Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
Make money offline in USA for high lifestyleBhawna AroraMobile, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
Related
Nick Saban needs to avoid this Alabama defensive coordinator hire
Alabama fans will be furious is Nick Saban promotes Todd Grantham from within this winter. While there is still a chance Nick Saban will be able to hire former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt to be his new defensive coordinator, he does have a contingency plan of sorts in the form of Todd Grantham.
No. 1 Recruit Dylan Raiola Announces Transfer Decision
Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 2024 football prospect in the country, is transferring from Chandler (Ariz.) to Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle for his senior year of high school according to Adam Gorney of Rivals. This will be Raiola's third high school after transferring from Burleson (Texas) to Chandler, where ...
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Names ‘Most Impressive’ QB at Senior Bowl
The Dallas owner shared his opinion on the top signal-caller in Mobile this week.
National Signing Day 2023 Winners and Losers
Here are the college football teams that impressed with their recruiting efforts this cycle and those that did not fare as well.
Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts
The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
College Football's 5 Worst Recruiting Classes This Year
College football's 2023 recruiting cycle is nearly complete. The final National Signing Day of the cycle took place on Wednesday. The usual suspects - Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Ohio State, etc. - are the top of the rankings. But which schools have the worst classes? Here are the worst recruiting ...
Roll Tide Rumor Mill: Nick Saban Has His Coordinators For 2023
Alabama fans can rejoice. The Alabama Crimson Tide has apparently settled on its coordinators for the 2023 season. Welcome to the fourth edition of the Roll Tide Rumor mill: Nick Saban Has His Coordinators. Roll Tide Rumor Mill; What's the Fate of Bill O'Brien and Pete Golding. First, please remember...
Longtime ESPN College Football Personality Joins Fox Sports
A former ESPN college football analyst has officially joined FOX Sports. Chris Fallica, who's known as "The Bear" to a lot of college football fans, joined the network on Wednesday afternoon. He even went on Colin Cowherd's show, The Herd to give an idea of what he will be doing for the ...
Nick Saban shows his hand with top Alabama offensive coordinator target
Alabama football fans have been waiting to see how Nick Saban will fill the Tide’s offensive coordinator vacancy but an early favorite has emerged. The longstanding speculation and rumors that former Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was going to be return to the NFL, the Patriots specifically, turned out to be true. And since that moment, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have been tasked with filling that void along with also replacing defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Watch: Twin 4-star recruits Andrew and Michael Harris commit to different schools
We have already seen one pairing of blue chip 2023 prospects join their commitment at the hip. Carver (Ala). edge Qua Russaw and defensive lineman James Smith made themselves a package deal – eventually settling on Alabama together. Many recruiting analysts expected to see another pair of teammates commit...
Jaden Rashada commits to new school after Florida deal falls through
Quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada has landed with a new school after his NIL deal with Florida collapsed last month. Rashada announced Wednesday that he has committed to play at Arizona State, which he called his “childhood dream school.” Forks Up 4L! 🔱🆙! #Home @KennyDillingham pic.twitter.com/lld1QZc3tJ — Jaden Rashada 5️⃣ (@jadenrashada) February 1, 2023 Rashada, a... The post Jaden Rashada commits to new school after Florida deal falls through appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Score Of Major College Basketball Game Is Embarrassing
On Tuesday night, the Alabama Crimson Tide entered as heavy favorites against the Vanderbilt Commodores. In fact, Alabama was favored by 15 points heading into the SEC showdown. Apparently that betting spread wasn't even close to enough, though. In the first half, the Crimson Tide opened up a 43-15 ...
Patrick Mahomes just put a nail in the Bengals fan conspiracy coffin
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put to rest the talk of the Joseph Ossai penalty in the AFC Championship Game shouldn’t have counted. The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57 by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning 45-yard field goal after a clutch run by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But during the run, Mahome had already gained the first down on third-and-four, but when he stepped well out of bounds, he was shoved by Bengals defensive lineman Joseph Ossai. That earned the defender an unnecessary roughness penalty and gave the Chiefs 15 more yards to get into easy field goal range.
2023 NFL Draft: Projecting all 31 first-round picks
Tom Brady retired and there’s a chance another titanic move could come of Green Bay, where Aaron Rodgers weighs dropping
Notre Dame All-American from 1966 championship team dies at 77
Sad news to report this Wednesday evening as it’s been announced that former Notre Dame All-American safety Tom Schoen died Monday. He was 77 years old. Schoen starred at Notre Dame from 1965-1967. After starting his college career at quarterback, he switched to the defensive backfield for his final two seasons with the Irish. That paid off in helping Notre Dame to the 1966 national championship and earning All-American honors as a senior in 1967.
Final Pac-12 recruiting rankings for 2023 cycle
For the fifth straight season, the Oregon Ducks have maintained their spot atop the Pac-12 Conference when it comes to recruiting. While there have been coaching changes across the league, the Ducks have consistently been better than the rest when it comes to acquiring talent and bringing it to Eugene. Whether it’s national recruiting with players from Texas or Florida or local recruiting from the USC Trojans’ backyard in Los Angeles, there are few players the Ducks have been unable to get over the past several years if they want them. Wednesday was another great day for Dan Lanning and the Ducks,...
Miami football 2023 class signed bedrock OL per national CFB analyst
Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports named the offensive linemen signed by the Miami football program as part of his “National Signing Day 2023: Evaluating the recruiting cycle’s Bedrock Classes“ Marcello highlighted five-star offensive tackle signees Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunlola. Mauigoa and Okunlola are the two highest-rated...
FanSided
306K+
Followers
608K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0