Mercer County, NJ

New Jersey Monthly

The Princeton Pizzeria You Must Try

Pizzeria offering classic and eccentric creations on its signature thin crust. John and Jan Ordway created the kind of eatery they wanted for their young daughters—a friendly, community-minded spot with a focus on organic, farm-fresh ingredients. Gluten-free crust is available; all sauces and toppings are gluten free. THE MENU.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ hidden gem restaurant makes national top 100 list

How could a tiny, modest NJ restaurant become land on a list of the top 100 dining spots across the country?. For those who love Jessica’s Cafe, it’s easy to understand. It’s housed in an unassuming barn-like structure that appears, from a Google Maps search, to share with a Pella Windows place, which occupies the second floor. You probably wouldn’t even turn your head to notice Jessica’s Café on Terrill Road in Plainfield. But now, you know better.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Famed sushi restaurant to open second New Jersey location

Shumi, an award winning Japanese restaurant in Ridgewood, is opening a second New Jersey location in Leonia. According to New Jersey Digest, the restaurant will include an exclusive private Omakase Room that can seat eight VIP guests. As explained by NJ Digest:. The Omakase experience is derived from the Japanese...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Miami-inspired restaurant opens in Clifton, NJ

CLIFTON — A new bar and bistro has opened in Passaic County that promises to serve up a unique dining experience with high-energy hospitality. Made in Miami, inspired by “The Magic City’s” vivid and fascinating culture opened in Clifton at 39 Harding Avenue, on Dec. 23. But according to a restaurant rep, a grand opening will most likely be celebrated in March.
CLIFTON, NJ
