipt before leaving.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland hills fire causes 'significant destruction' at home, 1 pet rescued
OAKLAND, Calif. - A residential fire in Oakland hills causes "significant destruction" of a home, officials said. The fire started around 4:15 p.m. Thursday and appears to be accidental, according to the Oakland Police Department. The original blaze was considered a "three-alarm" fire and three other homes were impacted. The...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Fatality Reported on Interstate 580 Near Castro Valley
On the morning of Monday, January 30, 2023, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a car versus pedestrian collision on Interstate 580 near Castro Valley in Alameda County. The pedestrian crash occurred shortly after 5:10 a.m. on eastbound I-580 at the northbound Interstate 238 connector in Ashland, according to investigators.
Two fatal crashes reported in San Jose Wednesday morning
Two people died on separate collisions on San Jose roadways Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
