ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

U of I professors receive $9.5 million to study influenza in ducks

By Jamal Williams
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PLFt6_0kWjhmD700

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — U of I professors will receive $9.5 million over the next three years to study several influenza viruses in ducks.

U of I researchers build robots to help elderly

It’s all a part of the research project funded by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. It’s one of 13 selected by the institute as part of its $100 million Emerging Pathogens Initiative.

The goal is to study a duck’s immune system. Researchers want to see what can be used to help stop the spread of future diseases in people and other animals, ultimately preventing future pandemics.

They plan on doing this by creating new, untested approaches that reveal how pathogens work. U of I Assistant biochemistry professor Nicholas Wu described the research as high risk, high reward.

“We’re not sure that we’ll find anything,” Wu said. “It might be that there’s nothing special but there’s also a chance that there’s something waiting for us to discover.”

U of I researchers study pumas, ecosystems

Wu said they’d also like to isolate antibodies from ducks to see if they’re compatible with people and create new antibodies to block the areas where infections occur the most like the lungs.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

“It means everything to me”: School surprise leaves nurse in tears

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A Rantoul elementary school nurse won a statewide nursing award yesterday. And today they held an assembly to show appreciation. Pleasant Acres Elementary School did a great job at keeping their plan a secret. Once nurse Christina Jones got the call, she said she raced to the gym and what she […]
RANTOUL, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

217 Today: Gas stoves are feeling the heat after study shows link to asthma

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is seeking more information about revisions to a national high school course on African American History that were released yesterday. Governor Pritzker signed legislation last week setting new standards for wind and solar farms that county boards must follow. The University of Illinois opened a new...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Sen. Faraci hopes for more local, diverse U of I trustee picks

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — State Sen. Paul Faraci (D-Champaign) is speaking out in favor of new appointees he hopes will reflect the community’s values and the university’s diversity. Two University of Illinois trustees, Naomi Jakobsson and Stuart King, had their terms expire in 2023. Now Governor J.B. Pritzker will need to appoint new trustees. Jakobsson […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign’s Parkland College working to change pharmacy-technician program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Parkland College is looking to change one of its programs. The one that helps get you medicine when you’re sick. The college is planning to add an on-campus pharmacy-technician class. Right now, it’s only offered online. In person, students will get hands-on experience in labs. Cayla Waters, Parkland’s program manager for […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Local woman shares understanding the importance of timing after she had a heart attack

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Gibson City woman now understands the importance of what's known as door-to-balloon time after she suffered a heart attack in July 2022. OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center shared Tammi Fanson's story. In July 2022, Fanson had been dealing with high blood pressure, stress, fatigue, and shortness of breath. Fanson shared that she thought it was just life being difficult. However, she found herself at Gibson Area Hospital in the midist of a heart attack.
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

U of I Police Training Institute Director set to retire

SAVOY, Ill., (WCIA) — A longtime director is retiring from a career of training the next generation of those who keep you safe. Michael Schlosser, the director of the Police Training Institute at the U of I, is retiring. He’s taught many classes and over 7,000 students over his 25-year career at the institute. He […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Leadership Tomorrow to equip future leaders in our communities

Vermilion Advantage has opened up applications for both students and mentors for class 34 of Leadership Tomorrow (formerly Leadership Danville). Leadership Tomorrow is a community leadership program with the mission to equip and challenge the next generation to get involved and shape the future and direction of the community’s potential. Vermilion Advantage has partnered with Monyok Leadership and has restructured the objectives and participation requirements.
DANVILLE, IL
25newsnow.com

Rivian, State Farm layoffs create recession worries

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Large layoffs at Rivan Automotive and State Farm Insurance, among others, have sparked concern that the U.S. economy is heading for a recession. Rivian announced that 6% of its workforce will be let go, but the electric vehicle maker is keeping its assembly line employees.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign teenager collects almost $3,000 for charity

CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WCIA) – A 17-year-old St. Thomas More student in Champaign recently collected almost $3,000 for charity. Brenden Damore has played baseball most of his life. When an overwhelming amount of gear started piling up during the pandemic, he started sending uniforms, bats, and other equipment to other kids in Central Illinois and created […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

“It benefits all of us”: Carle Hospital seeking volunteers for live music program

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Live music isn’t what you’d expect to hear when walking into a hospital. But Carle Hospital in Urbana is using music to help soothe their patients. Professional vocalist Audrey Vallance approached Carle to start the Creative Arts Music Program a year ago. Volunteers with the program play live instruments in the lobbies of reFresh Eatery, the North Star Café, and Mills Breast Cancer Institute. They’ll start playing at Will’s Garden in the summer.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

ADM workers go on strike at Decatur plant

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Union members of Teamsters 916 are on strike at the Archer Daniels Midlands plant in Decatur. The union declared a strike 7 p.m. Thursday, after ADM did not agree to a pay increase of 12 percent over three years, according to a news release from the union. Workers say they deserve […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Orange Krush apologizes for Iowa ticket fiasco

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Some of the loudest fans in college basketball are apologizing for a ticket mess between Illinois and Iowa. The University of Illinois student section, Orange Krush, is taking the blame after Iowa invalidated 200 of their road trip tickets. Krush leaders admitted they used the Boys and Girls Club name to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Construction starts at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced construction will begin on the $100 million investment for the Illini Hall Replacement and Altgeld Hall Renovation Project at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. The funding is made possible by the Rebuild Illinois Capital program along with $40 million from University...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Blazing Pianos with Champaign Firefighters

The mission of the Champaign Firefighters Benevolent Fund is to honor the sacrifice of the family members of our fallen brothers and sisters; to support active and retired Local 1260 members and their families; to support other firefighters and their families in Illinois and beyond; and, to provide financial support to community members and/or groups locally.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

How is a guinea pig like a pirate?

Avast, ye scurvy dogs! Don’t be feeding the wrong diet or yer guinea pig can end up with scurvy!. It’s true! Guinea pigs are unique in the rodent world in that they require a daily source of vitamin C, just like people! Lack of vitamin C in the diet leads to a condition called scurvy. You may recall that sailors in earlier times also didn’t get vitamin C, having no access to fresh fruits and vegetables, and so pirates also got scurvy.
WCIA

Medical debt under $500 to no longer appear in credit reports

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – If you have hospital bills stacking up, three credit reporting agencies are making a change that may improve your finances. Medical debt less than $500 will no longer appear on credit reports run by Experian, Equifax or TransUnion. To Champaign County Health Care Consumers Executive Director Claudia Lennhoff, this is a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

All Out Acappella back at Unity High School

Friday, February 10th @ 7 pm the Unity Music Boosters invite you to an evening of exceptional singing, raffle prizes, and fun 🎵 💜! Join us for All Out Acappella, our annual fundraiser that raises funds for all Unit 7 music programs. You can purchase tickets online or at the door on the 10th. Buy your tickets early for the best seats! Follow “All Out Acappella” or “Unity Music Boosters” on Facebook or visit www.unitymusicboosters.org for more information.
TOLONO, IL
WCIA

Danville revitalization grows with new business

DANVILLE, Ill. — Plans to revitalize downtown Danville may be working. The city unveiled a new business today. They say this addition is a small example of what’s to come. Having more startups downtown is just a small step to a much bigger plan. Vermillion advantage believes new successful businesses are an easy way to bring new life to the area. They say within the last two years close to twelve small businesses have been added.
DANVILLE, IL
mahometdaily.com

Scott Block turns passion into House of Brisket

For years Scott Block found himself raising cattle and farming grain, until one day he decided he was ready for a change of pace. “I’ve always enjoyed cooking,” Block shared. “I always made our family meals.” Eventually, Block’s passion turned into his livelihood. Originating in...
PARIS, IL
WCIA

WCIA

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy