Governor Ivey Announces $4 Million Awarded to Support Early Childhood Education
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey announced today that the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education (ADECE) was awarded $4 million by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for Alabama’s Preschool Development Grant Birth Through Five (PDG B-5) initiative for 2023.
