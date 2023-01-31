Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftopsRoger MarshOregon State
Multiple Agencies Respond To House FireOregon Coast Breaking NewsEddyville, OR
Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped objectRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
Related
Lincoln Riley vs. Dan Lanning: USC and Oregon football have a new age recruiting rivalry
In the 2023 recruiting cycle, California's top defensive prospects chose Oregon over USC
Contract details released for Oregon Ducks safeties coach/co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton
Chris Hampton will earn more as Oregon’s safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator than any of his three predecessors and he has the most substantial buyout to leave UO of any Ducks defensive assistant coach from at least the last five years. Hampton signed a two-year contract through Jan. 2025...
Wild message board post suggests Bo Nix will return to Auburn football
A poster on Auburn Undercover’s infamous ‘The Bunker’ message board shared a wild theory he heard through the grapevine about Bo Nix bolting Oregon to return to the Plains and finish his collegiate career with Auburn football. The poster cited a possible COVID exemption that would give...
KGW
Mixed results for Oregon football on National Signing Day | Locked On Ducks
Reaction to Oregon football's second national signing day in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Plus, a look at Oregon men's basketball's NCAA tournament hopes.
What they’re saying nationally about Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class
Oregon added one more signee to its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, giving the Ducks 30 scholarship high school and junior college players and 10 transfers in their class. UO’s class of high school signees ranks No. 8 by 247Sports, On3 and Rivals. Here’s a roundup of what was written...
USC football: 4-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant signs with Oregon Ducks over Trojans
Pleasant chose Oregon over USC, UCLA, Cal and Boston College
Oregon State baseball: Predicting Beavers’ new-look starting lineup, weekend rotation, breakout players and more
As the Oregon State baseball team gathered last week for its first interview session of the 2023 college baseball season, there was talk of Omaha, championships and keeping traditions alive. Yes, the Beavers lost 16 players, including 12 key contributors, from last season’s talented team. Sure, eight players were selected...
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice by police in 3 days says it’s an example of broader racial bias
A state lawmaker from Portland who was stopped by police twice in three days during his commute home from the Capitol in Salem said Thursday the frequency of those incidents is a concrete example of how law enforcement disproportionately targets Black motorists. Rep. Travis Nelson, a Democrat and registered nurse,...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Mayors, Potholes, and Economic Development 1/30/23
Wednesday was “City Day at the Capitol” in Salem and we met with delegations from Philomath, Toledo, Newport, Siletz, Yachats, and Lincoln City. We talked about homelessness, water systems, police stations, sidewalks, and rodeo stands. At the end of the day, I invited everyone down to the House Chamber for a group photo.
oregoncapitalinsider.com
Gov. Kotek's budget omits $60 million project at OSU-Cascades
Gov. Tina Kotek’s proposed 2023-25 budget does not include capital construction funds for OSU-Cascades’ proposed $60 million health and recreation center. The governor's recommended budget, released Tuesday, is a 475-page proposal for how to raise and spend money in Oregon for the two-year budget cycle that begins on July 1.
Opinion: Oregonians deserve equal voting rights regardless of party
Kalloch is a board member of All Oregon Votes and is president-elect of the City Club of Eugene. He lives in Eugene. Last spring, I was soundly defeated in the Democratic primary for the 4th Congressional District. In a post-election chat, a fellow candidate told me that “it sounded like you were running a general election campaign.”
lebanonlocalnews.com
Sweet Home’s Cedar Shack signs off
Breaker, breaker: Venerable family-operated restaurant closes after more than a half-century. After nearly 58 years serving burgers and milkshakes, the Cedar Shack Drive-In is “over and out.”. According to manager Jan Hufford, the family closed the venerable eatery for the holidays on Dec. 18, 2022, then, in the interim,...
University of Oregon loses 1st round as judge allows Portland State professor’s free speech case to proceed
A lawsuit by Portland State University professor Bruce Gilley can proceed against the University of Oregon over his temporary ban last year from the UO’s Twitter account on equity issues, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez denied the UO’s motion to dismiss Gilley’s lawsuit,...
kezi.com
Another anti-Semitic act occurs in the Thurston community
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The community of Thurston is again seeing anti-semitic bags on their streets and sidewalks, making it a second occurrence in less than a month. The bags are filled with corn as a means to weigh them down and contain fliers with anti-semitic messages. Local Thurston resident Andy said that there are different types of contents in each bag, but are all equally shocking and inappropriate.
KSLTV
Kidnapping suspect in custody after leading Nevada police in car chase
ELKO COUNTY, Nevada — An Oregon man is in police custody for possible kidnapping and other crimes committed across multiple states Monday. According to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Kyle Keith Martin from Lowell, Oregon, was spotted by one of their deputies as they responded to a found stolen car in Wells, Nevada.
klcc.org
Jury says anti-masker is guilty of all charges from Crumb Together incident; new cookie biz opening in same location
An anti-mask activist from the Gresham area of Portland has been found guilty of all charges stemming from a violent confrontation inside a Eugene cookie shop in 2021. A 12-member jury handed down their verdict in Lane County Circuit Court Tuesday. It found Amy Verlee Hall guilty of assault (in the third degree), burglary (first degree), criminal trespass (second degree), disorderly conduct (second degree), and harassment.
kezi.com
Eugene woman warns parents after encounters in which random man touched her baby
EUGENE, Ore. -- A disturbing encounter with a man at a park in Eugene has one woman concerned for other parents. The woman took to social media after a man touched her baby and was lurking around watching kids play at Amazon Park. The woman said she was on the...
OSP: 100-mph crash leaves 4 dead, 8-month-old girl injured
Four people died and an 8-month-old girl was injured in a head-on crash on Highway 226 in Linn County Monday evening, according to Oregon State Police.
kezi.com
Eugene woman looking for items from an auctioned storage unit
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A local woman is asking for the public’s help in tracking down some irreplaceable items from a storage unit she lost access to. Stephanie McCreary had a storage unit at the Main Street Mini-Storage in Springfield. A few months ago, she fell onto hard times and, only being able to meet her family’s basic needs, she fell behind on payments for the unit.
kpic
Local breakfast chain feeling the impact of egg price increases
EUGENE, Ore. — If you have been grocery shopping lately, you may have noticed eggs are either more expensive, or aren't on the shelves at all. Local breakfast chain Brails is feeling the impact as supplies shrink and prices skyrocket. Owner Brian Sung usually orders 600 dozen eggs per...
FanSided
306K+
Followers
608K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0