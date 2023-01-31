ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

flcourier.com

Suspects sought after drive-by shooting in Lakeland wounds 11

LAKELAND — The four-door sedan pulled up near an intersection in the Central Florida city where people were milling about, the tinted windows came down and people from inside the vehicle started shooting in all directions, wounding 11 men, including two critically, police officials said. Only a minute earlier,...
LAKELAND, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Deputies investigate shooting in church parking lot

HUDSON, FLa.- Pasco Sheriff’s deputies investigated a shooting in the back parking lot of the Saint Marks Presbyterian Church on SR 52 in Bayonet Point Wednesday morning. According to detectives, an adult male was shot by a known party following ￼a dispute and was taken to a hospital. All parties are accounted for.
HUDSON, FL
995qyk.com

Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday

The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 big crashes cause traffic nightmare on I-4 and State Road 429

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two big crashes shut down lanes of major roads on Thursday morning, causing big problems for commuters. In Orange County, a crash shut down the westbound lanes early Thursday morning in Orlando at Central Florida Parkway. Traffic is getting by on the left-hand shoulder. A second crash...
ORLANDO, FL

