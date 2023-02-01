Mother killed, daughter injured in Ellwood City shooting; daughter’s boyfriend charged

UPDATE: A 42-year-old mother was killed and her 24-year-old daughter critically injured in an Ellwood City shooting Monday. The daughter’s boyfriend has been charged with the shooting, according to police.

Keegan Willis-King is charged with shooting the two women at an apartment at 216 First Street, according to Ellwood City police.

According to officials, the victim came home and found her mother dead. She called 911 before her boyfriend shot her.

Another daughter, a 22-year-old woman, was hiding in a back bedroom, and also called 911.

Police were called to the apartment around 5:18 p.m. for a report of shots fired. They set up a perimeter and heard four to five gunshots, according to a report. They ordered Willis-King from the building through a loud speaker. He was taken into custody while holding a gun, according to police.

Willis-King is charged with criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide.

There’s no indication of a motive at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY: A woman is dead and another person is fighting for their life in critical condition after a shooting in Ellwood City on Monday, according to the borough’s mayor.

Mayor Anthony Court said this is the first homicide of the year in Ellwood City.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. at an apartment building on First Street.

Sources tell Channel 11 the shooter and the victims knew each other.

“My friend at the bar, she’s one of the owners, started to go out the door to go to her car, she came flying back in. She said, ‘There’s a shooter out there!’ She said, ‘There’s police everywhere,’” recounted Alecia Anderson.

Court said police have someone in custody. Their name has not been released.

At last check, charges have not been filed.

A man who spoke to 11 News, but did not want to be identified said he watched through the bar window as a shirtless man backed away from the scene with his hands up.

“There was like four or five cops,” he said. “[The man] went down on the ground. They handcuffed him and put him in the car. No shoes, socks, no T-shirt.”

The names of the victims have not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 11 for updates.

