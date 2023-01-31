ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Is Steven Hyde in ‘That ’90s Show’? Debra Jo Rupp Clarifies

By Lauren Anderson
 4 days ago

Almost all of the original cast returns in That ’90s Show except for Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde. Topher Grace and Laura Prepon play Leia’s (Callie Haverda) parents in the Netflix spinoff. Plus, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Tommy Chong, Don Stark, Jim Rash, and Kurtwood Smith also appear in That ’90s Show .

Naturally, many fans are curious about Masterson’s character — what is Hyde up to in the That ’90s Show universe? Debra Jo Rupp has some thoughts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K86CQ_0kWjgY7i00
Danny Masterson during 2005 Park City | Randall Michelson/WireImage

Steven Hyde isn’t in ‘That ’90s Show’ because of Danny Masterson’s trial

Hyde doesn’t make an appearance in That ’90s Show because Masterson is on trial for rape . The actor was first accused of sexual assault in 2017. After being charged in June 2020 with the rape of three members of the Church of Scientology, Masterson pleaded not guilty. Eventually, Chrissie Carnell Bixler and Masterson’s ex-girlfriend Bobette Riales also reported sexual misconduct allegations.

The former That ’70s Show star was arrested on June 17, 2020 and later released on $3.3 million bail. He sought to have the charges dismissed in February 2022, but was unsuccessful.

Masterson’s trial began in October 2022, but since the jury could not make a unanimous decision, he is being retried in 2023. Jury selection is slated for March 29 (via Variety ). If convicted, Masterson faces a maximum sentence of 45 years to life in a California prison.

Debra Jo Rupp says Hyde is ‘invovled in some conspiracy theory’

Donna (Prepon) and Eric’s (Grace) relationship withstands the test of time after That ’70s Show — they’re still together in the Netflix spinoff . What’s more, Jackie (Kunis) and Kelso’s (Kutcher) marriage is in tact in the new decade. Fans also get to catch up with Fez in the spinoff — he dates the Forman’s neighbor Sherri (Andrea Anders) and owns the very successful hair salon Chez Fez. But what about Hyde?

When That ’70s Show ended, Steven Hyde was the owner of the only Grooves record store in Point Place, Wisconsin. In the series finale, he pulled together the last circle of the decade in the Forman’s basement.

In an interview with Vulture , Rupp addressed where Hyde is in 1995, the year season 1 of That ’90s Show takes place. “I think Hyde is traveling overseas somewhere and involved in some conspiracy theory,” she told the outlet. “He’s involved in some political thing. Let’s say that.”

Steven Hyde isn’t mentioned at all in ‘That ’90s Show’

The Netflix series is chock full of nods to That ’70s Show , from character appearances to Point Place hot spots and hidden set Easter Eggs. But when it comes to Hyde, That ’90s Show neglects to mention the character at all, even in Fez’s flashback in the finale, “Kids in America.”

In the episode, Fez (Valderrama) wonders what to do about Sherri (Andrea Anders). Donna, Eric, Jackie, and Kelso appear in a traditional That ’70s Show smoke circle in Fez’s imagination. However, Hyde is missing from the moment.

Stream all 10 episodes of That ’90s Show on Netflix.

