A Free 90’s Movie Series Is Happening In Charlotte
If you love 90’s movies, you’ll love this new series coming to Charlotte. Camp North End will host a new indoor movie series, and this one is 90’s themed. On Friday nights, through February and March, you can go watch your favorite 90’s movies on the jumbo screen at Camp North End. The movies will be shown inside the Ford Factory building at 1774 Statesville Ave.
The Date Night TikTok Trend You Can Play Right Here In Charlotte
Looking for a fun way to shake up your old date night routine? TikTok is here to help. According to Apartment Therapy, a new trend on the platform has people turning a trip to Trader Joe’s into an easy, cheap and most importantly, fun date night. And since we...
Famous Restaurant With Big Menu Opening New North Carolina Location
I consider myself lucky to live in an area where growth and progress occur daily. And, I especially love to hear of new locations of restaurants opening. A famous restaurant with a big menu is opening a new North Carolina location. Nationwide chain The Cheesecake Factory announced plans to open in Huntersville, North Carolina’s Birkdale Village later this year. The South Park location in Charlotte opened in 2002 and remains a popular spot. According to Charlotte Business Journal, North American Properties plans the new location for 8701 Townley Road. The 9500 square foot space formerly housed The Gap. Although I used to visit The Cheesecake Factory in Charlotte quite a bit, I admit it’s been a while. As far as chains go, I enjoy the extensive menu. But, I also admit sometimes being a bit overwhelmed by the 250+ choices of menu items. However, I like that such a wide variety of dishes allows anyone in your party to find something they enjoy no matter their tastes.
Have You Tried This New Sandwich Shop in Charlotte?
If you’re a sandwich kind of person then you might have a new spot on your radar. A famous sandwich shop is officially opened in Charlotte. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is open in Charlotte and has brought all of its famous sandwich glory. Capriotti’s is famous for their oven-roasted turkey sandwich that has cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo! WHEW!
14 Local Charlotte North Carolina Flower Shops For Valentines Day
Guys, Valentine’s Day is fast approaching. Do you need a little help? If you want to send your significant other flowers this year the time is now to place your order. Do not wait until the day before, it won’t end well! Whether you want them delivered at work or bring them home to her, you need to plan ahead. So if you want to spoil her with flowers but don’t know where to start that’s where I’m here to help. Charlotte North Carolina has a multitude of local flower shops for you to choose from and get the perfect bouquet or arrangement.
Charlotte Area Walmart’s Selling Breakup Bear For Valentine’s Day
Walmart is making breaking up a little more bearable this Valentine’s Day. The Sun says the retail giant is selling a plush bear with a pretty clear message. It sings and dances to NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye!” While holding a broken heart and wearing a shirt that reads “Bye Bye!”
Charlotte Knights Introduce Former Player As New Manager For 2023 Season
Just days after the Carolina Panthers welcomed former quarterback Frank Reich back to Charlotte as the team’s new head coach, the Charlotte Knights are celebrating a homecoming of their own. The Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox have introduced former Knights player Justin Jirschele as their new manager for the 2023 baseball season.
