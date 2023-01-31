ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Athlon Sports

No. 1 Recruit Dylan Raiola Announces Transfer Decision

Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 2024 football prospect in the country, is transferring from Chandler (Ariz.) to Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle for his senior year of high school according to Adam Gorney of Rivals. This will be Raiola's third high school after transferring from Burleson (Texas) to Chandler, where ...
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts

The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Longtime ESPN College Football Personality Joins Fox Sports

A former ESPN college football analyst has officially joined FOX Sports.  Chris Fallica, who's known as "The Bear" to a lot of college football fans, joined the network on Wednesday afternoon. He even went on Colin Cowherd's show, The Herd to give an idea of what he will be doing for the ...
FanSided

Nick Saban shows his hand with top Alabama offensive coordinator target

Alabama football fans have been waiting to see how Nick Saban will fill the Tide’s offensive coordinator vacancy but an early favorite has emerged. The longstanding speculation and rumors that former Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was going to be return to the NFL, the Patriots specifically, turned out to be true. And since that moment, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have been tasked with filling that void along with also replacing defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Jaden Rashada commits to new school after Florida deal falls through

Quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada has landed with a new school after his NIL deal with Florida collapsed last month. Rashada announced Wednesday that he has committed to play at Arizona State, which he called his “childhood dream school.” Forks Up 4L! 🔱🆙! #Home @KennyDillingham pic.twitter.com/lld1QZc3tJ — Jaden Rashada 5️⃣ (@jadenrashada) February 1, 2023 Rashada, a... The post Jaden Rashada commits to new school after Florida deal falls through appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes just put a nail in the Bengals fan conspiracy coffin

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put to rest the talk of the Joseph Ossai penalty in the AFC Championship Game shouldn’t have counted. The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57 by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning 45-yard field goal after a clutch run by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But during the run, Mahome had already gained the first down on third-and-four, but when he stepped well out of bounds, he was shoved by Bengals defensive lineman Joseph Ossai. That earned the defender an unnecessary roughness penalty and gave the Chiefs 15 more yards to get into easy field goal range.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame All-American from 1966 championship team dies at 77

Sad news to report this Wednesday evening as it’s been announced that former Notre Dame All-American safety Tom Schoen died Monday. He was 77 years old. Schoen starred at Notre Dame from 1965-1967. After starting his college career at quarterback, he switched to the defensive backfield for his final two seasons with the Irish. That paid off in helping Notre Dame to the 1966 national championship and earning All-American honors as a senior in 1967.
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final Pac-12 recruiting rankings for 2023 cycle

For the fifth straight season, the Oregon Ducks have maintained their spot atop the Pac-12 Conference when it comes to recruiting. While there have been coaching changes across the league, the Ducks have consistently been better than the rest when it comes to acquiring talent and bringing it to Eugene. Whether it’s national recruiting with players from Texas or Florida or local recruiting from the USC Trojans’ backyard in Los Angeles, there are few players the Ducks have been unable to get over the past several years if they want them. Wednesday was another great day for Dan Lanning and the Ducks,...
EUGENE, OR
