Paul McCartney Recalled 1 ‘Manic American’ Fan Who Knew the Beatles Member ‘Through God’

The Beatles had “exuberant” fans, according to songwriter Paul McCartney. He even described some American fans as “manic” over the band, with one listener claiming she already knew the artist “through God.” Here’s what he said during a 1965 interview with Playboy Magazine.

What was ‘Beatlemania’? The rock band behind the cultural phenomenon

Two members of The Beatles, John Lennon, singer and guitarist, and Paul McCartney, singer and bass guitarist | Fox Photos/Getty Images

Fans would do more than “twist and shout” over the Beatles. They’re the band behind “Beatlemania,” a term to describe the physical reaction of fans seeing the Fab Four. Some would faint, vomit, and scream at the sight of the Beatles.

This reaction eventually led the band to stop performing concerts — they couldn’t hear the instruments over the screaming. As one of the first British bands to score big in America, McCartney detailed a strange fan interaction at one press conference in the United States.

Paul McCartney said 1 Beatles fan knew him ‘through God’

The Beatles had an unapologetically “enthusiastic” fan base. During a 1965 interview with Playboy, McCartney shared his experience with fame, elaborating on his time abroad. The Beatles member said he met “some really maniac American girls” — one of whom claimed she knew him “through God.”

That was one girl named Lily who introduced herself at a press conference. She asked if the name held any significance to McCartney, to which he responded no.

“Derek, our press agent… was sort of hanging about, and he said, ‘Well did you ring, or did you write, or something?’ And she said, ‘No,’” McCartney said (via Beatles Interviews ). “And he said, ‘Well, how did you get in touch with Paul? How do you know him?’ And she said, ‘Through God.’”

“Well, there was sort of a ghastly silence,” the songwriter continued. “I mean, we both sort of gulped and blushed. I said, ‘Well, that’s very nice, Lily. Thanks very much. I must be off now.'”

Related

Paul McCartney Stayed in Touch With the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson (And Even Played an Unreleased Song for Him)

The Beatles sometimes worried for their safety due to ‘exuberant fans’ and crowds

Beatles fans sometimes put this band (and people close to them) in danger. The band members commented on this rise to fame, saying that they often didn’t mind. Lennon would even sign autographs outside his home and at the hospital where his son was born.

“Well they get exuberant, you know, but we’re uhh — We enjoy it,” McCartney said in a 1964 interview (via Beatles Interviews ). “We don’t come to any harm, ‘cuz the policemen are equally as exuberant. The police have a great time.”

Once Ringo Starr’s then-girlfriend was scratched by a Beatles fan. She was waiting outside the venue for the band when a crazed listener reached her hand inside Mo Starkey’s car. Cynthia Lennon was pregnant around that time and, due to safety concerns, stayed away from the Beatles’ venues.

A self-proclaimed fan was the cause of John Lennon’s death. The artist was shot and killed in New York City in 1980.