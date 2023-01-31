Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
RelationsBill AbbateLakeland, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
flcourier.com
Suspects sought after drive-by shooting in Lakeland wounds 11
LAKELAND — The four-door sedan pulled up near an intersection in the Central Florida city where people were milling about, the tinted windows came down and people from inside the vehicle started shooting in all directions, wounding 11 men, including two critically, police officials said. Only a minute earlier,...
Bay News 9
Ministries offer food and help in Lakeland community shaken by drive-by shooting
LAKELAND, Fla. — Three days after gunshots rang out on North Iowa Avenue, a very different scene unfolded just blocks away on North Vermont Avenue. Ministries from around Polk County set up in a lot and handed out food and drinks, with officials saying their goal was to let neighbors know they're not alone.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Deputies investigate shooting in church parking lot
HUDSON, FLa.- Pasco Sheriff’s deputies investigated a shooting in the back parking lot of the Saint Marks Presbyterian Church on SR 52 in Bayonet Point Wednesday morning. According to detectives, an adult male was shot by a known party following ￼a dispute and was taken to a hospital. All parties are accounted for.
Fatal pedestrian crash closes Tampa road for several hours
Part of E. Busch Blvd. in Tampa is closed due to a "serious crash" near I-275.
Police: Orlando man angered by Spirit’s carry-on fees threatens to bomb flight
An Orlando man was arrested Thursday after repeatedly threatening to bomb his flight, police said.
2 high school students shot near Amazon building in Hillsborough County: deputies
Two high school students were shot Wednesday night near an Amazon building in Hillsborough County, the sheriff's office said.
A group of Black officers helped reshape law enforcement in Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — They took an oath to protect and serve, but they say the department they promised to protect did little to protect them. We're talking about Black officers who looked to the law of the land for justice. Leon Jackson was among a dozen St. Petersburg...
995qyk.com
Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday
The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
click orlando
70-year-old Florida woman sues MidFlorida Credit Union for racial discrimination
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 70-year-old retired teacher is suing her credit union claiming racial discrimination, and negligence, after she was not allowed access to her money and was later arrested inside the bank. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump was in Orlando on Thursday to announce the lawsuit on behalf...
fox35orlando.com
3 people found dead inside Kissimmee home in suspected murder-suicide identified
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released the names of three people who were found dead Tuesday night inside a home in Kissimmee, possibly the result of a murder-suicide. OCSO said Laura Jean Tedder, 57, and her son, 11-year-old Walter Sterling Tedder, were found dead inside the home,...
Seminole man stole 45 liquor bottles worth $1.2K from Winn-Dixie, deputies say
A man from Seminole was accused of stealing 45 bottles of liquor from Winn-Dixie totaling worth over $1,000.
Facebook puppy scheme leaves Port Richey neighborhood on edge
David Cruz says about a dozen have come to home to buy puppies. He says an alleged hacker is sending them there.
White rhino shot dead at Florida safari park after ‘aggressively’ escaping enclosure
A white rhinoceros was shot dead less than a day after it arrived at a Florida wildlife park last year, wildlife officials said.
Lakeland man charged with DUI manslaughter
A Lakeland man was charged with DUI manslaughter in connection to one of four deadly crashes that happened in Polk County over the weekend.
Pregnant Tampa murder victim’s family wonders how she ended up in neighborhood
Questions remain about the murder of a mother who was found lying dead in a residential street in New Tampa Monday night.
Young Haines City officer named Polk’s Officer of the Year
Haines City officer Haley McDonald was named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for medium-sized agencies by the Polk County Police Chiefs Association.
Hillsborough County inmate dies after suffering ‘medical event’: deputies
An inmate died after he was found unresponsive in the Falkenburg Road Jail, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Ten injured after shooting in Polk County
Officers with the Lakeland police department are currently investigating a shooting that happened near Iowa avenue north and Plum Street.
fox35orlando.com
2 big crashes cause traffic nightmare on I-4 and State Road 429
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two big crashes shut down lanes of major roads on Thursday morning, causing big problems for commuters. In Orange County, a crash shut down the westbound lanes early Thursday morning in Orlando at Central Florida Parkway. Traffic is getting by on the left-hand shoulder. A second crash...
fox13news.com
Tampa residents upset by neighbor’s long-standing trash-filled yard: ‘Clean up your mess’
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa resident Tina Weymann says for at least the last five years her neighbor's house has been an eyesore in her neighborhood. She lives in the shadow of Busch Gardens and claims there is garbage, debris even feces next door. Police have been by and so has...
Comments / 0