Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts

The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Patrick Mahomes just put a nail in the Bengals fan conspiracy coffin

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put to rest the talk of the Joseph Ossai penalty in the AFC Championship Game shouldn’t have counted. The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl 57 by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning 45-yard field goal after a clutch run by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But during the run, Mahome had already gained the first down on third-and-four, but when he stepped well out of bounds, he was shoved by Bengals defensive lineman Joseph Ossai. That earned the defender an unnecessary roughness penalty and gave the Chiefs 15 more yards to get into easy field goal range.
Raiders GM Dave Ziegler expects to field offers for Derek Carr: 'There's going to be people interested'

After nine seasons, Derek Carr's time with the Raiders appears to be nearing its end. Carr was unceremoniously benched with two games remaining in the 2022 season, laying the groundwork for a departure. The Raiders have been expected to explore trade options involving the veteran quarterback since the start of 2023, but there's been little movement on that front to this point.
Nick Saban shows his hand with top Alabama offensive coordinator target

Alabama football fans have been waiting to see how Nick Saban will fill the Tide’s offensive coordinator vacancy but an early favorite has emerged. The longstanding speculation and rumors that former Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was going to be return to the NFL, the Patriots specifically, turned out to be true. And since that moment, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have been tasked with filling that void along with also replacing defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
New York Giants GM Joe Schoen discusses off-season plans

The New York Giants are entering a crucial offseason coming off of their most successful season in the last decade. The goal for second-year general manager Joe Schoen is to build on the team’s newfound success. Schoen recently discussed the Giants’ plans for the offseason, saying the organization is “in much better shape this year.”
Ravens News 2/1: Tight on Cap Space and more

Credit the Eagles for having the conviction to reset with a new head coach and quarterback a few years after winning a Super Bowl rather than sticking with a Doug Pederson-Carson Wentz partnership that wasn’t working. Continuity is great, but sometimes being bold is the right move. What a season.
AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, DeMeco Ryans

ESPN’s Stephen Holder expects there to be mutual interest between the Colts and DE Yannick Ngakoue on another deal if Indianapolis can find the cap space. Ngakoue notched 9.5 sacks to lead the team in 2022. The Athletic’s Zak Keefer writes he doesn’t get the sense that Colts interim...
Giants Opinion: GM Joe Schoen’s True Tenure Starts Now

It’s tempting, and even technically correct, to say the New York Giants’ new general manager Joe Schoen has had a successful start to his tenure with Big Blue. After all, in their first season under Schoen’s watch, the Giants’ surpassed expectations and actually won a playoff game. Even after an unceremonious shallacking in the divional round at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, New York’s season should be seen as a step in the right direction.
Another outfield candidate comes off Yankees’ board

Another one bites the dust. Maybe. The New York Yankees remain in the market for an outfielder after watching Andrew Benintendi sign a five-year, $75 million contract with the Chicago White Sox. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And with less than two weeks until spring training begins...
Brett Baty spent offseason working with 5-time All-Star SS

New York Mets’ former first-round pick and top prospect Brett Baty hit a home run in his first at-bat in the major leagues in 2022, and the young third baseman has high expectations for himself in 2023. Part of that is improving his defense on the hot corner, and he got started on the right foot this offseason after working with five-time All-Star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki.
