Long Time Restaurant Closes Without WarningGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Local Restaurant and Market Closing After 6 MonthsGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Local Coffeeshop Review: Cup of JoeySuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
19-year-old dead after car crashes into tree in south Phoenix
PHOENIX — A 19-year-old man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a tree Thursday night in south Phoenix, police said. The single-vehicle collision occurred at about 9 p.m. near 30th Street and Southern Avenue. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Southern Avenue prior to hitting the tree. The...
Car chase near Casa Grande ends in Tempe crash
TEMPE, Ariz. — A car chase that began on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande ended early Friday morning in Tempe. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. near milepost 198. The driver allegedly continued driving north on I-10. PCSO deputies tried using...
AZFamily
Banner Health ordered to pay $1.2 million following cybersecurity hack
A Phoenix man who was wrongly convicted of first-degree murder in Florida wants a pardon and he has the support of the victim's family.
Missing Arizona girl found in Utah man's basement, authorities say
SALT LAKE CITY — A missing Arizona girl has been recently found in the Utah home of a convicted sex offender, officials said. The Utah Attorney General's Office announced Friday that investigators had located a juvenile from Arizona in the basement of 26-year-old Jordan Sorenson. On Jan. 31, officials...
Young child dies in Phoenix, suspect in custody
PHOENIX — A suspect has been booked into the Maricopa County jail on suspicion of being involved in the death of an 18-month-old child. Diego Garcia, 23, is facing felony charges after a young child he was watching ended up in the hospital with severe injuries, court records show.
fox10phoenix.com
How a homeless encampment grew on private property with Arizonans living out of cars and RVs
PHOENIX - We're getting a full view of the Valley’s homeless crisis parked in a large, vacant lot – it’s a new homeless community that’s popped up in Phoenix, but it’s in violation of the City code. Since our investigation began, we have learned that...
AZFamily
Avondale couple finally got their $5,000 from fake contractor
The so-called Augusta Rule allows homeowners to rent their home, up to 14 days a year, without having to report that income on their individual tax return.
All paws on deck! K-9s help sniff out safety threats at Super Bowl
ARIZONA, USA — With thousands of visitors expected to flood into the Phoenix metro area for the Super Bowl, law enforcement is deploying several K-9s to help keep people safe. While they couldn't be specific, Phoenix police tell 12News that at least five times more highly trained K-9s will...
Report of gun on campus leads to lockdown at Red Mountain High School in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A student from Red Mountain High School was arrested Thursday for allegedly bringing a gun to campus, authorities said. Mesa police said around 2:50 p.m. officers received a call from school employees saying that there was a report of a student on campus with a gun in his backpack.
AZFamily
911 call released of dead newborn found in Phoenix McDonald’s last March
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A frustrated fire department dispatcher can be heard on a 911 call released on Thursday with the inaction of people inside a Phoenix McDonald’s where a dead newborn was found last spring. A man calls first responders around 2 p.m. on March 27 at the fast food restaurant near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road. “I’m calling because somebody left a baby in the toilet seat, I guess,” the caller said. He told 911 customers could hear the baby crying three to four minutes before he called but said it looks dead. “It wasn’t even ready to be born. It’s just there. Everything is on the toilet, the guts, everything,” he said.
Phoenix police find woman shot to death inside car
PHOENIX — A woman is dead in Phoenix after she was found inside of a car with a gunshot wound, the city's police department said. Officers responded to the scene near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road early Friday morning after reports of an unresponsive person inside of a vehicle, police said. They found the woman inside the vehicle and pronounced her dead at the scene.
AZFamily
KTAR.com
Student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to Mesa high school
PHOENIX — An East Valley high school student was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly brought a gun to campus, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department said the student faces several felony charges from the incident at Red Mountain High School, on Brown Road east of Power Road. Police...
YAHOO!
2 people shot in vehicle near Grand Canyon University in Phoenix
A Tuesday night shooting in Phoenix left two people wounded and fleeing to nearby Grand Canyon University for help. Officers responded to the area of 35th and Missouri avenues about a shooting and found two men with gunshot wounds who were sent to a local hospital, police said. The victims were shot while in their car on 35th Avenue when multiple individuals began to shoot at them from another vehicle, police detailed.
AZFamily
Popular Tempe restaurant, Mesa dessert cafe hit with health violations
Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity.
Sun City condo fire leaves woman dead, firefighters say
SUN CITY, Ariz. — A woman is dead and a duplex is destroyed after an early morning fire broke out in Sun City, firefighters from numerous agencies said Friday. Firefighters responded to the scene near the intersection of Peoria and 107th avenues to find one condo fully engulfed in flames and another condo partially on fire, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.
Arizona Park Temporarily Closes After Additional Human Remains Found Following Hiker’s Discovery of Skull
Arizona officials have temporarily restricted access to a park after investigators found human remains. The gruesome discovery was made in regions of South Mountain Park. The news comes after a hiker found a human skull in the same area several weeks earlier. Now, investigators are continuing their search to find evidence in what they’re calling a homicide case.
AZFamily
FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
AZFamily
Mold growth on yogurt, food stored on floor found at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a Month
Phoenix, AZ. - In addition to being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Phoenix also led the nation with the highest inflation rate last year, due in large part to the number of new residents moving to the area, which is making everything more expensive.
Comments / 7