Read full article on original website
Related
Is This All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant in NJ The Best Bang For Your Buck?
I think I may have stumbled across the best bang for your buck in New Jersey on onlyinyourstate.com. I love all things Asian food and this restaurant in New Brunswick, NJ is for sure worth the trip if you’re bringing a big appetite and little cash. Of course, there...
New Jersey Monthly
The Princeton Pizzeria You Must Try
Pizzeria offering classic and eccentric creations on its signature thin crust. John and Jan Ordway created the kind of eatery they wanted for their young daughters—a friendly, community-minded spot with a focus on organic, farm-fresh ingredients. Gluten-free crust is available; all sauces and toppings are gluten free. THE MENU.
This Bucks County Inn and Restaurant is Offering a One-of-a-Kind Valentine’s Day Getaway for All Couples
A new inn and restaurant in Bucks County is proving to be a wonderful place to spend your Valentine’s Day this year. The Ghost Light Inn, a 12-room boutique hotel overlooking the Delaware River, located in the heart of beautiful New Hope, offers couples a small town intimate respite with its Romantic Indulgence Package.
NJ artist lives her dream of singing with her ‘popular’ Broadway idol
Theater nerds are a breed like no other — I speak from experience — and one Jersey girl got to live out her theater kid dream this week. You may remember Jax, 26, from coming in third place on the 14th season of American Idol. More recently, she released an absolute banger titled “Victoria’s Secret.”
New Jersey actors wanted for ‘Mean Girls’ movie musical filming
Attention anyone who’s trying to “fetch” happen, it’s going to happen right here in New Jersey!. Grant Wilfley Casting is looking for extras to be in the upcoming film adaptation of “Mean Girls: The Musical,” based on the 2004 teen comedy written by Tina Fey.
This New Hope Restaurant is Considered One of the Best Spots for Valentine’s Day
A popular eatery in Bucks County has grown a reputation for being one of the best places for a date night on Valentine’s Day. Staff writers for Visit Bucks County wrote about the local establishment. Karla’s Restaurant & Bar, located at 5 West Mechanic Street in New Hope, is...
Famous Philly hoagie shop set to open another NJ location on Valentine’s Day
ALLENDALE — A South Philadelphia hoagie shop built in 1992, and known for its sandwiches piled high with top-quality meats, cheeses, and a unique blend of spices is set to open another shop in New Jersey. This one is in Allendale on Valentine’s Day. PrimoHoagies, located at 57...
NJ hidden gem restaurant makes national top 100 list
How could a tiny, modest NJ restaurant become land on a list of the top 100 dining spots across the country?. For those who love Jessica’s Cafe, it’s easy to understand. It’s housed in an unassuming barn-like structure that appears, from a Google Maps search, to share with a Pella Windows place, which occupies the second floor. You probably wouldn’t even turn your head to notice Jessica’s Café on Terrill Road in Plainfield. But now, you know better.
Monmouth County, NJ pizzeria getting attention for unusual slices
When it comes to pizza, you don't mess around at the Jersey Shore. Pineapple? Don't even think about it. There's a new pizzeria in town and they definitely have people talking. You may have heard of cousins Sal Basile and Francis Garcia. Their popular pizzeria Artichoke and Basille is now...
Two brothers serving authentic Italian food at D'Angelo's Ristorante for over 3 decades
If you're looking for a romantic spot for dinner, there are two brothers who have been serving up authentic Italian fare in their namesake restaurant in Center City for 33 years.
Manville, NJ filmmaker returns home for advanced screening of new movie
MANVILLE — Attention movie buffs!. A special advance screening of The Outwaters at the filmmaker’s hometown theater in Manville on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The found footage horror movie was hailed as “one of the scariest movies of the year” on the festival circuit and has drawn comparisons to The Blair Witch Project and Skinamarink.
Beloved New Jersey Bakery Closes After 43 Years In Business
Another New Jersey staple has closed its doors, and although it's sad to see, I'm happy that it was on the owner's own terms. Everyone has a favorite bakery, even if sweets and baked goods aren't your things. I'm a fan of Fumosa, as well as Colonial both off 35...
Famed sushi restaurant to open second New Jersey location
Shumi, an award winning Japanese restaurant in Ridgewood, is opening a second New Jersey location in Leonia. According to New Jersey Digest, the restaurant will include an exclusive private Omakase Room that can seat eight VIP guests. As explained by NJ Digest:. The Omakase experience is derived from the Japanese...
Miami-inspired restaurant opens in Clifton, NJ
CLIFTON — A new bar and bistro has opened in Passaic County that promises to serve up a unique dining experience with high-energy hospitality. Made in Miami, inspired by “The Magic City’s” vivid and fascinating culture opened in Clifton at 39 Harding Avenue, on Dec. 23. But according to a restaurant rep, a grand opening will most likely be celebrated in March.
NJ has starring role in 2 new feature films
New Jersey serves as a backdrop for two feature films that hit the big screen on Friday. Areas of Burlington, Essex, Morris and Union counties were used for the filming of Knock at the Cabin and Daughter of the Bride, both of which can be viewed starting Feb. 3. The...
This Bucks County Restaurant Has Been Listed as One of the Top PA Establishments to Check Out This Year
One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries has been listed as a must-stop for those looking for a new dining spot this year. Kalena Thomhave wrote about the establishment for The Keystone.
5 NJ bakeries to get Eagles treats for your Super Bowl party
It’s been five years since the Philadelphia Eagles have touched a Super Bowl field and let's be real, it’s the only excitement we have in the tri-state area when it comes to football. Unless you’re a Giants fan, then I apologize. I’m a Jets fan so I...
The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ has sold — look inside
I told you back in October that the house used for the classic “Amityville Horror” film in Toms River was for sale, but it is off the market now as it was sold on 1/24/23. It sold for $1.46 million, about $200,000 less than it was listed for.
The most magical restaurant in NJ should be your Valentine destination
A Charbroiled Filet Mignon Burger? Yes, please! I’m not sure you can call a place that has been serving food of this caliber since 1843 a “hidden gem” but for lack of a better term, it really is. This one-of-a-kind experience has me thinking about Valentine's Day...
Melissa Gorga moves into her spectacular new Franklin Lakes, NJ home
I want so badly not to care about where Melissa Gorga of Real Housewives of New Jersey lives. But at the same time, I can’t help it. For so many reasons, those ladies are so darn insane that you just can’t turn away. But in Gorga’s case, she actually is probably the classiest and the most “normal“ of the bunch.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0